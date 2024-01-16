Minister Charles Griffith, Youth Affairs

One has to conclude that in Barbados a big part of our problem is about poor governance and lack of civic responsibility. As a society we have become indisciplined and holding others accountable.

What is governance?

The system by which entities are directed and controlled. It is concerned with structure and processes for decision making, accountability, control and behaviour at the top of an entity… Governance Today

What is civic responsibility?

Civic responsibility means active participation in the public life of a community in an informed, committed, and constructive manner, with a focus on the common good… Tennessee State University

The blogmaster is aware a subject matter of this nature will not attract the interest it deserves from an educated Bajan public, however, it is a task some must undertake. The upside is the blogmaster will desist from being prolix.

More and more we find ourselves in a situation as a country with the tail wagging the dog – politicians being revered by citizens, refusing to see them as servants of the people.

Last week the blogmaster listened to a representative of the Barbados Fire Service (BFS) who shared a concern about the number of old people, young children and disadvantaged groups who have lost their lives to house fires. The BFS officer admitted there is no remedy in the works to address the problem that he is aware.

What does this example have to do with governance and civic engagement you are wondering?

Minister Kirk Humphrey is Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs and from all reports highly regarded by members of the public and political talking heads. Why has he not implemented initiatives to address the threat to the elderly community mentioned by the BFS officer? The same criticism can be directed at Minister Charles Griffith who has responsibility for Youth Affairs. Why have citizens not reacted with fury to the officer’s revelation by doing all that is possible to hold the two ministers to account? This is the kind of issue we should be using to assess the performance of the minister.

Why does Prime Minister. Mia Mottley have 27 ministers to satisfy a political objective of creating a toothless backbench at a time there is too much suffering in the country?

Why are our best citizens happy to be passive with civil engagement?

Why have successive governments renege on promise after promise to enact, proclaim, operationalize transparency legislation?

If the political directorate is not receptive to discharging duties in a patriotic manner, what will it take?

All roads lead to maintaining a robust governance framewoork.

#riotsintheland

