Samoa Agreement, unpacked

On 15 November 2023, the signing ceremony for the Partnership Agreement between the European Union (EU) and its Member States and the Members of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) took place in Apia, the capital of Samoa. The agreement, which is generally referred to as the Samoa Agreement, is a legally binding document between, on the one hand, the member states of the EU and the EU itself and, on the other, the member states of the OACPS. In essence, the document attempts to give legally binding force to the political demands of the EU on the OACPS member states which want to access loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB). 

Background to the Samoa Agreement

Although negotiations on the Samoa Agreement began in 2018, the process that produced it dates back to 1957. In that year, the Treaty of Rome was signed establishing the European Economic Community (EEC), the forerunner of the EU. In light of this unification, the newly formed EEC considered it necessary to make new arrangements with regard to their colonial territories. At that time, these were primarily French colonial territories in Africa. As the EEC expanded, eventually developing into the EU, this process also developed and produced the 2 Yaoundé Conventions, 4 Lomé Conventions and the Cotonou Convention which was signed in 2000 and expired in 2020.

The Samoa Agreement is the most recent document in this series and is intended to replace the Cotonou Agreement. Like its predecessors, it is driven primarily by the imperial interests of the EU which sets its political and economic direction.  For example, the OACPS excludes the North African countries of Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Egypt reflecting Europe’s longstanding racist division of Africa into so-called North Africa and “black Africa” or “sub-Saharan Africa”. Furthermore, the OACPS Secretariat is funded completely by the EU and is located not in Africa, the Caribbean or the Pacific, but in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

    • Christian right not free to impose their beliefs

      This article was submitted by Peter Laurie, a former head of the Barbados Foreign Service and author of several books. The Christian right is at it again.

      Their new target is the partnership agreement between the European Union (EU) and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific (OACP) countries officially signed on November 15, 2023, by the EU and its member states and OACP members in Samoa.

      This new Samoa Agreement (SA) serves as the legal framework for EU relations with 48 African, 16 Caribbean and 15 Pacific countries. The SA establishes a genuine partnership among equals whose aim is to go far beyond aid and trade. It sets out common principles and covers the following six priority areas: democracy and human rights, sustainable economic growth and development, climate change, human and social development, peace and security, and migration and mobility.

      So far, Barbados and six other CARICOM countries have signed the agreement.

      Now you would think such an international agreement, encompassing well-known principles of multilateral cooperation for sustainable development, would have been enthusiastically welcomed by everyone. In fact, practically all the goals and aspirations in the SA are also to be found in the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals endorsed by all UN members in 2015.

      What has changed in the last few years is the exponential growth of the Christian (mainly Evangelical) right in alliance with white nationalism in the United States that seeks to come to power via a second Trump presidency and to extend its subversive reach across the globe, including here in the Caribbean. Groups like Mums For Liberty, Alliance Defending Freedom and Family Watch International, have been organising well-financed, worldwide campaigns that target the LGBTQ community. They usually do so under the banner of “parental rights”, and “protecting our children”, goals that appear worthy of support.

      Criminal offence

      In Uganda, these groups threw their financial weight behind legislation that made homosexuality a criminal offence punishable, in certain circumstances, by death.

      Surprisingly, the most vigorous assault on the Samoa Agreement came from the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Port of Spain, who alleged in a video address that “. . . . Caribbean parties to the agreement . . . will have to impose abortion legislation, transgender, LBGTQ, comprehensive sex education, a whole range of values will be imposed . . . . The EU is imposing upon us an ideology that is not ours and a value system that is not ours. Whoever signs that document will then have to impose laws on their people that are not in keeping with the culture, values of us Caribbean people and it will be a colonial imposition one more time on small fragile states”.

      I say “surprisingly”, because the Roman Catholic Church has long opposed discrimination against the LGBTQ community and laws criminalising homosexuality. Pope Francis, while not condoning homosexual practices, has encouraged church leaders to act with “pastoral charity” and welcome all in the church.

      Baffling

      The baffling aspect of all this hullabaloo is that nowhere in the agreement is abortion, LGBTQ, transgender, sexual orientation, gender identity or same-sex marriage even mentioned. As for “comprehensive sexuality education” (CSE), the agreement simply says: “Parties shall stress the need for universal access to quality and affordable comprehensive sexual and reproductive health information and education.”

      So what exactly are these people objecting to in the SA?

      You have to understand that the Christian right sees a sinister “global sexual rights revolution” that seeks to undermine the nuclear family, unleash sexual predation on children, subvert religious values and sow “gender confusion”. They are highly suspicious of any mention of human rights. For example, they find the following paragraph in the SA offensive: “The parties shall commit to the promotion of universal respect for, and observance of, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without discrimination based on any ground including sex, ethnic or social origin, religion or belief, political or any other opinion, disability, age or other status.”

      These are provisions that exist not only in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but also in most constitutions across the world. But it’s the two words “other status” that is causing them issues. These might include sexual orientation, that nefarious road to hell and damnation.

      They also take particular exception to the mention of “gender equality”, even though wherever it is mentioned in the agreement, it specifically refers to women and girls. For example: “The parties acknowledge that gender inequality deprives women of their basic human rights and opportunities. They shall adopt and strengthen enforceable legislation, legal frameworks and sound policies . . . to ensure women’s and girls’ equal access to . . . and equal participation in, all spheres of life.”

      What is there possibly to disapprove of in these words? Let me tell you. It’s the word “gender”.

      They also object strenuously to the mention of women’s reproductive health because, to them, this means the legalisation of abortion. In the US they have supported virulent state laws that have endangered women’s reproductive lives and health, especially women of colour.

      For example, the following sentence from the agreement: “The parties shall support universal access to sexual and reproductive health commodities and health care services, including for family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programmes.”

      These health services have long existed in Barbados. Access to abortion has been legal since the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1983.

      To call the Samoa Agreement a colonial imposition by Europe on the Caribbean is being highly uninformed. You might as well argue that Christianity is a European colonial imposition.

      If anything, the external threat emanates from the American racist, authoritarian, Christian right famous for ecological irresponsibility and fundamentalist antagonism to science.

      Barbados is a secular democracy based on universal human rights, not a theocracy. People of all faiths are free to believe what they want, but they’re not free to impose their beliefs on others.

    • Fully implement Samoa deal

      By Tony Best

      A leading Caribbean trade and investment expert, Errol Humphrey, a former top Barbados diplomat in Brussels, wants his birthplace to support and fully implement the new Samoa Agreement the European Union.

      “From my perspective it would be wise for Barbados to sign on” and fully implement it, said Humphrey, Barbados’ Ambassador in Belgium during the first decade of the 21st century. “I don’t see any reason why our country should not sign and implement it.

      “You have to put the Agreement into context,” insisted Humphrey. “The partnership between the EU and the CARIFORUM countries (Caricom and the Dominican Republic) has brought more development support to the Caribbean (Barbados included) than the US (has provided) for a long time and by a long way.

      “We talk a lot about the fact that the US is close by, but in terms of development over the years the European Union has provided a lot more financial (and other) support to the Caribbean region and our country over the years than the US. That is all part of the entire process,” he said.

      Comprehensive partnership

      Actually, added Humphrey “the partnership has progressed from a basic trade agreement 40 years ago to where it is today, a far more comprehensive partnership where we are not only getting grant funds from the EU but where we are getting” a variety of development assistance.

      “Don’t forget that these small island countries (Barbados included) have almost zero chance of getting anything changed globally,” insisted the Barbadian. “But if these small states can find common partnership with the EU, China, the US and the ‘big players’ it increases the chances of getting something that you want done. That’s why I look at the Samoa Agreement as an area where there is an opportunity to work with large and influential countries in areas where you have common interests. We are not going to agree on everything but there are areas where we can say ‘you go on we are not in that’ and in other areas where they will say to us ‘we can’t support that.’ But there will be occasions when we have common cause, and that’s when it is important to have someone in your corner like the EU.”

      Humphrey stated that there is never a chance everyone will agree on everything.

      For instance, the Europeans have “a long tradition of making provisions for islandcountries and the EU has been promoting climate change and so on for decades, long before most of the rest of the world was interested in it,” added Humphrey, “That’s an example of an area of common ground and it explains why we see Europe as one of our partners.”

      The Samoa Agreement signed last month by the EU and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States will serve as an “overarching” legal framework for relations for the next 20 years, said the EU. It will succeed the Cotonou Agreement and covers such areas as sustainable development and growth, mobility, migration and security.

      Edmund Hinkson who represents Barbados on the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and the EU joint parliamentary assembly, said the recent pact “protects Barbadians of all walks of life.”

      References to gender

      Kerrie Symmonds, Barbados Foreign Minister who affirmed Barbados’ signing of the Samoa deal, said among other things, while it was infused with references to gender, Barbados could steer its own way down the gender ship.

      As for questions about gender, the LGBTQI community and the faith-based organisations in Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean, Humphrey said it wasn’t a new issue, “It has been around for a long time,” and Barbados having signed on to a number of international human rights agreements would decide how it was going to deal with it, recognising it was (1) a “complex and controversial” matter and (2) “there was no way everyone in the country would agree to a single path.”

      Turning to global trade and other economic matters, Humphrey said “the big plus for us isn’t so much whether there was going to be increased trade with the EU, but whether Barbados as a country and the Caribbean as a region would become more internationally competitive.” In that case it could turn out to be a “plus,” for the Caribbean.

      “In reality if we are able to sell more things to the US, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Chile while selling less and less to the EU we are going to be still better off,” said the expert, a former chief executive of the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation who became Consul-General in Toronto before moving to Brussels.


  2. Racism is now wrapped up in various dogma, such as gay rights issues.

    African and Caribbean (black) nations and individuals have been criticised in past for views against homosexuality, and are now being criticised for tolerating it.

    Christianity and other religions are responsible for regressive outdated social ‘laws’.

    The whataboutery preached to black nations is white noise to distract from white nations blatant hostile aggressive violent prejudiced past and insidious ongoing prejudice, crimes and breaches of human rights against blacks and issues of reparations due.

