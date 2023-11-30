Colin Jordan, Minister of Labour

The contribution by Independent Senator Dr. Kristina Hinds on a plan by government to increase the pensionable age to 68 should be an important issue for Barbadians. It seems in a 2023 too many policy decisions being taken by our respective governments post independence – whether by accident or design – will result in the destruction of wealth and financial wellbeing of a majority Black population.

The government of Barbados needs to have an honest conversation with its key constituent about the current state of the National Insurance Fund (NIF), this includes the laying of up-to- date financials in parliament required by law. Why are educated Barbadians more concerned with ordering with the size of a Chefette roti or the cost of a Swift motor car?

Why did this important legislation had to be amended after a long period of deliberation, consultation and other financial and time related activities? It smacks of incompetence yet again. A key metric of performance of the government by the people must be protecting the financial stability of citizens.

What is the issue we are hearing about this time. Is it the government wants to raise the pensionable age from 67 to 68 now?

See Nation New’s summary of Senator Dr. Kristina Hinds’ contribution below:

Hinds against repeal of legislation INDEPENDENT SENATOR Dr Kristina Hinds yesterday railed against the repeal of the National Insurance (Amendment) Act 2023 passed just a few months ago and its replacement with the National Insurance and Social Security (Amendment) (N0. 2) Bill debated in the Senate yesterday. The outspoken senator strongly expressed her objection to having to return to the Senate to debate amendments to a piece of legislation which she said was “littered with changes” and which she contended the Chamber had spent over six hours debating previously. Several changes She protested that “we have a number of changes to what we previously discussed on the ninth of August.., not just some commas being removed, some grammatical errors, a few little things being expanded…” More thorough job Hinds suggested a more thorough job should have been done in scrutinising the legislation that was now being repealed, as in her view there were many necessary amendments that should have been made at that time and were not, even though they were proposed. Her expression of what she was feeling about the matter provoked a response of opposition from Leader of Government Business Senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight who led off the debate, and rising on a Point of Order, called for Hinds’ remarks to be withdrawn. There was also objection from Deputy President of the Senate, Elizabeth Thompson who suggested that Hinds’ remarks may have been “an attempt to mislead the Chamber” and “disingenuous.” However, the President of the Senate, Reginald Farley ruled that “the Senate Orders had not been breached.” He cautioned Hinds against proceeding further along the lines in question and allowed her to continue with her contribution. Not minor She did, saying: “Thanks to the education that I received in this Barbados, the facts indicate that a whole lot in this legislation addresses that previous Bill that we looked at on August 9 and they are not minor changes. So anybody that is looking to convince me that these are minor changes, obviously believes that because Christmas is coming, that I want to be the thing that Mary rode to Bethlehem…” Hinds also raised questions about the pensionable age, saying she was never in favour of it moving to 68. While she said she supported that section of the legislation that made better provisions for the self-employed to be part of the NIS Scheme, Hinds said: “I am not supported of increasing the retirement age to 68.” (GC)

Like this: Like Loading...