Atrocity at SVG

Submitted by William H Harriss

My Name is William H Harriss, and I am a citizen of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Six years ago, the police in Saint Vincent came to my house in Ratho Mill mob, some in uniform, some in plain suits, and some in jungle warfare military uniforms; they came in the backs of a fleet of pickup trucks. They brought a search warrant that they had obtained with knowingly false information. I say false because I sincerely believe they gave the Justice of the Peace who signed it knowingly untrue information to be able to obtain it.

They were at my house because I had been betrayed by a family member who had connections to Mrs Gonsalves and Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves’s bodyguards.

This was a politically motivated raid and is the subject of several conspiracies. I had been working on a research manuscript regarding the Prime minister’s ancestry, which I believed would prove Antonio Gonsalves, who historical records prove took the first black slaves from the west coast of Africa and transported them to Lisbon, Portugal, in 1441, was his family ancestor.

In 1441, Antão Gonçalves [Antonio Gonsalves] was sent by Henry the Navigator to explore the West African coast in an expedition under the command of Nuno Tristão. As Gonçalves was considerably younger than Tristão, his duty was less exploration than it was hunting the Mediterranean monk seals that inhabit West Africa. After he had filled his small vessel with seal skins, Gonçalves, on his own initiative, decided to capture some Africans to return to Portugal. With nine of his crewmen, Gonçalves captured a tribesman and a black woman who was working as a servant for the group. Ref: Crónica dos Feitos da Guiné, Gomes Eanes de Zurara, 1841, cap. XII.

Other records show that Gonçalves had captured a chief and two of his subjects who were fishing in an area claimed by Portugal. The captured chief then offered more slaves as a ransom for his freedom. Gonçalves accepted the offer. This is believed to be the seed beginning of the Atlantic Slave Trade, and the Catholic Church was also involved because the pope ultimately received those slaves as a gift. This is not something I made up or invented it is all historically recorded fact.

All the police were side-armed with handguns, and some had automatic rifles; some wore armoured vests. While searching for my research work and manuscript, they took away my laptop, printer, new expensive camera, cell phone, and all my paperwork. They found absolutely nothing regarding my project. If they had, it was not illegal to undertake and write about such research work. Everything about this matter was unconstitutional and a crime against humanity. They refused to give me a copy of the search warrant, and I only briefly could glance at it. They refused to give me a copy of all or any of the items they confiscated. They promised I would have copies of the Search Warrant and the Property List within two days. It is now six years later, and they have never given me those, or returned all or any of my belongings.

I have asked them to return all my property for the last six years. They have never answered my emails or returned my belongings. I was never cautioned when they came to my house, never charged with anything, and never interviewed or questioned at the time or since.

During a second episode, having found nothing incriminating, two weeks later, two officers came in suits at 5 am and entered my house without my invitation, warrant, or announcement. They entered my house illegally through an unlocked door with a big black body bag. They were an assassination team. I escaped from SVG, and in doing so, my back was broken in two places, and I spent months in hospital. When I returned from hospital in the UK, they chased me all over the Caribbean in a further attempt to kill me.

Now, I am asking for the return of my belongings, and they have not answered my emails, so I assume they stole them.

Recently, the SVG police have adjusted their email servers and email addresses to reject my emails, so I can no longer send them emails.

The truth is written here, and I wrote it, taking full responsibility for the content.

I have been unable to return to Saint Vincent and my home for six years because I fear for my safety and my life.

Like this: Like Loading...