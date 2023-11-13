For Palestine and the world

Submitted by Isidoros Karderinis
The region of Palestine since October 7 has entered into a terrible war. And, of course, there the flowers have withered, and the sun has disappeared because darkness has come, and the youths cannot sing, and the children cannot play carelessly in the streets, and the white doves of peace do not fly in the gloomy sky.
And who is to blame for this tragedy? Is it the fault of the Israeli people? Is it the fault of the Palestinian people? Clearly, no. Both peoples are innocent and good. Israelis are entitled to have their own state, but so are Palestinians, must have their own piece of land with state status. But the politicians, and primarily of the powerful Israeli side, in all the previous years, did not take the necessary right steps to solve this hot problem in the Middle East region, resulting in the current tragic situation.
And what are these steps? For 75 years–since 1948, when the State of Israel was established–the UN has made a decision on the creation of an independent Palestinian state and it has not been implemented. At that time, Israel occupied 52% of the area designated as “historic Palestine”, and in the remaining 48%, the borders were determined for the Palestinian state that was to be created.
And, of course, peoples all over the world are innocent and good. The people in every country overwhelmingly do not want war, they do not want killing, dead and crime. They want to live in an environment peaceful, beautiful and happy. They want peace. They want to smile every day and dream. All people in this world set goals and try to achieve them, thus giving meaning to their lives. They do not want these goals to be violently, suddenly, and abruptly interrupted, as happens when a country plunges into the throes of war. They don’t want to wallow in this horror for months or even years under any circumstances. Fathers and mothers want to see their children progress and make them proud. They don’t want to be sent to war and killed in the most gruesome way.
But who on this planet makes the wars? Of course, the huge economic powers that dominate our planet and through wars promote their interests, purposes and plans. They literally feed on wars and don’t care how many thousands or even millions die. Of course, some politicians who set, promote and try to implement extreme nationalist and conquering aspirations also have a role in the wars.
And today we see that humanity has been plunged into the madness of war. Humanity today is passing through the most critical phase of its history, as it is literally one step before the Third World War, the devastating results of which for human civilisation many of us will not live to see. And as Albert Einstein said “If there is a third World War, the fourth will became with batons”.
In any case, then, the people are the victims. They pay for the war with their blood. In the past there have been peoples who have been lured by their politicians through relentless propaganda, brainwashing and fear mongering down this pernicious and tragic path. Typical is the example of the German people who were victims of Nazism and Goebelian propaganda and thus turned into a lever for the extermination of other peoples.
And, of course, the soul and heart of every good and compassionate person is broken by the tragic events taking place today in the Middle East, but also in Ukraine and elsewhere. Any good person cannot help but weep before the hideous sight of people with severed heads, arms and legs. He can’t help but weep before the image of children disfigured and drenched in blood. He can’t help but weep with the caravans of refugees leaving their beloved land with bombs hanging over their heads. He cannot but shed tears for every person who is lost, whether he is armed or civilian, whether he is Palestinian, whether he is Israeli, whether he is Russian, whether he is Ukrainian, or of any other nationality. After all, all humans, biologically we are the same, we have come out of the same womb and have the same fate.
All people, and above all those in key positions of political power, and I want to believe that there are also sane politicians and politicians who have some political stature, we must fight to stop the merciless murderous wars, to avoid the catastrophic Third World War and to give birth to a new democratic world that will be based on cooperation, mutual respect and the peaceful coexistence of all states and peoples of the planet.
Palestine year 2023
A region steeped in war and in the mud
Without sun, without joy, without flowers
Watered with bitter tears and red blood
Without carefree children, without songs.
Corpses gruesomely strewn everywhere
Without heads, without legs, without hands
Destroyed cities that look like death lands
And in the sky the pigeons nowhere.
Caravans of refugees without clear bourne
With bombs flying in the melancholic air
They leave their beloved homeland in fear
And on the pole the flag, bloody and torn.
Dreams buried in the wounded terrain
And hearts broken into a thousand pieces
Pale faces lacerate by indescribable pain
And around the Death with his black horses.
Victims in this miserable and unfair world
They are always the innocent and good humans
Which give off a nice perfume by their soul
Either they are Israelis or Palestinians.
O Palestine, our soul is full of bitterness
For this terrible tragedy and savagery
Our planet is sinking into darkness
And in our eyes, anger and sadness.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOs023tTDjg
People getting fed up and pissed of with HAMAS
It is a pity some of you lack he capacity to appreciate the complexity of the problem and persist with rhetoric that trivializes the problem.
Many are praying for Israel.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZOTLcKyt5FY
Politicians stir up division and trouble with lowest common denominator being racism populism.
The National Front is the white man’s front and corrupted politicians stirred up racist football fans to fight like it was the 80s still over the Israel-Palestine issue in UK.
Suella Braverman has been replaced by James Cleverly which is a brown for a black, but the problem is they don’t work for either, they work for the racist whites.
@David
Good morning, Bruh….
As you & I said recently my beloved brotha’. everything is going to “HELL” in a pancart because the “SO-CALLED” GROWN-UPs IN THE ROOM” are busy forging “ALLIANCES” for conflict while the “EASTERN BLOC NATIONS” are already prepped & “READY” but are getting on with the “BIZ” of trade – leaving #AmeriKKKa tunnelled vision over the #GAZA/ISRAELI war which will end badly for the (DIS) #UnitedStates of #Amnesia & #Paranoia + #IsraHELL*!!!
SEE WHY – here’s Clayton:
@TB
Exchanges on BU is a good example of the extreme positions taken on issues general and in the ME. At a practical level we teach the value of conflict resolution and I. The geopolitical world these tenets are tossed through the window.
RE Many are praying for Israel.
THIS IS AS THEY SHOULD AS ENJOINED IN PSALM 122
RE
It is a pity some of you lack he capacity to appreciate the complexity of the problem and persist with rhetoric that trivializes the problem.
THERE IS NOTHING COMPLEX HERE
THIS IS A SIMPLE MATTER
VERY SIMPLE
BUT AS WRITTEN IN ROMANS 1 PEOPLE HAVE DECODED NOT TO RETAIN THE TRUTH OF GOD IN THEIR KNOWLEDGE
THE ORIGINS AND PURPOSE OF ISRAEL AS WELL AS THEIR PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE HISTORY OF THE JEWS IS WELL OUTLINED IN THE WORD OF GOD.
CURRENT EVENTS ARE JUST FULFILLMENT OF BIBLE PROPHECY
SOME OF WUNNAH THINK THAT WUNNAH KNOW BEST AND WUNNAH BELIEVE WHAT WUNNAH WANT TO BELIEVE.
WELL CARRY ON
SOME OF US BELIEVE THE BIBLE AND ACCORDING TO AMOS 3:7 WE BELIEVE THAT WE HAVE BEEN TOLD HOW THE STORY WILL END
JESUS HIMSELF HAS TOLD US IN THE OLIVET DISCOURSE OF MATTHEW 24& 25.
PAUL IN 1 & 2 THESSALONIANS HAS TOLD US ABOUT THE RAPTURE AND THE RISE OF ANTICHRIST AND THE GREAT TRIBULATION FOR THE JEWS
JOHN CORROBORATES THIS IN REVELATION 6-19
JUDE TELLS US THAT ENOCH WAS TOLD THAT THAT THE LORD WILL COME WITH THOUSANDS OF HIS SAINTS TO JUDGE UNGODLY MEN FOR BOTH THEIR ORAL AND MORAL SINS
BECAUSE SOME OF US CHOSE NOT TO RANT AND RAGE EMOTIONALLY AS PREDICTED IN PSALM 2 IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT ONE IS TRIVIALIZING A THING.
IT IS A SIMPLE THING
WHEN YOU KNOW AND UNDERSTAND A THING YOU RELAX—YOU DONT GET OVER EXCITED AND HYPERVENTILATE AND JUMP UP AND DOWN RANTING AND RAGING——-ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU CANT DO NUTTIN BOUT UM
THINGS CANT GO ON AS THEY HAVE BEEN GOING ON IN THE WORLD
THE RUBBISH IN THE WORLD MUST, AND WILL COME TO AND END!
SO HOLD ON AND LOOK UP!
WAKE UP AND STRAIGHTEN UP!
WATCH AND WAIT.
RE Gaza death toll worries Caricom
THAT IS REAL REAL FUNNY!
THAT IS SIMPLY HILARIOUS!
CARICOM LEADERS CAN NOT SOLVE SIMPLE MATTERS SUCH AS INTER TERRITORIAL TRAVEL BY SEA OR AIR
CARICOM LEADERS CAN NOT SOLVE SIMPLE MATTERS SUCH AS MAINTAINING THE INTEGRITY OF EXAMS FOR ITS HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
CARICOM LEADERS CAN NOT SOLVE SIMPLE REGIONAL DISPUTES
CONTEMPORARY CARICOM LEADERS ARE PERHAPS THE VERY WORSE THAT WE HAVE EVER HAD
CARICOM LEADERS CAN NOT DEAL WITH THE LITTLE SPECK OF DUST IN THEIR EYES, BUT THEY GOT TIME TO WORRY ABOUT EVENTS IN GAZA
CARICOM LEADERS HAVE NOT EVEN WHIMPERED BY THE CHAOS ON ITS DOORSTEPS SINCE 2020 AND IT WORRIES ABOUT EVENTS IN GAZA
CARICOM LEADERS CAN NOT FIX ANY OF THE FAILING REGIONAL INSTITUTIONS AND IT WORRIES ABOUT GAZA
THAT IS REAL REAL FUNNY!
THAT IS SIMPLY HILARIOUS!
–
Martin Luther King said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.
GP on November 13, 2023 at 7:22 AM said:
Rate This
IT IS A SIMPLE THING
WHEN YOU KNOW AND UNDERSTAND A THING YOU RELAX—YOU DONT GET OVER EXCITED AND HYPERVENTILATE AND JUMP UP AND DOWN RANTING AND RAGING——-ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU CANT DO NUTTIN BOUT UM
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
A lot of Bajans would say “The hardest thing is to know” but that is only so because a lot of Bajans will not read or think, and their eyes and ears cannot function properly with the rubbish in their brains.
The enlightened children of God are sending out the energy and love in their heart to those in the war zones
Israel is not in the War Zone but Palestine is
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God”
What Jesus calls good, and who Jesus calls blessed, is striking because his values seem to be upside down from the mindless Bible parrots.
THERE WILL BE NO PEACE ON EARTH UNTIL THE PRINCE OF PEACE COMES
HOW CAN THERE BE PEACE IN A WORLD OF SINFUL MEN?
RE What Jesus calls good, and who Jesus calls blessed, is striking because his values seem to be upside down from the mindless Bible parrots.
YES MR UNGODLY BIBLE ILLITERATE PARROT
SINCE JESUS WAS/IS GOD HIS VALUES CAN NOT BE UPSIDE DOWN
BIBLE BELIEVERS ARE NO MORE PARROTS OR MINDLESS THAN ANYONE , WHO IN THEIR DAILY ROUND OF DUTY PERFORM WHAT THEY HAVE BEEN TAUGHT FAITHFULLY
IN ALL FIELDS OF ENDEAVOUR, FOLK PRACTICE THE THINGS WHICH THEY HAVE BEEN INSTRUCTED AS THEY UNDERSTAND IT
I EXPECT A COMPETENT SURGEON TO PERFORM AN APPENDICECTOMY FOR ACUTE APPENDICITIS, OR BURR HOLES IN SOME HEAD INJURIES
I EXPECT THAT A GYNAECOLOGIST TO DO A HYSTERRECTOMY IN INTRACTABLE PAIN FOR FIBROIDS
I HAVE RECENTLY BEEN WATCHING THE BRITISH COMEDY MARTIN, AND NOTE WITH PLEASURE HIS ACURATE DIAGNOSES AND HIS EXCELENT LIFE SAVING SURGICAL SKILLS
I EXPECT BU BIBLE ILLITERATES TO SHOOT OF THEIR VERBOSE VILE VITUPERATIVE VENOM BECAUSE OF THEIR PROFOUND IGNORANCE OF BOTH THE WRITTEN AND LIVING WORD OF GOD——–JUST AS EXPECTED.
I KNOW WHO AND WHAT I HAVE BELIEVED, AND YOUR PARROT ACCUSATIONS CAN NOT CHANGE THAT
YOU SAID THE SAME THING DURING COVID—–BUT THAT DID NOT STOP ME FROM BEING ACCURATE
HILARIOUS
The wanker who conceived the war in Libya and assassination of the World’s richest man because he was deemed a threat as he wanted a United Africa with their own currency has just been made Foreign Secretary and given a seat in HoL and will now be known as Lord Bloody Cameron
RE Martin Luther King said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.
MARTIN LUTHER KING WAS ALLEGEDLY A BLACK BAPTIST MINISTER IN THE USA…….WHO LIKE DON BLACKMAN MADE MANY VERBOSE POLITICAL SPEACHES
I HAVE NEVER HEARD ANYTHING THAT HE SAID THAT CONTAINED ANYTHING OF THEOLOGICAL TRUTH
WHAT AN INSULT TO THE GREAT GERMAN THEOLOGIAN WHO IN MANY WAYS BIRTHED THE REFORMATION FOR THIS JOKER TO BE GIVEN HIS NAME
MARTIN LUTHER KING MY EYE!
WATCH NOW WATCH NOW
WATCH THE EMOTIONAL RACIST CLAMOUR BY THE IDIOTS WHO KNOW NOTHING ABOUT CHURCH HISTORY. OR SERIOUS BAPTIST HISTORY OR THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN BLACK BAPTIST HISTORY
IT IS GOING TO BE HILARIOUS
@ Doctor Strange
Can you explain medically how Jesus rose from the dead,
was he a ghost?
While there is life there is hope
man no dead
no call him ghost
Why do we repeat arguments that will not penetrate respective holders? If you have a different belief system it seem futile. Find something productive to do with your time.