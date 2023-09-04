CoopEnergy – Response to Coop Concerns

CoopEnergy has no authority, and no interest in ‘making decisions’ about the investment of Credit Union funds in this project.
We welcome the intervention by our brother Ashton Turney, who have raised a number of concerns that we are sure have been echoed by others in the co-operative sector.
The Co-operative Movement represents a unique organizational concept that operates on seven principles of open membership, member control, member economic participation, autonomy and independence, member education, cooperation among cooperatives, and community concern.
When CoopEnergy was conceived and registered back in 2019, it was by a number of highly respected and experienced leaders of the sector who all fully appreciate the concerns raised by Brother Turney.
Then president of the League, Mr Hally Haynes was chairman of the Steering Committee and that committee included other former officers of the league as well as current leaders of other co-operative societies, who all fully understand the concerns raised, and who therefore took
deliberate actions to resolve those concerns.
It seems the big takeaway from Chairman Trevor Browne’s clarification statement, until we get sight of all the details of the pending agreement serious public comment is premature?
It boggles the mind why a veteran credit unionist in the name of Turney would turn to the Nation newspaper to issue comments BEFORE reaching out to Browne and principals at CoopEnergy.
You seem to be at the very juncture faced earlier when some of us were fighting to buy the first building on Broad Street with naysayers coming from all sides.
However, may we remind you that the cooperative model as so structured is not in any way the sole structure there is.
Indeed, we would suggest that the Barbados Model, which is pervasive elsewhere, may be causal for the reason you are fighting a battle which should have been long won.
For example, you could look to the Mondragon Model to provide a wider epistomological birth.
Mondragon, started in the Basque Región of Spain, in the 1920s by a priest and six or seven parishioners is one of the largest ” Cooperative Corporations” and one of the largest organizations in the world, employing over 100,000 people who are its owners.
Of course, they are now global in scale, scope – México, for instance.
@Blogmaster:
What has happened to the Andrews Factory Renewable Energy project which the loquacious former Minister of Agriculture Estwick used to trumpet as the Saviour to the sugar-cane fields and with the potential to generate 25 Megawatts of “clean” energy thereby saving millions in scarce foreign exchange?
We can only support the Colonel and wish that the current venture (minus the River Tamarind scam in the Belle) will be more than a stillborn reincarnation of the Andrews Factory pipedream and will bear some much needed fruit in order to save the country from economic bankruptcy.
@Miller
Last heard about a resident in the environs had the matter entangled in the courts.