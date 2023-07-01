The following notice piqued the interest of the blogmaster. Hopefully the irony of the announcement is not missed by an educated Barbadian citizenry.

Offices in NHC Building closed

The offices of the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, the Treasury Department and the National Housing Corporation (NHC), which are located in the NHC Building on Country Road, St Michael, will be closed on Monday as a result of environmental issues.

It is due to reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

The Treasury Department has advised that those who wish to access the cashier and customer services for pensions may do so at the General Post Office, Cheapside, St Michael.

(BGIS)