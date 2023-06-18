Prime Minister Skerrit’s Jeep Ordered off the Road

This is not the first time Prime Minister’s Roosevelt Skerrit’s name has been mentioned negatively on Barbados Underground. The BU family will recall his name was associated with a few prominent others as having an interest in the local Cost-U-Less. Here is the 2013 blog Who Are the Local Partners in Cost-U-Less?.
The blogmaster is encouraged to read that in some places, some citizens are not afraid to challenge the establishment. Unlike Barbados the Commonwealth of Dominica has enacted and operartionalized the Integrity in Public Office Act of Dominica. Since the 70s successive BARBADOS LABOUR PARTY (BLP) and DEMOCRATIC LABOUR PARTY (DLP) governments have been promising Barbadians to enact transparency laws.
Here is a story of interest posted in the Antigua News.
Of interest, Rodney Sieh who has a Barbados connection, years ago he was sentenced to 5000 years imprisonment by the Liberian government. See the latest hot water issue he has found himself @ https://frontpageafricaonline.com/editorial/liberia-when-justice-go-rogue-in-a-us100m-drug-bust-fpa-becomes-scapegoat/
Sad really. Was reading up on Liberia’s vast resources last week when they were showing interest in the island. There is absolutely no need for corruption with what they got going for them. It only highlights the weaknesses and cowardly disposition of the wicked and corrupt. The damage already done is devastating.
Hopefully the people work together to stamp it out permanently, lock them all up and dont be accepting and enabling. They got too much going for them to let that level of evil and greed succeed.
So wait, is it being suggested that when a certain hotelier gifted a yacht to a certain ex minister from a previous administration, that upon acceptance of that gift, had integrity legislation been enacted as promised, an immediate investigation could have been carried out to uncover the underlying reason for such generosity? And further, depending of the outcome of the investigation, that ex minister would not have been appointed to high office in a subsequent administration?
More than 15 years ago we had argued three main points in a place where it was supposed to matter.
One, that the American regime is collapsing.
Two, that socalled Western “democracies” where at their core formations of fascist regimes.
Three, that White people have no antecedents of surrendering power in circumstances where the ultimate military response is available.
With all this going on currently only trite can here pollute. At a time when serious discourses are going on within significant players within both major nuclear weapons states about their utility.
Closer to home….dont see how those who are blinded by their own stupidity, dont see the massive potential emanating from Liberia, given the two country’s close unbroken connection to each from the 1800s and utilize it positively to benefit both countries.
But that’s just me who tend to see the good in any situation….it’s noted Liberia is the first African Republic..