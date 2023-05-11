The blogmaster is prepared to be dismissed as simplistic but he has been accused of worse through the years. There is man and there is woman. Not too long ago it was not difficult to make the distinction. Today a biological misfire is accepted as normal. A lifestyle undergirded by an abnormality is accepted as normal. The Blogmaster’s perspective is not meant to be homophobic, only a sincere perspective based on commonsense.
A distortion of what is normal is compounded by the growing popularity of what is described as gender identification. Properly defined as – “Gender identity is the personal sense of one’s own gender. Gender identity can correlate with a person’s assigned sex or can differ from it. In most individuals, the various biological determinants of sex are congruent, and consistent with the individual’s gender identity.”
To make a point the Blogmaster currently identifies as a NON BINARY. The list of possible gender identities attached is not exhaustive – https://www.npr.org/2021/06/02/996319297/gender-identity-pronouns-expression-guide-lgbtq.
The ongoing debate about the appropriate pronoun to suffix to one’s name seems ridiculous to a simple minded Blogmaster BUT as always he is open to competing arguments. Last week our primary regional tertiary institution joined the global trend in the developed world by validating gender identity as the enlightened way forward for our people.
Are we there yet?
True..
A Human is either male or female,
however a Brass Bowl can be any shiite, and in their state of ignorance and confusion we should not be surprised at the sexual, moral, spiritual and other confusion that exists.
Unfortunately, it will get even worse, because “Quos Deus vult perdere prius dementat.
Well, to the wokeist, currently governing all the countries in the West, your “sincere perspective based on common sense” is “homophobic”, a determination you’ve tried to avoid.
Regrettably, this state of affairs cannot now be reversed easily, by simply admitting a “mistake” has been made. White people could destroy the world and then say oh oaks, like the atomic bombs on Japan, “that was s mistake”. And worse has been so airbrushed from historical memory.
These are the types of madnesses empires do to distract fools from noticing their kingdoms are falling.
And while we would like to remained teethered to a wider common humanity, as the gift of Ntr to the world, we cannot. For when the fringe is centralized and the centre is marginalized, it represents a challenge not only to the humanoid but to all that there is, has been, will be.
Only the chastisement of Ntr will now correct these irrational and constant lurches into madness.
Separately
We would have preferred a non missionary depiction. Maybe it’s apocryphal. Maybe it speaks to a lack of ingenuity. For of the 100s of creative ways the Ankh invites us to life, the boring may serve as deterrence.🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑
“Only the chastisement of Ntr will now correct these irrational and constant lurches into madness.”
Must start with Nfr…must start with Sep Tepy…
I don’t believe that it is normal. I believe that it is real though. Gender dysphoria is just another abnormality over which people have no control.
Therefore, some level of comfort should be afforded to the sufferer. But I think the West has gone overboard. There is only so much we can do without being ridiculous.
Too far east will always be west.
@Donna
Do you agree with UWI’s stand on gender identification?
It is less than 5% who are inverts so it is a non-issue for most except for a changing of attitudes and discrimination.
Pacha…the situation is just as bad as seen…and escalating to worse…ignore all local pantomines…meant to distract and hide the reality of what the local evil influencers/forces created….and now completely out of their control..just as you have seen before you.
@David, yes you are correct that over 98% of humanity is either male or female and as @Donna said so well the world has gone overboard in validating that reality.
Undoubtedly, the arguments for self identification takes the valid debate for free speech/self awareness to what many like you describe as absurd LGBQTI (current incarnation) ridiculosness … but we will overcome (and not only as the BushGriot posits).
Generally we have re-balanced from major disruptions as this surely is.
(People have always been born as hermaphrodite or as it’s called these days ‘intersex’ … that they now feel less conflicted about their identity and thus live without the stress of suicidal thoughts is a GOOD thing … but that our society via the pervasiveness of social media appears to be normalizing what has been a very small % of life-experiences is the PROBLEM)!
It’s amazing how we gave allowed the backward politicians and influencers in the USA to drag us into pure bullshit positions. Disrupting and negating almost everything that our forefathers have fought for. Taking our intellectual capacity and literally wasting it on nonsense . This invented now almost completed parallel universe is one we seem eager to live in. Once more fooled into socio/ economic / cultural domination.
The struggle is real.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/15/french-league-footballers-refuse-to-wear-rainbow-coloured-jerseys
@William, greetings blogging brother … it’s being ‘a minute'(in modern vernacular) since we engaged here!😎
So why you phrased it as “…we have allowed the backward politicians and influencers in the USA to drag us into pure bullshit positions”!
“ALLOWED…” where is the choice, brother?
Do we truly have an option to prevent this massive shift …
Long before the internet the old saw was that “it took a village to raise a child” … and ‘properly’ was the unsaid addition. Now with these pervasive influencers and ability of the ‘backward politicians’ to spread their message so quickly and effectively do you truly perceive that little nations like ours can shut out that noise and stay ‘true’ to our supposed way of life!
And I specially identified ‘true’ because our society has long been aghast and agape (pun can be inferred, as I did your perfect use of ‘bullshit’😒🤣) by this same sex life style … are we that innocent of allowing recent external influences !!!
Be well brother and enjoy the coming summer warmth in your nook of US life.
“A human being is either male or female”
People are individuals not boxes to be ticked or sorted into and filed away by others peoples minds to define and stereotype by their own ignorance or pecking orders of peoples stations to tell them where they belong.
Ubiquitous with no categories.
Race religion gender sexual identity culture nationality residency skin colour hair texture DNA etc are all just different flavours of humanity mindsets and lifestyles.
Just different people and different ways of living within laws of nature.
You cannot view other cultures by your own limited nuture references.
==
throwaway tissue issue
Is there a Conspiracy to subdue and control the masses?
It’s just another Manic Monday
Tell me why I don’t like Mondays
I want to shoot the whole day down
Genders and Sexual Identity etc are over emphasised in rules defining society such as roles in life, education, opportunities, employment, social rules and control, how to behave, how to mix with others, where you can socialise etc
The people who are different should not be treated as not normal or dysfunctional as this leads to mental health issues and self hate.
Who can forget the infamous case of a double male rapist who decided it would be wise to transition in order for him to seek the sanctuary of a female prison.
The Sottish leader, at the time, defended him to the hill.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-64413242
Their escape hatch to rape at will, they and their scummy perrvert supporters will always defend..
..but their own evil just turned sooo real on them, they cant handle it, dont blink..
“Who can forget the infamous case of a double male rapist ”
You always generalise individuals to scapegoat whole types of people
In the same spirit as your sly dig yesterday
people are well fed up with your “reasoning” too
Three hours ago I submitted a power point from out of my stash of Embryology lectures for the edification of the BU brimblers.
The fact that it has not appeared speaks volume to me.
https://barbadosunderground.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/NORMAL-MALE-AND-FEMALE-SEXUAL-DIFFERENTIATIONpdf.pdf
Submitted by Dr. GP.
If there is to be any redeemable feature about this clown is that on occasion he deviates into a few things which make sense, can be supported by hard science, are repeatable, easily observable within the natural world.
Of course, undergrided by a book of foolishness, a mind chronically contaminated by eponymous structures, thereby productive of a human tree without root. Root connect to branch, as above.
For if he were now pressed to locate these observable biological features within an historical context, what has been presented as largely noncontentious now descends into a heaven of ignorance.
But the contentious is never absent. Such is the self importance held that even the mere posting elicited the usual appeal that discrimination against or purposeful delay of a perceived superior knowing was thusly asserted.
The more things change, the more they remain the same😇
More and more misleading from clowns, it’s a good thing weee have access to the real truth of the Nswt Bity, Mer Kut, and the Ntru or weee will be just as lost and just as big a laughing stock.
How Hair Discrimination Affects Black Women at Work
https://hbr.org/2023/05/how-hair-discrimination-affects-black-women-at-work?
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
What does Genesis 1:27 mean?
The blueprint for Genesis chapter 1 is God speaking His intent, then creating. In the previous verse, God decreed what should be made and why. Now in this verse, He makes the first of all human beings. The verse is written with a poetic structure of three lines. God creates man in his own image. In the image of God man is created. God creates both male and female.
One meaning of being created in the image of God is mankind’s unique capacity for moral and rational awareness. God made humans to be inherently different from animals. He built into us some of His own qualities; we share with Him the experience of personality, truth, beauty, meaning, will, and reason. These attributes allow us to relate to God in ways other created beings cannot. Another meaning is that humans were meant to stand as the image of God’s authority on the earth as we rule over and subdue the rest of His creation.
That we are made by God, in the image of God, is what gives all men and women deep value. That point is echoed throughout the Bible. James, for instance, points out that we ought not curse human beings because they (we) are made in God’s likeness (James 3:9). Those who bear God’s image should not be treated disrespectfully or discarded easily. It is not surprising, or illogical, to see that cultures which reject the idea of man’s creation in the image of God are cultures which terrorize and abuse other human beings.
Genesis 1:26–31 describes the origin of human beings, the most unique of all God’s creations. As with other aspects of the creation account, very few details are given. The information we are given, however, is unmistakable. Man is uniquely created ”in the image” of God, invested with authority over the earth, and commanded to reproduce. These points each establish critical aspects of the Christian worldview, and the proper attitude towards humanity. As with other portions of this chapter, debates over certain details do not override the central truth: man is the purposeful creation of the One True God, and represents something special in this universe as a result.
Cleopatra VII died in 30 BC and was the God Isis.
The senate declared on 1 January 42 BC that Caesar would be placed among the Roman gods.
There are many Greek Egyptian Roman Hindu Gods
Before Christ becomes Before the Common Era, or BCE
I have not visited here before, because I think these matters are more complicated than the comments stated here would indicate.
Here we try to explain human behavior, relationship and sexual feelings using a simple biology model. Others try to put the genie back in the bottle by telling us that a person is male or female. I guess closing our eyes and pretending “they” are not here is a solution for some.
Me, I have my ideas. I too have my prejudices, but I will not try to explain away those that are different based on my prejudices. My one thought is “the different exists”. \
I hope we adopt a commonsense and fair approach to treating those that are different. Respect their rights. The different exist.
It seems to more humans educate themselves whatever that means it gives the opportunity to be able to logically explain any behaviour even when it conflicts with commonsense. Soon humans will approve unions with animals and we will be fine with that too. Some say too much education is a dangerous thing.
This is a point we’ve made previously.
Human-animal ‘unions’ are not as far off as some might assume.
And while we hold no hatred for those with genetic conditions which in some cases seem to so present and would generally be against the discrimination aimed at anybody as a general construct etc.
Since some defend the thesis that somebody made all things common sense also requires them to accept that all widget did not leave the production line meeting the perfection that their almighty god would expect of Herself.
Some seem not to recognize that nobody is 100 percent male or 100 percent female.. How could that be when it takes a woman and a man to make all humans.
However, that the same carve-out made for Afrikans with so-called ‘civil wrongs’ has now been made for gays, this should tell us something. For Afrikans in America, for example, by a number of metrics are no better off than 100 years ago, some say worse.
Our problem with wokeism has always been its policial nature. Certainly, the systems and people who never showed any interest in this issue, and indeed were their open enemies, to have had a damascene conversion around 2008 can only be the result of political mischief.
When will other such deviations from the mean be so lifted up? When will the other social problems we’ve created will be centralized in such dominant ways? When will institutions like the church accept the truth about themselves as the builders of the historic institutional framework we now see for gays,
Again Black people are used in the same ways our culture has always been, music etc. As ‘woke’ has been taken and twisted, pun intended, to serve other people’s interests.
THEO
IF YOU WATCHED THE PPT IT IS CLEAR THAT SEX IS DETERMINED BY ONE’S Chromosomes
if you have predominantly X CHROMOSOMES YOU ARE FEMALE
HENCE THOSE WHO ARE XO AS IN TURNER’S SYNDROME ARE FEMALE
IF YOU GET A Y CHROMOSOME THIS DETERMINES BOTH YOUR GONADAL AND GENITAL SEX – YOU ARE MALE
THIS DIFFERENTIATION IS MADE AS EARLY AS WEEK FOUR OF DEVELOPMENT
IT SEEMS ALSO THAT SEX IS DETERMINED IN THE BRAIN BY THE SIZE OF THE CORPUS CALOSUM
IT WOULD BE INTERESTING TO SEE A FEW THOUSAND SCANS IN ORDER TO FIGURE OUT FOR MYSELF IF THIS IS A VALD CONCLUSION
ONE WONDERS WHY IT IS THAT OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ANIMAL KINGDOM ARE ABLE TO PERCIEVE THAT THEY ARE EITHER MALE OR FEMALE AND ONLY MANKIND WHO ARE SUPPOSED TO BE MOST INTELLIGENT ETC ARE ENGAGED IN THIS LGBQ ETC RUBBISH
CLEARLY SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH THEIR BRAINS
NOW LETS HAVE SOME MUSIC VIDEOS AND THE USUAL CUSSING WHEN I POST SOLID SCIENCE AS DEMONSTRATED ABOVE
IT SHOULD BE OBVIOUS TO ANY ONE WITH A NORMALLY FUNCTIONING BRAIN THAT SURGERY CAN NOT CHANGE A MAN INTO A WOMAN OR VICE VERSA
“Soon humans will approve unions with animals and we will be fine with that too”
Don’t knock something if you haven’t tried it
She or He or They or Name or Ze..
should try something before criticizing it
Perhaps the BU Doctor could explain Scientifically how Jesus rose from the Dead?
Women on Top
According to the “first Eve” story Lilith was created by God from dust and placed to live in the garden with Adam until problems arose between Adam and Lilith when Adam tried to exercise dominance over Lilith. One story tells that Lilith refused to lay beneath Adam during sex.
In rabbinic literature Lilith is variously depicted as the mother of Adam’s demonic offspring following his separation from Eve or as his first wife. Whereas Eve was created from Adam’s rib (Genesis 2:22), some accounts hold that Lilith was the woman implied in Genesis 1:27 and was made from the same soil as Adam.
“Soon humans will approve unions with animals and we will be fine with that too. Some say too much education is a dangerous thing.”
Straight from the same playbook of “homosexuals are pedophiles”. Beastiality was around long before we introduce the soup of alphabet letters.
Whilst we are in strong support of people educating themselves, we are fully aware that adding information to closed minds may be next to impossible.
A cut and paste of mammals displaying homosexual behavior. It would appear that mother nature is more flexible than we give her credit for.
Selected mammals from the full list:
Bison
Brown bear
Brown rat
Cavy
Caribou
Cat (domestic)
Cattle (domestic)
Chimpanzee
Common dolphin
Common marmoset
Dog
Elephant
Fox
Giraffe
Goat
Horse (domestic)
Human
Koala
Lion
Orca
Raccoon
Selected birds from the full list:
Barn owl
Chicken
Common gull
Emu
King penguin
Mallard
Raven
Seagull
These are just partial list there are gay fish, reptiles, amphibians, and insects for a listing of those see the following Wikipedia page: .
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_animals_displaying_homosexual_behavior
Kiki
You may have issues with copywrite infringement though! Tom Jones? 😄
