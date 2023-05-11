Coitus is sex between a man and a woman, with penetration of the erect penis into the vagina. The repetitive movements of the penis and of the vagina generally end in an orgasm and the expulsion of the sperm (ejaculation) into the vagina. Coitus may also lead to the fertilization of an ovum by a sperm cell and the conception of a child – Source: Scienephotolibrary

The blogmaster is prepared to be dismissed as simplistic but he has been accused of worse through the years. There is man and there is woman. Not too long ago it was not difficult to make the distinction. Today a biological misfire is accepted as normal. A lifestyle undergirded by an abnormality is accepted as normal. The Blogmaster’s perspective is not meant to be homophobic, only a sincere perspective based on commonsense.

A distortion of what is normal is compounded by the growing popularity of what is described as gender identification. Properly defined as – “Gender identity is the personal sense of one’s own gender. Gender identity can correlate with a person’s assigned sex or can differ from it. In most individuals, the various biological determinants of sex are congruent, and consistent with the individual’s gender identity.”

To make a point the Blogmaster currently identifies as a NON BINARY. The list of possible gender identities attached is not exhaustive – https://www.npr.org/2021/06/02/996319297/gender-identity-pronouns-expression-guide-lgbtq.

The ongoing debate about the appropriate pronoun to suffix to one’s name seems ridiculous to a simple minded Blogmaster BUT as always he is open to competing arguments. Last week our primary regional tertiary institution joined the global trend in the developed world by validating gender identity as the enlightened way forward for our people.

Are we there yet?

Like this: Like Loading...