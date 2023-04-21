In my opinion, we should give attention to what people, who have reached the end of their lives, explain what they think that life was all about. One such person is Simon Peter, and the following is a paraphrase of his final letter written shortly before he was executed.
My dear fellow trainees:
Our Employer has graciously given us everything that we need to complete our training, and He has promised us that all the training exercises are achievable once we start with the right attitude.
If you are committed to becoming productive employees, then please read the employee manual so that you may understand the Employer’s standards of work and behaviour. With this knowledge you may begin practising the exercises.
HELP OTHERS.
You may find them challenging at first, but please do not become discouraged. They will eventually become easier if you persist with them. Once you have become proficient in the exercises, then please encourage your work colleagues and teach them everything that you have learnt. Your own training will be complete when you have unselfishly helped to train enough of your colleagues.
Please try to encourage those who find the exercises challenging, especially if they seem discouraged. If they give up, they may never develop the confidence that comes with completing an exercise, and will probably develop a fear of failure or a crippling belief that such exercises are unachievable.
IMPORTANT ADVICE.
I have completed my training and will shortly be leaving this department; however, before I go, allow me to give you some important advice. I hope that after I am gone, you will reread this letter to remind and encourage you during your own period of training.
Firstly. Please understand that the Company is not a myth or a cunningly devised fable. I personally know the Chief Executive Officer, and I heard when the Employer confirmed his appointment. The Employer Himself actually dictated the employee manual for your benefit.
VALUE YOUR TRAINING.
Secondly. Please be aware that some members of your class may not appreciate the purposes of the training exercises, or they will think that the exercises are too challenging, irrelevant, or unachievable. They will then try to promote their own low standards of productivity.
Unfortunately, this will only ensure that they and those who they mislead are unprepared for the work of the Company, and they will find themselves unemployable after their time of terrestrial training has expired.
BEWARE OF INFLUENCERS.
If those promoting low standards are able to influence most of the class in unproductive behaviour, then the Employer may have to take drastic measures. He has had to do this at least three times in the past. The first time was when a vice-president and some associates attempted to take-over the Company and were fired.
The second was when the entire student body rejected the training and the Employer had to wash down the facility. The third was when a class engaged in abominable behaviour and the Employer had to apply a hot treatment. However, if you remain faithful to your training, despite the unproductive influences around you, then you will be retained.
BEWARE OF ENTICERS.
Those who try to frustrate your training are ignorant, presumptuous and self-willed. Most of them only attend the training classes to impress and seduce those of the opposite sex with smooth words. They continually try to entice others away from their training and promise them a fun time, while they are actually addicted to corrupt behaviour that prevents them from attaining any reasonable level of productivity.
Both the enticer and the enticed will become unemployable, just like those who refuse to start training and instead waste all their precious time on the playground. If a person starts training and then becomes addicted to corrupt practises, then it is better if he or she had not commenced training at all.
EXPANSION.
Thirdly. Please remember that the Employer’s expansion project will commence. However, He is waiting patiently, and will suffer and be inconvenienced for as long as practically possible. You see, He has no desire that those who are not training properly, or those who are not training at all should be destined for unemployment.
He is desperately hoping that those in the playground, and those playing the fool in the classroom will commence and complete their training respectively. Since the expansion project will start, please prepare yourself for the wonderful responsibilities that you will receive upon completion of your training, and do not be distracted by those who have no interest in your future. Above all, grow in the favour and knowledge of our Chief Executive Officer, Jesus Christ.
Good-bye.
NOTE: The training exercises may be found in Matthew 5 to 7.
Grenville Phillips II is a Doctor of Engineering and a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
To some of you who do not agree with Grenville or align with his faith you are free to comment respectfully. Comments failing to meet the blogmaster’s standard will be zapped.
Zap this! You will never have any rassoul ability to influence this writer’s thinking. Yuh cud even fucking ban Pacha. For Pacha gives not a fuck.
Yours is the general attitude which pervades this country and will send it to gehenna. All of you little people always with this doctrinaire foolishness
This was aimed at Pacha. For there are no set of circumstances where this writer will ever respect any damn religion. Whether it’s that of jews or gentiles. Whether Mormons or Bahais.
Bahai a socalled religion recently invented by the British as an intelligence or propaganda project to control the Persians of Iran. And stinking Christianity which was the main propaganda force in the enslavement of Afrikan peoples. This SHALL NEVER respect it, recognize it, nor ever stop denigrating it.
That a rassoul modern day tictular master, merely on the payment of a domain registration fee, presumes to have the temerity to tell this writer how to think about stinking Christianity represents the ultimate dictatorial impulse which imbues both the son of the corporate undertaker and the puny master himself.
Now do the fuck as you wish!!!!!
If you astral travel to zone 23 beyond reality in space where there is no time in the region of those that have passed and are waiting to go to the reception you can view all the belief systems that have existed since the beginning of time and those with more believers and followers gravitating and converging towards it will have a higher vibration.
Astral projection (also known as astral travel) is a term used in esotericism to describe an intentional out-of-body experience (OBE) that assumes the existence of a subtle body called an “astral body” or “body of light” through which consciousness can function separately from the physical body and travel throughout the astral plane.
Refrain: It’s a highway to heaven. None can walk up there, But the pure in heart. It’s a highway to heaven. I am walking up the king’s highway.
Chit Shakti
“Once your thought, emotion and energies are organised, your very body will also get organised. Once all these four are organised in one direction, your ability to create and manifest what you want is phenomenal.” – Sadhguru
Through the Power to Create meditation for success, Sadhguru points out some essential qualities you should cultivate in both, the mind & body to generate clarity of mind.
Sadhguru explains the nature of love and tells you how, by spending just a few minutes a day, you can make love a constant presence in your life.
GP2
WHEREAS YOU MAY BE A Doctor of Engineering YOU CLEARLY DO NOT HAVE A DOCTORATE IN THEOLOGY. OR IN RELIGIOUS OR CHRISTIAN EDUCATION
I HAVE READ THE WRITINGS OF MANY MEN WHO HAVE DOCTORATES IN THE WORD OF GOD, WHO WHEN THEY SEEK TO TEACH THE WORD OF GOD THEY CITE THE WORD OF GOD, AND THEN SEEK TO EXPLAIN IT IN THE APPROVED MANNER AS IS CLEARLY EXEMPLIFIED BY EZRA IN NEHEMIAH 8:8 WHERE IT IS WRITTEN THUS=>.
So they read distinctly from the book, in the Law of God; and they gave the sense, and helped them to understand the reading. (NKJV)
OR IN THE KJV
THEY READ IN THE LAW DISTINCTLY
AND GAVE THE SENSE
AND CAUSED THE PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND THE READING
I KNOW OF TWO BROTHERS WHO NEVER ATTENDED SECONDARY SCHOOL OR BIBLE SCHOOL OR SEMINARY, WHO AFTER COMING TO FAITH HAVE FOR THE LAST 50 YEARS TAUGHT THE WORD SOLIDLY SINCERELY AND STUDIOUSLY AND SUCESSFULLY SUCH THAT THEIR OFFSPRING NOW TEACH IT WELL AS THEY FUNCTION AS MISSIONARIES.
IN CONTRAST YOUR LOFTY SOUNDING DISCOURSE EVINCES THAT YOU HAVE NOT UNDERSTOOD THE PRINCIPLES DEMONSTRATED BY EZRA AS TAUGHT IN EZRA 7:10 THUS =>
For Ezra had devoted himself to the study and observance of the Law of the Lord, and to teaching its decrees and laws in Israel.
HE HAD ENGAGED IN THE PRINCIPLE LATER ENUNCIATED IN 2 TIMOTHY 2:15 =>
Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
GO THOU AND DO LIKE WISE, SIR
THE KJV OF THE LAST WORDS OF 2 PETER SIMPLY STATES
But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever.
IT IS MUCH MUCH CLEARER THAN YOUR ATTEMPT TO PARPHRASE
GOOD BIBLE TEACHERS MAKE THE WORD CLEAR —-THEY SIMPLIFY THINGS——YOU HAVE A PENCHANT FOR MUDDYING UP THE WATERS OF THE WORD.
YOU SHOULD CEASE AND DESIST
HERE IS 2 PETER 1 IN THE NIV
IT IS SO MUCH MORE SIMPLER TO READ
2 Peter 1
New International Version
1 Simon Peter, a servant and apostle of Jesus Christ,
To those who through the righteousness of our God and Savior Jesus Christ have received a faith as precious as ours:
2 Grace and peace be yours in abundance through the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord.
Confirming One’s Calling and Election
3 His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness. 4 Through these he has given us his very great and precious promises, so that through them you may participate in the divine nature, having escaped the corruption in the world caused by evil desires.
5 For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; 6 and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; 7 and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love. 8 For if you possess these qualities in increasing measure, they will keep you from being ineffective and unproductive in your knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. 9 But whoever does not have them is nearsighted and blind, forgetting that they have been cleansed from their past sins.
10 Therefore, my brothers and sisters,[a] make every effort to confirm your calling and election. For if you do these things, you will never stumble, 11 and you will receive a rich welcome into the eternal kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Prophecy of Scripture
12 So I will always remind you of these things, even though you know them and are firmly established in the truth you now have. 13 I think it is right to refresh your memory as long as I live in the tent of this body, 14 because I know that I will soon put it aside, as our Lord Jesus Christ has made clear to me. 15 And I will make every effort to see that after my departure you will always be able to remember these things.
16 For we did not follow cleverly devised stories when we told you about the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ in power, but we were eyewitnesses of his majesty. 17 He received honor and glory from God the Father when the voice came to him from the Majestic Glory, saying, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.”[b] 18 We ourselves heard this voice that came from heaven when we were with him on the sacred mountain.
19 We also have the prophetic message as something completely reliable, and you will do well to pay attention to it, as to a light shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts. 20 Above all, you must understand that no prophecy of Scripture came about by the prophet’s own interpretation of things. 21 For prophecy never had its origin in the human will, but prophets, though human, spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.
Footnotes
2 Peter 1:10 The Greek word for brothers and sisters (adelphoi) refers here to believers, both men and women, as part of God’s family.
2 Peter 1:17 Matt. 17:5; Mark 9:7; Luke 9:35
HERE IS 2 PETER 2 IN THE NKJV
IT IS NOTEWORTHY THAT THE PASSAGE IS OUTLINED USING ALITTERATION AS IS DONE BY THE BEST BIBLE TEACHERS AND EXPOSITORS I HAVE LISTENED TO OR READ IN THE LAST 55 YEARS
2 Peter 2 New King James Version
Destructive Doctrines
2 But there were also false prophets among the people, even as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Lord who bought them, and bring on themselves swift destruction. 2 And many will follow their destructive ways, because of whom the way of truth will be blasphemed. 3 By covetousness they will exploit you with deceptive words; for a long time their judgment has not been idle, and their destruction [a]does not slumber.
Doom of False Teachers
4 For if God did not spare the angels who sinned, but cast them down to [b]hell and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved for judgment; 5 and did not spare the ancient world, but saved Noah, one of eight people, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood on the world of the ungodly; 6 and turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah into ashes, condemned them to destruction, making them an example to those who afterward would live ungodly; 7 and delivered righteous Lot, who was oppressed by the filthy conduct of the wicked 8 (for that righteous man, dwelling among them, tormented his righteous soul from day to day by seeing and hearing their lawless deeds)— 9 then the Lord knows how to deliver the godly out of temptations and to reserve the unjust under punishment for the day of judgment, 10 and especially those who walk according to the flesh in the lust of uncleanness and despise authority. They are presumptuous, self-willed. They are not afraid to speak evil of [c]dignitaries, 11 whereas angels, who are greater in power and might, do not bring a reviling accusation against them before the Lord.
Depravity of False Teachers
12 But these, like natural brute beasts made to be caught and destroyed, speak evil of the things they do not understand, and will utterly perish in their own corruption, 13 and will receive the wages of unrighteousness, as those who count it pleasure to [d]carouse in the daytime. They are spots and blemishes, [e]carousing in their own deceptions while they feast with you, 14 having eyes full of [f]adultery and that cannot cease from sin, enticing unstable souls. They have a heart trained in covetous practices, and are accursed children. 15 They have forsaken the right way and gone astray, following the way of Balaam the son of Beor, who loved the wages of unrighteousness; 16 but he was rebuked for his iniquity: a dumb donkey speaking with a man’s voice restrained the madness of the prophet.
17 These are wells without water, [g]clouds carried by a tempest, for whom is reserved the blackness of darkness [h]forever.
Deceptions of False Teachers
18 For when they speak great swelling words of emptiness, they allure through the lusts of the flesh, through lewdness, the ones who [i]have actually escaped from those who live in error. 19 While they promise them liberty, they themselves are slaves of [j]corruption; for by whom a person is overcome, by him also he is brought into [k]bondage. 20 For if, after they have escaped the pollutions of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, they are again entangled in them and overcome, the latter end is worse for them than the beginning. 21 For it would have been better for them not to have known the way of righteousness, than having known it, to turn from the holy commandment delivered to them. 22 But it has happened to them according to the true proverb: “A dog returns to his own vomit,” and, “a sow, having washed, to her wallowing in the mire.”
“YOU CLEARLY DO NOT HAVE A DOCTORATE IN THEOLOGY. OR IN RELIGIOUS OR CHRISTIAN EDUCATION”
JC was a Yogi who was found guilty of violating the Sabbath law he had no doctorate, bible or christian education
HERE IS 2 PETER 3 IN THE KJV
2 Peter 3
King James Version
3 This second epistle, beloved, I now write unto you; in both which I stir up your pure minds by way of remembrance:
2 That ye may be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets, and of the commandment of us the apostles of the Lord and Saviour:
3 Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts,
4 And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation.
5 For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of the water and in the water:
6 Whereby the world that then was, being overflowed with water, perished:
7 But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men.
8 But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.
9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.
11 Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness,
12 Looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat?
13 Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness.
14 Wherefore, beloved, seeing that ye look for such things, be diligent that ye may be found of him in peace, without spot, and blameless.
15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
16 As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.
17 Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own stedfastness.
18 But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.
THIS GLORIOUS SECOND COMING CHAPTER IS SIMPLY PUT
WHY MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT TO UNDERSTAND IF YOU CANT MAKE IT SIMPLER?
WHY NOT TRY TO EXPLAIN THE KEY WORDS AS YOU GO ON?
THIS PASSAGE CANT BE UNDERSTOOD BY A PARAPHRASE AS THEIR IS SO MUCH MEAT THEREIN. IT HAS TO BE EXPANDED TO EXPLAIN IT
E.G WHAT DOES HE MEAN BY STIRRING UP PURE OR SINCERE MINDS
WHO ARE THE SCOFFERS?
WHAT IS THE BASIS OF THEIR ARGUMENT?
WHAT IS THE PROMISE OF HIS COMING?
WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF VERSE 8?
WHAT IS THE SERIOUS PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY THAT IS TAUGHT IN VERSES 7, AND 10 ?
What is the frequency of Hemi sync?
360Hz – The “Balance Frequency” – brings sensations of joy and healing, brings balance to health. Brings body and mind into balance. Said to synchronize your brain hemispheres, your brain hemispheres also synchronize during meditation.
JESUS CHRIST DID NOT NEED A doctorate, bible or christian education
BECAUSE HE WAS HIMSELF THE WORD OF GOD AS CLEARLY TAUGHT IN JOHN 1:1-3
IN THESE VERSES HE IS CALLED THE LOGOS (OR WORD I.E THE REASON WHY)
.
HE KNEW IT AND TAUGHT IT WITH AUTHORITY
YOU ARE SAYING THE SAME ABOUT THE LORD JESUS AS DID THE SCRIBES AND PHARISEES OF HIS DAY
THEY WONDERED WHY HE COULD TEACH HAVING NOT LEARNED (IN THIER SCHOOLS)
YOUR COMMENT INDICATES THAT YOU ARE AS IGNORANT AS THEY WERE IN THIS MATTER.
HOW CAN YOU COMPARE THE LORD JESUS CHRIST WHO INTERPRETED THE WORD, AND MADE LOTS OF THINGS CLEAR WITH A MERE MAN WHO IS MUDDYING UP THE WATERS?
YOU SEEM TO FALL INTO THOSE CLASSIFIED BY PAUL WHEN IN MORE THAN ONE PLACE HE SAID…….But I would not have you to be ignorant
THE LORD JESUS WAS NOT GUILTY OF VIOLATING THE SABBATH, INSTEAD HE DEMONSTRATED THAT AS GOD, HE WAS LORD OF THE SABBATH
HE LOGICALLY EXPLAINED TO THE RELIGIOUS LEADERS OF HIS TIME THAT THEY THEMSELVES BROKE THE SABBATH EVERY TIME THEY CIRCUMSCISED A YOUNG BOY ON THE SABBATH, OR REMOVED ONE OF THEIR SERVICE ANIMALS FROM A WELL ON THE SABBATH.
HE DEMONSTRATED THAT THEIR LOGIC WAS FRIABLE AND AS FOOLISH AS YOUR SILLY ATTEMPTS TO CONTRADICT ME., WHICH ARE MOST LAUGHABLE AND CONTEMPTIBLE AND MORONIC
IT IS WRITTEN IN ROMANS 10, HOW CAN THEY KNOW IF THEY DO NOT HAVE A TEACHER.
MAYBE I WILL JUST TAKE THE DAY OFF TO EDUCATE YOU AND THOSE OF YOUR ILK ON SECOND PETER
“YOU ARE SAYING THE SAME ABOUT THE LORD JESUS AS DID THE SCRIBES AND PHARISEES OF HIS DAY”
You are wrong, stand down
Life flows like Water
I am saying the same as
Jesus
Buddha
Shiva
Bob Marley, U Roy, I Roy
and all practitioners of energy systems with greater knowledge wisdom and understanding
FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO WANT TO REALLY DELVE INTO A PROPER UNDERSTANDING OF SECOND PETER OR MOST AREAS OF SCRIPTURE PRECEPT AUSTIN WEBSITE IS A WONDERFUL SITE TO VISIT
HERE IS THE LINK FOR 2 PETER 3 ALONE
https://www.preceptaustin.org/2_peter_3_resources
THERE YOU WILL FIND SOLID AND EXHAUSTIVE TEACHING ON THIS CHAPTER BY SERIOUS BIBLE SCHOLARS BOTH ANCIENT AND MODERN
THESE WRITERS ARE/WERE PASTORS AND BIBLE EXPOSITORS FROM SEVERAL DENOMINATIONS WHO GAVE THIER LIVES TO THE TEACHING OF THE WORD .
THEY WERE NOT PART TIME PEOPLE WHO MADE SPORT. GIVING THEIR FLIMSY OPINIONS
YOU CAN GET SOLID VERSE BY VERSE EXPLANATIONS AND WORD STUDIES THERE
YOU NO LONGER HAVE TO BUY BIBLE COMMENTARIES LIKE JAMIESON FAWCETTE AND BROWN, OR MATHEW HENRY, YOU CAN FIND THE BEST OF THE VERY BEST ON PRECEPT AUSTIN
GRENVILLE WOULD DO MUCH BETTER IF HE WILL SPEND MORE TIME THERE
I STUMBLED ON IT A FEW YEARS AGO WHEN I HAD THE ASSIGNMENT TO DO THE IMPOSSIBLE OF TEACHING ROMANS 16 IN 40 MINUTES
CHECKING DAVID GUZICKS STUDIES IS ALSO USEFUL.
THOUGH SIMPLE, THESE LESSONS ARE INSTRUCTIVE AND A GOOD STARTING POINT., AND SCHOLARLY ENOUGH
IF GRENVILLE HAD JUST GOOGLED STUDIES IN 2 PETER HE WOULD HAVE UNEARTHED LOTS OF SPIRITUAL FOOD OF SUBSTANCE, FROM THE VERY SIMPLE EXPLANATIONS TO THE LENGTHY AND DETAILED
I HOPE THAT ANY WHO CAME HERE TODAY WOULD HAVE LEARNED ABOUT AT LEAST TWO SOURCES THAT THEY CAN USE AS AIDS IN THIER BIBLE STUDY, AND IN THIER DESIRE TO BETTER UNDERSTAND THE WORD OF GOD
HERE IS GUZICK ON 2 PETER 3
SIMPLE SOLID
David Guzik :: Study Guide for 2 Peter 3
3
LIVING LIKE A “LAST DAYS CHRISTIAN”
A. The certainty of the last days and God’s promise.
1. (2 Peter 3:1-2) Another reference to the importance of being reminded
Beloved, I now write to you this second epistle (in both of which I stir up your pure minds by way of reminder), that you may be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets, and of the commandment of us, the apostles of the Lord and Savior,
a. I now write to you this second epistle: Peter already wrote about the importance of being reminded (2 Peter 1:12-13). But here he wanted to emphasize what should be known in light of the coming of Jesus and the prophecies surrounding His coming.
i. “The purest minds need stirring up at times. It would be a great pity to stir up impure minds. That would only be to do mischief; but pure minds may be stirred as much as you please, and the more the better.” (Spurgeon)
b. That you may be mindful of the words which were spoken before: Peter knew the importance of reminding his readers of the Scriptural message, both received from the Old Testament (spoken before) and contemporary to his own day (and of the commandment of us).
i. Peter clearly believed that the words of Scripture were important; the words themselves, and not merely the meaning behind the words.
ii. “Peter believed in the inspiration of the very ‘words’ of Scripture; he was not one of those precious ‘advanced thinkers’ who would, if they could, tear the very soul out of the Book, and leave us nothing at all; but he wrote, ‘That ye may be mindful of the words’ — the very words — ‘which were spoken before by the holy prophets.’ ‘Oh!’ says one, ‘but words do not signify; it is the inward sense that is really important.’ Exactly so; that is just what the fool said about egg-shells. He said that they did not signify; it was only the inward life-germ of the chick within that was important; so he broke all the shells, and thereby destroyed the life… If the words could be taken from us, the sense itself would be gone.” (Spurgeon)
c. By the holy prophets, and of the commandment of us, the apostles of the Lord and Savior: By placing the messengers of the new covenant on the same level as the messengers of the old covenant, Peter understood the authority of the New Testament, even as it was being formed.
i. Peter understood that Jesus gave His apostles the inspired authority to bring forth God’s message to the new covenant community. He understood this from passages such as Matthew 16:19, where Jesus gave the apostles authority to bind and loose, much as the authoritative rabbis of their day.
ii. “Your apostles does not merely mean ‘your missionaries’, the folk who evangelized you. When the New Testament writers mean merely ‘church emissary’ by apostolos, they say so, or the context makes it plain (Philippians 2:25). Peter is referring here to the ‘apostles of Jesus Christ’. It is they and they alone who are put on a level with the Old Testament prophets.” (Green)
iii. Significantly, Peter saw this authority invested in the apostles, not in him alone. He would think it strange for supposed papal authority to be credited to him.
2. (2 Peter 3:3-4) The message of scoffers.
Knowing this first: that scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts, and saying, “Where is the promise of His coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation.”
a. Knowing this first: Christians should not be surprised to find that there are those who scoff at the idea of Jesus coming again. Peter told us that the scoffers will come. This is the first thing to know.
i. “Every time a blasphemer opens his mouth to deny the truth of revelation, he will help to confirm us in our conviction of the very truth which he denies. The Holy Ghost told us, by the pen of Peter, that it would be so; and now we see how truly he wrote.” (Spurgeon)
b. Will come in the last days: In a sense, the last days began when Jesus ascended into heaven. Since that time, we haven’t rushed towards the precipice of the consummation of all things; but we have run along side that edge — ready to go anytime at God’s good pleasure.
i. “With the advent of Jesus the last chapter of human history had opened, though it was not yet completed.” (Green)
c. Walking according to their own lusts: These words remind us that scoffers do not only have an intellectual problem with God and His word. They also have a clear moral problem, wanting to reject the Lordship of Jesus Christ over their lives.
d. Where is the promise of His coming? This is the message of scoffers. In the thinking of these scoffers, Christians have talked about Jesus coming for two thousand years and He still hasn’t come back yet.
e. All things continue as they were from the beginning of creation: The scoffers base their message on the idea that things have always been the way they are right now, and that God has not and will not do anything new in His plan for creation.
i. “The argument of the false teachers is essentially a naturalistic one — a kind of uniformitarianism that rules out divine intervention in history.” (Blum)
3. (2 Peter 3:5-7) The error of scoffers.
For this they willfully forget: that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of water and in the water, by which the world that then existed perished, being flooded with water. But the heavens and the earth which are now preserved by the same word, are reserved for fire until the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men.
a. For this they willfully forget: The scoffers presume upon the mercy and longsuffering of God, insisting that because they have never seen a widespread judgment of God, that there will never be one. But they willfully forget God’s creation and the judgment God poured out on the earth in the days of Noah.
i. A literal belief in Creation, in Adam and Eve, and in Noah’s Flood are essential for a true understanding of God’s working both then and now. To deny these things undermines the very foundations of our faith. Sadly, today it is many Christians who willfully forget these things, thereby putting themselves in the place of scoffers.
b. That by the word of God the heavens were of old: The Bible clearly teaches that the active agent in creation was God’s word. He spoke and creation came into being.
c. The world that then existed perished, being flooded with water: Peter’s point is that things on this earth have not always continued the way they are now. The earth was different when God first created it and then it was different again after the flood. Therefore no one should scoff at God’s promise that He will make it different once again, judging it not with water but with fire. The same word of God that created all matter and judged the world in the flood will one day bring a judgment of fire upon the earth.
i. “The lesson taught by the flood was this is a moral universe, that sin will not for ever go unpunished; and Jesus himself used the flood to point to this moral (Matthew 24:37-39). But these men chose to neglect it.” (Green)
4. (2 Peter 3:8-10) Truths that scoffers deny but God’s people cling to.
But, beloved, do not forget this one thing, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up.
a. That with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day: What seems like forever for us is but a short time for God, just as an hour may seem to be an eternity for a child but a moment for an adult.
i. Peter quoted this idea from Psalm 90:4: For a thousand years in Your sight are like yesterday when it is past, and like a watch in the night. “All time is as nothing before him, because in the presence as in the nature of God all is eternity; therefore nothing is long, nothing short, before him; no lapse of ages impairs his purposes.” (Clarke)
ii. “All things are equally near and present to his view; the distance of a thousand years before the occurrence of an event, is no more to him than would be the interval of a day. With God, indeed, there is neither past, present, nor future. He takes for his name the ‘I AM.’ … He is the I AM; I AM in the present; I AM in the past and I AM in the future. Just as we say of God that he is everywhere, so we may say of him that he is always; he is everywhere in space; he is everywhere in time.” (Spurgeon)
iii. Peter did not give some prophetic formula, saying that a prophetic day somehow equals a thousand years. He instead communicated a general principle regarding how we see time and how God sees time. When people use this verse as a rigid prophetic key it opens the door for great error.
iv. “God sees time with a perspective we lack; even the delay of a thousand years may well seem like a day against the back-cloth of eternity. Furthermore, God sees time with an intensity we lack; one day with the Lord is like a thousand years.” (Green)
b. The Lord is not slack concerning His promise: The truth is that God will keep His promise, and without delay according to His timing. Any perceived delay from our perspective is due to the longsuffering of God, who allows man as much time as possible to repent.
i. Many of those who are Christians today are happy that Jesus didn’t return ten years, or five years, or two years, or one year, or even two months ago. There is a compassionate purpose in God’s timing.
c. Not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance: Peter here revealed some of God’s glorious heart. The reason why Jesus’ return isn’t sooner is so that all should come to repentance, because God is not willing that any should perish.
i. We understand that God is not willing that any should perish not in the sense of a divine decree, as if God has declared that no sinners will perish. Rather, Peter’s statement reflects God’s heart of love for the world (John 3:16), and His compassionate sorrow even in the righteous judgment of the wicked.
ii. It is the same thought as expressed in Ezekiel 33:11: As I live, says the Lord GOD, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but that the wicked turn from his way and live.
iii. “So wonderful is his love towards mankind, that he would have them all to be saved, and is of his own self prepared to bestow salvation on the lost.” (Calvin)
iv. “As God is not willing that any should perish, and as he is willing that all should come to repentance, consequently he has never devised nor decreed the damnation of any man, nor has he rendered it impossible for any soul to be saved.” (Clarke)
d. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night: Though the Lord’s longsuffering love to the lost makes it seem that perhaps He delays His coming, the truth is that He will indeed come. And when Jesus does return, He will come at a time that will surprise many (as a thief in the night). The ultimate result of His coming will be a total transformation of this present world (in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat).
i. God could destroy the earth again as He did in the days of the flood. “There is still water enough to drown the earth, and there is iniquity enough to induce God to destroy it and its inhabitants.” (Clarke) Yet God has promised to deal with this world with fire, not flooding.
B. Living in light of the last days and God’s promise.
1. (2 Peter 3:11-13) Holy and godly living in anticipation of a new created order.
Therefore, since all these things will be dissolved, what manner of persons ought you to be in holy conduct and godliness, looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God, because of which the heavens will be dissolved, being on fire, and the elements will melt with fervent heat? Nevertheless we, according to His promise, look for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.
a. Therefore, since all these things will be dissolved, what manner of persons ought you to be: In light of the fact that this world order and the things associated with it will be dissolved, we should live our lives seeking first the Kingdom of God and its righteousness — that is, having holy conduct and godliness.
i. We tend to think that the world is more enduring and will last longer than people. This is not true, and Peter reminds us of it. People will live into eternity, longer than even the earth.
ii. Will be dissolved: “They will all be separated, all decomposed; but none of them destroyed.” (Clarke) “The solar system and the great galaxies, even space-time relationships, will be abolished … All elements which make up the physical world will be dissolved by heat and utterly melt away. It is a picture which in an astonishing degree corresponds to what might actually happen according to modern theories of the physical universe.” (Bo Reicke, cited in Green)
iii. “This world, so far as we know, will not cease to be; it will pass through the purifying flame, and then it may be the soft and gentle breath of Almighty love will blow upon it and cool it rapidly, and the divine hand will shape it as it cools into a paradise more fair.” (Spurgeon)
iv. What manner of persons ought you to be: “The king is coming; he is coming to his throne, and to his judgment. Now a man does not go up to a king’s door, and there talk treason; and men do not sit in a king’s audience-chamber when they expect him every moment to enter, and there speak ill of him. The King is on his way, and almost here; you are at his door; he is at yours. What manner of people ought ye to be? How can ye sin against One who is so close at hand?” (Spurgeon)
b. Looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God: Peter says there is a sense in which we can hasten the Lord’s coming. It’s remarkable to think that we can actually do things that will affect the return of Jesus. In the immediate context, Peter says that we hasten the Lord’s coming by our holy conduct and godliness.
i. We can also hasten the Lord’s coming through evangelism. Paul said that God’s prophetic focus on Israel will resume when the fullness of the Gentiles has come in (Romans 11:25).
ii. We can also hasten the Lord’s coming through prayer. Even as Daniel asked for a speedy fulfillment of prophecy regarding captive Israel (Daniel 9), we can also pray “Even so, come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:20).
c. Because of which the heavens will be dissolved: Peter tells us that the very elements of this world order will be dissolved. God will genuinely make a new heavens and a new earth, even as Isaiah promised: For behold, I create new heavens and a new earth; and the former shall not be remembered or come to mind (Isaiah 65:17).
d. A new earth in which righteousness dwells: The most glorious characteristic of this new heaven and new earth is that it is a place in which righteousness dwells. In God’s plan of the ages, this happens after the millennial earth ruled by Jesus Christ.
i. It is the re-creation of this world order as described in Revelation 21:1: “Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away.”
2. (2 Peter 3:14-15a) Keep diligent and do not despise the longsuffering of God.
Therefore, beloved, looking forward to these things, be diligent to be found by Him in peace, without spot and blameless; and consider that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation—
a. Looking forward to these things, be diligent: If our hearts are really set on the glory of the new heaven and new earth, we will endeavor to walk godly in regard to our brothers and sisters (in peace) and in regard to God (without spot and blameless).
b. The longsuffering of our Lord is salvation: It is easy for Christians to sometimes resent the longsuffering of God; after all, it in some sense delays His coming. Yet, the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation for others, and it is salvation for us.
i. “We are puzzled at the longsuffering which causes so weary a delay. One of the reasons is that we have not much longsuffering ourselves. We think that we do well to be angry with the rebellious, and so we prove ourselves to be more like Jonah than Jesus. A few have learned to be patient and pitiful to the ungodly, but many more are of the mind of James and John, who would have called fire from heaven upon those who rejected the Savior. We are in such a hurry.” (Spurgeon)
3. (2 Peter 3:15b-16) A note regarding the letters of the Apostle Paul.
—as also our beloved brother Paul, according to the wisdom given to him, has written to you, as also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things, in which are some things hard to understand, which untaught and unstable people twist to their own destruction, as they do also the rest of the Scriptures.
a. As also our beloved brother Paul: It is fashionable for some critics to say that the Apostle Peter and the Apostle Paul aren’t in agreement. These same critics also often say that Peter and Paul aren’t in agreement with Jesus. Yet here Peter affirmed Paul’s teaching in the warmest terms. He called Paul beloved and said that Paul wrote with wisdom.
i. This praise from Peter is even more wonderful when we remember that at one time Paul publicly rebuked Peter for public compromise (Galatians 2:11-21).
b. In which are some things hard to understand: Though Peter praised Paul’s ministry, he admitted that some things in Paul’s writings were hard to understand, and those who were untaught and unstable could use some of the difficulties to their own ends, twisting Scripture.
c. Twist … the Scriptures: Peter reminds us that the Scriptures can be twisted. Just because someone quotes the Bible doesn’t mean that they teach Biblical truth. It’s possible that they twist … the Scriptures. That is why we should be like the Bereans, who “searched the Scriptures daily to find out whether these things were so” (Acts 17:11).
i. “It is worthy of remark that Paul’s epistles are ranked among the Scriptures; a term applied to those writings which are divinely inspired, and to those only.” (Clarke)
ii. “I may just add that the verb [twist], which the apostle uses here, signifies to distort, to put to the rack, to torture, to overstretch, and dislocate the limbs; and hence the persons here intended are those who proceed according to no fair plan of interpretation, but force unnatural and sophistical meanings on the word of God.” (Clarke)
iii. Destruction: “Peter is very firm. The action of the false teachers in twisting Paul to justify their own libertinism and rejection of the parousia is so serious as to disqualify them from salvation.” (Green)
4. (2 Peter 3:17-18) Conclusion.
You therefore, beloved, since you know this beforehand, beware lest you also fall from your own steadfastness, being led away with the error of the wicked; but grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be the glory both now and forever. Amen.
a. Since you know this beforehand: We, who know of the Day of the Lord and await it with patient expectation, must persevere lest we fall from your own steadfastness. We must take care to keep abiding in Jesus.
i. “In order that they might know how to stand, and to be preserved from falling, he gave them this direction: ‘grow in grace;’ for the way to stand is to grow; the way to be steadfast is to go forward. There is no standing except by progression.” (Spurgeon)
b. But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ: We prevent a fall from your own steadfastness by a continual growth in grace and knowledge of Jesus.
i. Grace is not merely the way God draws us to Him in the beginning. It is also the way we grow and stay in our steadfastness. We can never grow apart from the grace and knowledge of our Lord, and we never grow out of God’s grace.
ii. “But you will remark that our text does not say anything about grace growing; it does not say that grace grows. It tells us to ‘grow in grace.’ There is a vast difference between grace growing and our growing in grace. God’s grace never increases; it is always infinite, so it cannot be more; it is always everlasting; it is always bottomless; it is always shoreless. It cannot be more; and, in the nature of God, it could not be less. The text tells us to ‘grow in grace.’ We are in the sea of God’s grace; we cannot be in a deeper sea, but let us grow now we are in it.” (Spurgeon)
iii. We must also grow in our knowledge of Jesus Christ. This means knowing more about Jesus, but more importantly, knowing Jesus in a personal relationship.
c. To Him be the glory: When we are this ready and this steadfast in the grace and knowledge of our Lord, it gives God glory.
i. Spurgeon noted that this second letter of Peter ends on “two trumpet blasts.” One is from heaven to earth: grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The other is from earth to heaven: To Him be the glory both now and forever.
ii. Amen: This final word in not included in all ancient manuscripts of 2 Peter, yet it is appropriate for a letter affirming the truth in the face of the danger of false prophets and scoffers. We can say there are four meanings to “Amen”:
It expresses the desire of the heart.
It expresses the affirmation of our faith.
It expresses the joy of the heart.
It expresses the declaration of resolution.
iii. Under the law, Amen was only said at the declaration of the curses (Deuteronomy 27:14-26). Under the New Covenant, we say “Amen” at the announcement of a great blessing and praise to God.
Adam Clarke added this insightful postscript to Second Peter:
“We have now passed over all the canonical writings of Peter that are extant; and it is worthy of remark that, in no place of the two epistles already examined, nor in any of this apostle’s sayings in any other parts of the sacred writings, do we find any of the peculiar tenets of the Romish Church: not one word of his or the pope’s supremacy; not one word of those of affect to be his successors; nothing of the infallibility claimed by those pretended successors; nothing of purgatory, penances, pilgrimages, auricular confession, power of the keys, indulgences, extreme unction, masses, and prayers for the dead; and not one word on the most essential doctrine of the Romish Church, transubstantiation.” (Clarke)
WHITE MEN KIDNAPPED, BEAT, KILLED, MURDERED, RAPE BLACK PEOPLE IN SLAVERY USING THE SAME BIBLE TO SUPPRESS AND BRAINWASH.
YET THE SAME WHITE MAN IS THEIR LORD AND SAVIOR.
THOSE BLACK PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE SHOULD BE IN A MENTAL HOSPITAL FOR THEIR SICKNESS OF THE MIND WORLDWIDE.
1 Peter 2:18
18 Slaves, in reverent fear of God submit yourselves to your masters, not only to those who are good and considerate, but also to those who are harsh.
Colossians 3:22
22 Slaves, obey your earthly masters in everything; and do it, not only when their eye is on you and to curry their favor, but with sincerity of heart and reverence for the Lord.
Ephesians 6:5
5 Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ.
“THOSE BLACK PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE SHOULD BE IN A MENTAL HOSPITAL FOR THEIR SICKNESS OF THE MIND WORLDWIDE.”
They are….trapped in their own minds…the WORSE POSSIBLE prison to be permanently locked into…no one should envy them…
..i have admired the total genuis that went into arriving at the solution to get required outcomes generationally, regardless of the moral clause…especially when they are too voluntarily locked in to free themselves…but trying to lure others into the same prison…that’s why no one cares, weee are much better off without them and their self-destruct disposition.
RE Bible Verses About Slavery on April 21, 2023 at 9:50 AM
WHY NOT INTERPRET THE WORD SLAVE AS “EMPLOYEE” AND APPLY ALL THESE VERSES THUS
THESE ARE DEFINITELY GOOD VERSES FOR EMPLOYEES TO KNOW AND FOLLOW
ALSO NOTE THAT IT WAS CHRISTIANITY AND CHRISTIANS THAT ADVOCATED FOR THE ABOLISHMENT OF SLAVERY
NOW SIT DOWN AND STUDY THE LITTLE NEGLECTED NEW TESTAMENT BOOK OF PHILEMON AND SEE WHAT YOU LEARN
I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THE IMMINENT RAPTURE OF THE CHURCH TO SEE THE REACTIONS OF ALL BU SCOFFERS AS THEY BAWL OUT DURING THE RIGORS OF THE TRIBULATION PERIOD CONDUCTED BY THE ANTICHRIST
IF THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATIONS OF THE ANTIOCHINE ANTICHRIST PRECURSORS NOW IN VOGUE ARE SO ONEROUS, JUST THINK HOW IT WILL BE THEN.
SO KEEP SCOFFING AND MOCKING BUT REMEMBER=====>
Hebrews 9:27 (King James Version)
it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
RE WHITE MEN KIDNAPPED, BEAT, KILLED, MURDERED, RAPE BLACK PEOPLE IN SLAVERY USING THE SAME BIBLE TO SUPPRESS AND BRAINWASH.
IS IT NOT TRUE THAT BLACK MEN CAPTURED OTHER BLACK MEN AND SOLD THEM INTO SLAVERY?
IS THAT NOT SO, OR DID I GET MY HISTORY WRONG
IS IT NOT TRUE THAT EVEN TODAY BLACKMEN ARE MURDERING OTHER BLACK MEN ALL OVER THE WORLD, ESPECIALLY IN AFRICA, THE USA AND EVEN OUR LOVELY BARBADOS?
RE YET THE SAME WHITE MAN IS THEIR LORD AND SAVIOR.
WHERE IS IT TAUGHT IN THE BIBLE THAT THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS WHITE? PLEASE KINDLY SITE THE SCRIPTURES THAT TEACH THIS.
RE THOSE BLACK PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE SHOULD BE IN A MENTAL HOSPITAL FOR THEIR SICKNESS OF THE MIND WORLDWIDE.
WHERE IS IT STATED IN ANY TEXT OF PSYCHIATRY THAT BLACK PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE THE WORD OF GOD SHOULD BE IN A MENTAL HOSPITAL?
HOW IS BELIEVING IN THE WORD OF GOD MORE INTOLERABLE THAN BELIEVING IN ANYTHING ELSE?
SOON AND VERY SOON WE WILL FIND OUT HOW INSANE BELIEVERS ARE
ANSWER THIS:
HOW WOULD/COULD GP 2 BE INSANE FOR BELIEVING THE BIBLE, BUT YET SANE TO PRACTICE HIS PROFESSION AS PROFICIENTLY AS HE DOES?
WAS I INSANE WHEN AT AGE 33 I WROTE THE PLAN THAT WAS EVENTUALLY ACCEPTED THAT BECAME FOUNDATIONAL TO THE ADVENT OF THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE OF BARBADOS——-AND WITH OUT TRAINING AS AN ANALYST TO DO FEASIBILITY STUDIES AND ALL THAT RUBBISH?
ARE ALL THE SEVERAL BLACK PROFESSIONALS ON THE ISLAND AND ELSEWHERE WHO EMBRACE AND PRACTICE THE TENETS OF THE WORD OF GOD INSANE TOO? I CAN NAME SEVERAL PHYSICIANS ON THE ISLAND WHO ARE BELIEVERS.
PLEASE GIVE US A NEW HILARIOUS NON SECQUITUR.
THAT ONE IS TOO OLD AND WORN OUT
WE LIVE IN AN AGE WHERE MANY OF OUR YOUTH NEVER HEARD THE WORD TAUGHT IN THEIR HOMES BY PARENTS , OR AT SCHOOL NOR HAVE THEY ATTENDED SUNDAY SCHOOL OR CHURCH SERVICES. .
THESE ARE THE ONES WHO ARE RAPING AND KILLING AND STEALING AND CAUSING MAYHEM IN OUR ISLAND AND ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD.
I CAN THINK OF NO ONE WITH WHOM I SANG IN CHURCH CHOIR IN MY CHILDHOOD, OR WITH WHOM I ATTENDED SUNDAY SCHOOL WHO HAVE BEEN IMPRISONED OR WHO ARE ENGAGED IN THE USE OR SALE OF ILLEGAL DRUGS OR ANY CRIMES.
SHOULD WE SEND ALL OF THE CURRENT GENERATION OF YOUNG BELIEVERS TO JENKINS TO SAVE THEM FROM THE CORRUPT INCENDIARY CRIMINAL MINDED YOUTH THAT ARE THEIR PEERS?
GP + Logic = Worryingly Well Wrong
Brits were bad and not good Christians
who brought slavery to AmeriKKKa and Caribbean Colonies
They only abolished slavery after they lost Revolutionary War aka War of Independence
and Royal Family lost their Slave Monopoly and Income Tax to the Crown
Americans are also bad Christians who abolished slavery 60 years later
Where GP and GPII Jr are both going wrong is due to their narrow minded views
Humanity is a whole
not individuals
countries
religions
divided
but one whole society
People who go to church commit the most crimes, they SIN from monday to saturday, then go to church on sunday and hit everyone over the head with their bible freakiness….on monday it’s SIN and CRIMES again pon the replay and repeat.
That is why they carry the label of biggest hypocrites…look no further than the romans (historical) , anglicans and the lesser mini me copier denominations for countless evidence.
Comic relief…was seeing where one fraud got millions recently and immediately closed the church…no more reason to lie to and shower the congregation with fire and brimstone to collect money, the crook is now loaded.
Another slick talking parasite, the congregation told him they will crucify him so he can rise in 3 days as he keeps telling them over and over .he ran to the cops and swore they were trying to kill him….when he was the one frauding them…with a lying story.
Christianity is a scam… James wanted to annul a marriage to some wife, Catherine of Aragon, maybe he was not in a beheading mood which was much easier since he was not shy, but her family was powerful and already took one pope prisoner.
……anyway, the romans refused him the annulment so he formed the anglican church, reformation period, proclaimed himself head of church of England (CoE) to get untied cause he had someone new to marry, Anne……and while he was at it, revised the bible at the time and filled it with his own version of bullshit….all the evidence is available…for those who read and understand reality, it’s all about power and control.
*Henry VIII
Queen Anne Boleyn entertains her husband King Henry VIII by providing young women to satisfy his sexual needs, in this Historical sexposé that reveals the web of conspiracy and debauchery in the Tudor court.
Soon after James instituted laws so no one could talk about what he did..
Anne had no such powerful family and not too long after marriage lost her head at the Tower of London. ..per Jame’s proclivities.
When you refuse to pay attention to or understand history you are the one become uninformed prisoners of someone else’s fantasies, and fairytales as voluntary victims..
What really pisses people off is when dangerous mindsets try to drag other people into it, people who are already WELL BALANCED who care not for that trap or any of the written fiction, the projecters and regurgitators belch out, but dont even know how it got there…..otherwise no one cares.
RE People who go to church commit the most crimes, they SIN from monday to saturday, then go to church on sunday and hit everyone over the head with their bible freakiness….on monday it’s SIN and CRIMES again pon the replay and repeat.
PEOPLE WHO DO NOT GO TO CHURCH DO NOT SIN AT ALL …RIGHT?
IN CHURCH THEY SAY LET US PRAY
DOES THIS ALSO INCLUDE THE BLACK PEOPLE IN AFRICA WHO GO TO CHURCH ?
ON BU WE SAY LET US BRAY
WE HAVE NOW GONE FROM CUSSING THE POLITICIANS TO CUSSING CHURCH GOERS
CHRISTIANS ARE SAID IN ACTS TO CONTINUE IN THE POSTLES DOCTRINE NOT ACCORDING TO THE DICTATES OF ANY KING OR THE ANGLICAN CHURCH OR ANY CHURCH GROUP OR DENOMINATION
I MUST SAY THAT I AM VERY IMPRESSED BY THE DEGREE OF IGNORANCE DEMONSTRATED BY THE BU ILLITERATI
James revised the bible and filled it with bull shit. …….
Yet some claim it was always bullshit. Some like they dont know what they believe or not while picking and choosing what part of history they want to and want other to believe and forget the rest