We are being poisoned with our processed, high sugar, nutrient poor foods

Submitted by Green Monkey

In this recent video Russel Brand explores with US food activist Calley Means the disastrous declining state of US citizens’ health which Calley relates to a diet that is increasingly taken over by highly processed food devoid of nutritional value and high in sugar while both children and adults both get less physical activity in their daily lives than their ancestors did. Calley explains that the declining health of its citizenry is making the US a nation in decline with an increasingly uncompetitive, out of shape workforce suffering an overabundance of non-communicable, degenerative diseases, and falling fertility rates along with increasing psychological and psychiatric problems and skyrocketing medical costs.

As degenerative diseases increase, Pharma increases its own profits as pharmaceutical drug sales climb in parallel with the increases in poor-diet induced, non-communicable diseases among the population. Calley claims US teenagers, showing symptoms of degenerative diseases forming in their bodies from eating a poor diet are like gold mines for Pharma, as throughout their lifespan Pharma can sell them the drugs they need to deal with the diseases they develop as they age.

These US health problems also apply in increasing rates to other industrialized and less developed countries including Barbados, as increasingly we see other countries like Barbados adopting an American, fast-food lifestyle and increasing numbers of underactive and overweight children in our schools and on the streets.

Like this: Like Loading...