Blaze it I!

Increasingly as the blogmaster traverses the streets of Barbados or drive for that matter, there is the pungent smell of ‘weed’ that assaults the nostrils at every turn. Is it farfetched to conclude the increase in deviant behaviour, including vehicular accidents, is the result? Law makers should move quickly using an evidence based approach to eliminate individuals blazing while driving as the cause of some of the mayhem being experienced.

Social commentator Kammie Holder is of the view politicians throughout the Caribbean make political decisions of decriminalizing the use of marijuana for recreational purpose, however, he suggests it is a decision that is myopic and lacks deep thought.

The question begs, how many vehicular accidents or violent crimes were carried out while persons were under the influence of dope? Given our modus operandi in Barbados we will probably never know, BUT, we know the price of building another prison a la VECO, and another Jenkins but never the true social cost of bad political decisions.

See link sent by Kammie Holder.

Fully Legalizing Marijuana Could Raise Car Crash Rates

Steven Reinberg

Published on March 30, 2023

https://consumer.healthday.com/marijuana-and-driving-2659660920.html

  1. Where is the survey to compliment the comment that accidents are caused by people who smoke marijuana…when it’s documented globally that is not the case, that vehicular accidents are more tied to those who drink alcohol..careless on the road and not paying attention, texting while driving….and a bunch of etcs.

    .blaming the favorite boogeyman marijuana is always seen as a distraction.

    The marijuana scam the usual suspects are running on the population is not going unnoticed, just saying…we heard, we know.

