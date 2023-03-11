It was announced earlier this week that public workers represented by the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), Barbados Worker’s Union (BWU), Barbados Secondary Teacher’s Union (BSTU) and the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) finalized five months of wage negotiations. The deal reached as reported is 3% increase for the next two years and a lump sum payment of $1,500.00 in the first year. There was also agreement to some non financial terms.
Since the announcement social and traditional media and other voices have been strident in condemning the paltry sums employees at the low end of the scale will be receiving. The blogmaster will always be sympathetic to the plight of workers, however, in this case the question must be asked – was processed followed by the unions involved before agreement with government was finalized?
As far as the blogmaster is aware actors sitting at the negotiating table with government had to take direction from the respective membership bodies before agreeing to close negotiations. The blogmaster would be interested to know if the traditional process of negotiating the wage increase was followed.
The concern of the blogmaster is that the economy of Barbados continues to struggle post Covid 19 as it was pre Covid. We should not mistake increase economic activity back to post Covid level as reflecting a buoyant economy. The same individuals voicing disappointment at the wage settlement are also concerned about the size of government’s domestic and foreign debt. We do not need reminding many Barbadians had to suffer a severe financial hit as a result of this government’s initiative to restructure debt in 2018. The objective was to create wiggle room/fiscal space for government. The blogmaster would be disappointed if all parties concerned allow the country to erode gains made since 2018 notwithstanding the hit from the pandemic.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley is slated to present the ‘budget’ next week and to be expected the political operatives are on the job. The draft estimates currently being debated point to a significant deficit the government will have to fund in the 2023/2024 year. The deficit will have to be closed by more borrowing, reducing public sector cost, increasing fees to Barbadians or all the above. Those arguing for higher wage settlement should remind Barbadians there is a money pot. It is ironic to listen to the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) spokespersons referring to the fact State Owned Entities (SOEs) will have to be rationalized, a process started when the DLP last held government. Every year since the blog started to cover these matters there is the feeling of déjà vu that overwhelms.
The reality is that the Barbados economy in the last four years has not transform to be able to generate new revenue option for government. A significant amount of every dollar earned still has to be allocated to service debt. The pandemic eroded significant gains made it must be reminded. The government needs to communicate effectively with the citizens it serves to help with understanding the perilous state of the economy. Like some observers the blogmaster will follow the debate to understand what novel approaches the government intends to roll out. Hopefully there will be relief to the state of déjà vu that continues to permeate the blogmaster’s headspace.
Our economy will continue to be bad until we stop taxing inputs and raw materials directly used by our manufacturing sectors in the production of their products.
Taxes should only be applied to finished products at the import, distribution or consumer level.
For Example:
If I buy/import a bag of flour to make bread at home, I should pay tax on it. However, if I owned a bakery and was using that same bag of flour to make bread for sale, that same bag of flour should be tax free to me with the government collecting taxes from the finished bread sale onward.
Like it or not, one of the main drivers determining inflation rate rise is rise in government worker pay.
Hence, government can never give more than a 3% wage increase as long as they are they remain the employer of the largest number of workers in the country otherwise inflation runs the risk of outpacing GDP growth.
What needs to me questioned is the alleged inclusion of a 10% raise in allowances as reported to by Caswell on Brasstacks. Allowances do not need raising.
@ CA
The problem is more fundamental than that.
It is that our albino-centric government thinks that money will solve all problems.
They therefore seek to tax every shiite to the max, eventually killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.
When they collect all these taxes, they then dish out the revenue to their family, friends and cuntsultants – rather than supporting the PRODUCTIVE sectors of society (the Geese) on a merit basis.
@ David
Why can’t you agree that what is missing is TOP LEVEL LEADERSHIP that seeks to bring sensible change to the status quo?
OBVIOUSLY an ‘across the board’ increase is counter productive at this time.
Making the rich even richer and the poor even relatively poorer helps no one.
Even a simple policy that seeks to narrow the gap in the increases given (as has happened before) would be better.
For example, 15% at the bottom ranging down to 3% at the top would be more equitable, and would actually cost less. But of course the ministers and other senior people may see it differently (albino-centric f$%^#s’) …lol
@Bush Tea
What is ALSO missing is strident civic engagement. It is how a breathing democracy is supposed to function.
@Bush Tea
What do you expect from a socialist democracy.
Government taxpayer funded free handouts are far easier to campaign on than policy and tax changes that enable and encourage people to produce and earn for themselves instead of depending on government charity.
Unfortunately, they don’t realise they can have their cake and eat it too if they ensured all producers of physical products got everything duty/tax free and ONLY taxed sales.
Show me the household budget that could be sustainable by borrowing, year after year, in order to make up the shortfall of spending over income. What would you call someone who lived like that? How long would that be sustainable?
When will government’s spending ability outperform its borrowing capability and what is the plan when that happens?
We should be living in fear.
@FearPlay
The practice by governments in these times is to roll over debt. The plan is never to repay principal and interest.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Correct!
..so as FearPlay suggest WISELY, “we should be living in fear”….
Except of course, we are so brassy that ‘we fear not because we know not’….
Called ‘blissful ignorance’, it represents the calm before the storm… or the music by the band on the deck of the Titanic – before the cold waters take over….
There’re growing concerns amongst observers that with the failure of SVB, contagion similar to Lehman Brothers circa 2008, maybe in the offing.
No doubt engendered by the reckless policy of the FED to deflate the American economy by moving short term interests rates north of 5 percent after many seasons of free money to the big banks.
This economic tactic was always misguided for 75 percent of inflation is generally located on the supply side. Meaning driven by businesses by increases in the costs of their goods and services to consumers.
Demand push inflation could be around 25 percent.
Contagion and bank-runs in the USA will have implications for countries who like to believe that USD denominated treasuries still represent a safe sheller. Even as the yield on treasuries move in lock step with interest rates.
However, these potential increased yields may hide the increasing possibility that holders of paper in foreign reserves are facing more and more risks of massive declines in the value of the American dollar viz a viz other currencies. Some observers estimate as much as a 50 percent correction in the USD, the stock markets.
What are the local brain trust thinking? Could any of these narratives make sense in such circumstances of free fall? Will there every be a point in time when proactive measures are possible?
Within the geopolitical, only yesterday Iran and Saudi Arabia buried animus, brokered by China. And given the correlation of forces, the distribution of fossil fuel resources etc, it’s past time when insularity and outdated wanderings are set aside.