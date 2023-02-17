Political Leader and Activist along with other protesters arrested during CARICOM meeting in The Bahamas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 16 th , 2023
Nassau The Bahamas – Political Leader and Activist Lincoln Bain and other peaceful protesters were arrested by the government yesterday 15 th February, 2023, as they attempted to protest the Illegal Immigration situation in the Country during CARICOM.
Bain along with the other protesters are being held illegally without charges until the CARICOM meeting that is being held in the Bahamas from 15 th to the 17 th February 2023 at the Baha Mar Resort, Cable Beach is concluded.
Protesters were blocked from entering the area of the hotel and directed to an area further away, where they were then followed by the officers, who commenced to harass and then arrest and assault the women in the crowd, punching some in the face and slamming and stomping another to the ground.
The Constitution of the Bahamas gives its citizens the right to peacefully protest as well as The Bahamas has signed on to the International Convention On Civil Rights and Political Rights. Please read Human Rights Committee: General Comment No. 37 (2020) on the right of peaceful assembly (article 21).
While the entire Caribbean has been experiencing an influx of Illegal Haitians as they flee their gang ravished nation of Haiti. The Bahamas in particular has been overrun by slopes coming in on a daily basis filled with no less than three to five hundred Illegal Immigrants to all of its islands. In addition, they are arriving via planes with passports and work permits in hand.
The issues that Bain and the other protesters were hoping to bring to the forefront during this protest are as follows:-
- The over population of the country by illegal Immigrants
- The influx of gang members.
- The influx of illegal guns
- The influx of illegal Drugs and more.
Because of the corruption in the country, the Constitution of The Bahamas is being over ridden and the Illegals are being given citizenships for a fee. The citizenry of the Bahamas is approximately four hundred thousand persons, while Haiti’s population is approximately eleven million. It is impossible for the Bahamas to absorb the invasion when there are Bahamian Citizens that are still living in abandoned buildings and cars since hurricane Dorian in August,
2019.
The drain on the country’s resources has been strained to its limits before
he latest inundation and now it is about to snap. The school system is over run,
the hospital do not have enough bed, the National Insurance is said by the government to be running out and the list goes on.
Because of what is happening in the country there is no recourse, the media is being censored and the arm forces are being used to control and abuse the people of the Bahamas. With this in mind, we are asking that you help us get this information out to the
world.
70K times $2000= $140M Illegal or not, large sums of money will be made by selling passports to thousands. This make the money derived from the Welcome Stamp program look like chicken feed.
Hopefully, the situation in the Bahamas serves as a stern warning for those who would propose mass movement of people across their borders. Problems include the following:
The school system will be over run,
the hospital will not have enough bed,
the struggling National Insurance will be overwhelmed
the media will be censored
the arm(ed) forces will be used to control and abuse the people,
increased transportation issues
increased water issues
I can see the future and it is bleak.
Good on this citizen for making an effort.
Years back a Bajan businessman with several interests told me “there is corruption in the Caribbean and then there is corruption in the Bahamas.”
Later in life I witnessed it first hand.
Lest we forget, the real issue here is the sad situation in Haiti. Without that, people wouldn’t be fleeing en masse.
Valid points that some politicians and technocrats ignore.
It is a pity with the passing of Eric Fly we don’t have any real advocate to give an edge to the dissenting view. This is made the more apparent in a prevailing circumstance where one party dominates the house of assembly.
Look how things have come full circle though.
Can those who believe that everyone else should be doing all the advocating for them while they hold a stance of being far removed and detached from a dangerous situation now spreading across the region just as it spread across the world in the last few years..
….where is the citizen input and civic duty OUTSIDE of just posting comments…do yall understand that many of us worldwide have already put in all the work. and seen much progress…despite all the attacks and attempts to sabotage…….IT’S YOUR TURN…
I already posted to the other thread about Suriname.
Steuspe
” Prime Minister Trudeau, expressing pleasure at meeting with Prime Minister Mottley, noted that Canada and Barbados have a long and deep past of working together.”
https://barbadostoday.bb/2023/02/17/mottley-meets-with-trudeau/
@Hants
What we need MOTTLEY to do now is to redeem some of the goodwill from the international community to the benefit of the region. We are starting to see some conversion but it needs to be as a greater pace and quantum.
And this is the main reason yall got left decades behind and no one, at least not me, will ever invite those who are determined to not see the forest or the trees, anywhere.
Protestors get arrested all the time and treat it as a badge of honour to further their cause
Bitch you thinking small
you need to be thinking big bitch
think big bitch
For those interested in saving themselves, developing and moving forward and upward. There are groups out there completely focused and moving in the right direction to achieve just that.
But you will have to find them on your own…i stopped getting involved in certain things.
I can remember seeing anyone post the definition before.
“Word forms: puppets
You can refer to a person or country as a puppet when you mean that their actions are controlled by a more powerful person or government, even though they may appear to be independent.”
Make that a double steupse!
For the record I think the word should be “steups”
Yuh mean not even that they can get right…so sad….some are born comedy acts, that’s why there is hollyweird, but to get that far is challenging for most.
How to fix the Haitian problem is obviously beyond my capacity. Seems that millions of horses have been allowed to bolt. A few hundred thousand – I got ideas, but my poor little brain cannot think in terms of millions. Unlike some, I don’t pretend to have all the answers.
What I do know is this –
Unlike the USA, the UK and Europe, we did not have a hand in creating any crisis in any other country. We bear no responsibility for this chaos.
Still, we cannot simply wash our hands of them. We know their history! They are symbolically important at the very least and important as our brothers and sisters to all with human empathy.
What can this little rock do? The only jobs available would be in agriculture, since farmers often complain for labour shortages.
And even then, we must be careful not to strain our infrastructure, as TheO pointed out.
Caricom must do SOMETHING!
@Donna Haiti is a failed state. You are intelligent to know what that means. Unfortunately we will not see Haiti rise in our lifetime and not be for lack of trying.