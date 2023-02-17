Political Leader and Activist along with other protesters arrested during CARICOM meeting in The Bahamas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 16 th , 2023



Nassau The Bahamas – Political Leader and Activist Lincoln Bain and other peaceful protesters were arrested by the government yesterday 15 th February, 2023, as they attempted to protest the Illegal Immigration situation in the Country during CARICOM.

Bain along with the other protesters are being held illegally without charges until the CARICOM meeting that is being held in the Bahamas from 15 th to the 17 th February 2023 at the Baha Mar Resort, Cable Beach is concluded.

Protesters were blocked from entering the area of the hotel and directed to an area further away, where they were then followed by the officers, who commenced to harass and then arrest and assault the women in the crowd, punching some in the face and slamming and stomping another to the ground.

The Constitution of the Bahamas gives its citizens the right to peacefully protest as well as The Bahamas has signed on to the International Convention On Civil Rights and Political Rights. Please read Human Rights Committee: General Comment No. 37 (2020) on the right of peaceful assembly (article 21).

While the entire Caribbean has been experiencing an influx of Illegal Haitians as they flee their gang ravished nation of Haiti. The Bahamas in particular has been overrun by slopes coming in on a daily basis filled with no less than three to five hundred Illegal Immigrants to all of its islands. In addition, they are arriving via planes with passports and work permits in hand.

The issues that Bain and the other protesters were hoping to bring to the forefront during this protest are as follows:-

The over population of the country by illegal Immigrants The influx of gang members. The influx of illegal guns The influx of illegal Drugs and more.

Because of the corruption in the country, the Constitution of The Bahamas is being over ridden and the Illegals are being given citizenships for a fee. The citizenry of the Bahamas is approximately four hundred thousand persons, while Haiti’s population is approximately eleven million. It is impossible for the Bahamas to absorb the invasion when there are Bahamian Citizens that are still living in abandoned buildings and cars since hurricane Dorian in August,

2019.

The drain on the country’s resources has been strained to its limits before

he latest inundation and now it is about to snap. The school system is over run,

the hospital do not have enough bed, the National Insurance is said by the government to be running out and the list goes on.

Because of what is happening in the country there is no recourse, the media is being censored and the arm forces are being used to control and abuse the people of the Bahamas. With this in mind, we are asking that you help us get this information out to the

world.

Maria Daxon is an attorney and Activist that has been practicing law in the Bahamas for many years. She has used her platform to advocate for the people of her country and is daily fighting for their rights. For more information on the above story please go to The Tribune (tribune242.com) Videos of police actions available







