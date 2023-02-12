National Living Hero Rihanna Graces the World Stage at Superbowl LVII

Run This Town – The Road to Halftime Starts on Rihanna

It is Superbowl (57) today and local talent and one of two living national heroes Rihanna is slated to perform at halftime, one of the biggest slots on the global entertainment program. If you are a detractor or not Barbadians and Caribbean people everywhere will be kicking back to bask in the global spotlight her performance will attract.

5 thoughts on "National Living Hero Rihanna Graces the World Stage at Superbowl LVII


  1. RiRi’s world triumph hides a local tragedy
    Today Barbados’ newest National Hero takes centrestage on one of the biggest stages in the world.
    I join with many other Bajans who feel uplifted by Rihanna’s rise. On the other hand, I can’t help but feel a sense of tragedy along with the triumph, knowing that as much as Barbados claims Rihanna and Rihanna claims Barbados, this nation’s attitude to the development of arts and culture has barely developed.
    Rihanna’s international triumph hides a local tragedy.
    In a recent interview American rapper 50 Cent argues that “The coolest thing we create in America is celebrities.” He is partly right.
    Celebrities are an offshoot of what America really excels at creating. America really creates and innovates cultures: norms, values, attitudes, ideas and behaviours, which it packages and sells to the world in the form of media, music, movies, sports and other products. A productive cultural industry produces people adapted to the culture, some of whom will stand out as celebrities.
    Product of the US
    Rihanna’s origin is in Barbados, Westbury Road, Charles F. Broome Primary and Combermere School. That is where the raw material for her stardom was cultivated.
    However, like so much of the raw material from the so called Third World, she was shipped to another country for processing and value adding. Rihanna’s celebrity is a product of the American cultural industrial complex.
    But, as Bruce Lee said, “Bricks don’t hit back.” Human beings are not inanimate objects like sugar. Rihanna ain’t no sweetbread nor raw sugar. The trailer advertising
    Rihanna’s Super Bowl
    performance features aspects of the National Hero’s heritage.
    Rihanna could have easily abandoned all traces of Barbadian uniqueness as she elevated to global star status.
    Many Caribbean people do just that with as little as the achievement of a green card.
    Instead, she refined herself into a Bajan brick that hits back with a fist wrapped in wey she come from.
    Motivate the powers
    Here is the tragedy. Despite
    Rihanna’s success, Barbados seems just as far away from realising the importance and harnessing the power of culture and the creative arts as ever. Rather than motivate the powers that be to ensure that the immense fields of raw talent which we have here do not go to waste, rather than developing cultural and creative industries from the ground up, making sure that what was an act of fate in Rihanna’s case becomes a result of systems and processes for another generation, we seem to have decided to focus on trying to reap what we have not sown.
    Instead of taking the time to invest in and carefully cultivate talents, skills and mindsets among the whole populace, most seem focused on catching a serendipitously developed few when we think they are export ready and riding their train to glory.
    Little interest
    Seemingly very little interest is there in improving or expanding arts education and the cultural soil from which our talent must spring.
    Too many just want to cash in on an industry we have no interest in actually building.
    In sports and in arts much of the world has
    built cultures, systems and structures which guarantee that a large segment of the available talent matures and ripens. We still seem content to wait for greatness to emerge out of the blue like Sir Garry or RiRi. And then we gine pompasette as though we had a whole lot to do with it.
    A culture sets the scene for expressions of creativity. Out of a culture personalities and communities are created. From these personalities and communities some will stand out and have the potential for celebrity status.
    What we need is a culture so rich and fertile that it can export people without worrying about any talent or brain drain. A culture so well suited to and structured around respecting and developing skills and talents that the skilled and talented hardly want to leave. A culture so strong that American cultural imports struggle to penetrate because our own cultural refineries are world class.
    Shout out to those arts and sporting institutions making the most out of precious little.

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist.
    Email: adriangreen14@gmail.com.

    Source: Nation

  3. As the world hurdles ineluctably towards a nuclear war the fiction of living heroes and heroines fills the breach.

    Readers here are blissfully unaware that Russian soldiers have now twice been attacked by chemical weapons in the NATO war.

    We guarantee a response of a more dangerous kind. An escalation! With context absent, the ignorant will again call for the assassination of President Putin, as following the well heals Marat I’ve of a Russian one-man or strongman belief system held by slaves and their masters, their real heroes.

    So reports Gonzalo Lira, an American living in Kherson, Ukraine. That the Russian Federation is not squealing blue murder like the stuck piglets in the West would, in circumstances of reversed roles.

    Or intent on constructing their most favored false flag events, a la Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria, when Western media, across the board, could be reliably depended upon to construct false narratives not unlike the fiction about living heroines.

    What a dystopia! Proofs are appearing on Telegram and other channels that internationally banned weapons are. being deployed and the infantile can suggest an appearance within the bread and circuses of the dying Roman Empire redux, presented as some Bowl Super, is of some note. A game structured no differently today than the savage slavery of the original empire of the Romans. How ignorant are we to be? Are these the circumstances in which a living or dead heroine should find celebration?

    Maybe we have underestimated the nature of a financialized slavery in Barbados. The extent to which the society has been hollowed out. Requiring the elevation of kakistocrats to sainthood. How else can these sets of centrifugal social forces be so allowed to run amuck

    Pachamama has rebuilt Earth five times previously. We invite Her to so do again. Next time absent this degenerative human virus!

  5. Stephan Bandera is a hero for the Ukranians too. And of course the slave masters in the West who allow their prime representative of fascism and worshipper of a dead Bandera -Zelenski- to be lorded over by endless governments. Is this what heroísm has become? There will be a price to be paid by those who are again gullible enough to buy into these projects about heroism, as false as it has been. The father of fascism, the United States, is repeating another Third Reich project like they did before.

