Rush to implement fare increase

Chairperson of BHTA Minister Santia Bradshaw

Last week the government legislated an increase in taxi fares with immediate effect. The increase came 15 years since the last was given – see Road Traffic (Amendment) Regulations, 2023.

The Chairperson of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Renee Coppin reacted to the announcement by given support to the increase, BUT, criticized the process. She opined there was a lack of proper consultation with key stakeholders by not giving sufficient time to factor the increase in business planning by those who will be most effected. There was a suggestion the increase could have been implemented after a 90 day disclosure period.

The blogmaster agrees with Coppin, it was unprofessional and discourteous the high handed manner the fare hike was implemented by government. Holding such a position – as stated by Coppin – does not signal disagreement for the increase, it is about being equitable to all who would have been affected. Who wants to slay the goose laying the golden egg?

A concern of the blogmaster worth mentioning is the large number of taxi permits issued based on satisfying narrow political interest. An increase is justified but isn’t it ironic successive governments have issued taxi (PSV) permits willy-nilly leading to an uncompetitive sector? Why is the sector over served because of corrupt politicians approving permits to ‘friends’?

The blogmaster cannot say if the Transport Authority has been able to efficiently regulate issuance of permits since its inception. However, if one surveys the chaos in the transportation sector in Barbados the blogmaster is highly doubtful.

