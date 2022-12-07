What happened to democratic debate?

Professional Misconduct

Censorship

Ideological discrimination

Institutional Intolerance

Cultural & Gender Wars

Dictatorial Pronouncements by Professional Associations

Struggles of New Canadians within a Closed-Minded society.

Educational Institutions that teach intolerance

Does anything catch your attention, specific to your world experiences? The above-mentioned issues cause concern, fear, confusion and sometimes hate within our democratic society.

There was a well-known writer named J.K. Rowlings, and a professional nurse named Amy H. who have run into conflict with these above-mentioned issues. A writer whose is very open to all forms of equality yet showed concern for the young and how they are experiencing gender issues, while gender activists purporting to support them, appear to be indoctrinating them instead. She was attacked for showing concern for the young. Nurse Amy H showed her respect for this writer by making a sign that said, “we love J.K.Rowling”. The nurse was involved in the gender wars also, fighting to have equality above all else established and learnt. Both of these individuals were and are under attack by the forces of gender orthodox, a powerful and influential group within the educational, institutional and media sectors of our societies. These people and others who simply express their thoughts and beliefs come up against a unyielding wall of closed mindedness, one that purports to be democratic yet proves itself to be undemocratic. Those who opposed them simply complained to their professional associations who councils decided against the nurse. Debate, the very essence of higher education and democratic thought is being silenced by groups and individuals who have learnt that simply saying it is not so, and this is the only truth acceptable will prevail against any foe. The opposing opinion is considered the enemy.

My son David went to York University, experiencing the dictatorship of the minority fully. Having a opposing opinion resulted in verbal conflict, accusations and that did not come just from his fellow students but also from many of his instructors. Ideology in whatever form is king at York and many of our centres of higher learning. Many of our professional Associations have been occupied by similar minded ideologues. Debate, discussion, differing thoughts are viewed as unessential and dangerous. These actions were taken from the play books of the Jewish Defense League and LGBTQ Community activists of the 1960-80s’ and beyond. If you refuse to listen, will not discuss, but simply act as though the opposing opinion does not exist or is a horrid thing, your opinion will eventually be victorious.

Our society’s intelligentsia, those who in the past forged get ideas and cultural achievements are now the bullwork of bombastic anti-thought. They are now the keepers of ancient ideals that have no functional place in working society. Equality means something totally different to them, an ideal that ensures their goals at the cost of others. Tolerance has no meaning to them, and words mean less then actions. All they want is to get what they perceive to be right. Democratically inspired citizens need to stand against these “useful fools”(Lenin) and press the majorities cooperative advantage. What is more Canadian, American, Caribbean like, then cooperating with our fellow citizens? Please consider, excuse me, sorry are words voiced by us who only want to build, while these opportunists’ words tear apart, derail and often destroy. Image means more to this lot then reality, because they believe our reality is false, misrepresenting and manipulative.

Our lives end the day we fall silent about the things that matter to us. Strong people will stand up for themselves, while even stronger citizens stand up for others. Charity, Concern for others, respecting your opinion and the opinion of others is what democracy is all about. Ideologs, arrogant super men and women need to hear the fire of debate, the expression of thoughts and principles that have and will shape us all.