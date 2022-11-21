Submitted by a Concerned Citizen. If there is relevant information anyone is willing to share about this matter please forward to the blogmaster @confidentialmessage.

General Manager of NHC Cupid Gill

For some time now I have minded my business but I do not think that what is happening is at all fair to persons deserving of houses. So I have decided to speak out.

There are two houses being built in Savannah Road, Shorey Village, St. Andrew, side by side,

and it is believed that they are being constructed through the Government’s initiative for the

houses destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Elsa. At this point, the houses are near completion.

I am writing because these persons deceived the Government in order to obtain these homes.

Prior to the construction of the two houses, Mr. Thomas alias Catman resided in a wooden house, which was fairly old. However, his lifestyle contributed to the dilapidation of the house as he is a very heavy drinker of alcohol, is old and his surroundings were unkempt. He has a number of adult children who are able bodied and could’ve contributed in the upkeep of the premises. However, they do not live with him. He has one daughter, “Angie”, who visited and took food for him on occasions and tidied up the house. He lived with his girlfriend, Mavis and his son, “Fred”. “Fred” is not all there mentally and would sleep at “Catman” occasionally, if he’s not in The City, Bridgetown.

There was an old unoccupied structure, similar to a shed, which was located to the front of the

house. NO ONE OCCUPIED THIS SHED. “Catman” stored bottles to sell and other old items

inside of it and it was literally nearly falling apart.

After Hurricane Elsa hit Barbados, there was nothing out of the ordinary with the house or the

shed in terms of damage. In December 2021, “Angie” brought an old carpet and some other

things and she and “Fred” cleared out the shed and tidied it up and made it appear as though

“Fred” was living in the shed. This was for about two days.

It was then realised what their plan of action was when contractors from a company were seen

about two days later photographing and inspecting both the house and shed. Afterwards, both

structures were demolished and these new ones were constructed…two concrete board, 2

bedroom 1 bath houses with kitchen and living room and verandah. One can only assume that they were aware of the site visit and made it appear as though the shed was being occupied all along and claimed damage for a new house.

On top of that, the lands the houses are on belong to Government (BAMC or BADMC) or what

is commonly called Greenland lands. As a concerned citizen and tax payer in this country, I want to know how the Government will account for this extra house or the houses. Was an investigation done to see if they qualified for a house through these means (Elsa)? Is the house or houses going to be paid for or have they been paid for or are they free of cost? Are the houses being rented to own? Was the lands surveyed and bought? Is there an agreement in place for the houses and lands?

There are many Barbadians who had their homes destroyed or damaged and they have received no help as yet. They are some who I’m sure is willing to pay for a house and these are getting them free compliments hard working taxpayers.

It can only be suspected that one of the houses when completed will be occupied by one of

“Catman’s” children or bloodline. None of whom resides in the area. This is very wrong and is pure criminal behaviour. Barbadian should be made aware of these things. Too many things are going unnoticed but God above knows. Someone should be held accountable for at least that extra house. Surely, the truth would come out if persons in the community are interviewed…Postmen work in the area that can tell you, Police Officers live in the area that can tell you, persons in the area can tell you, the photographs taken are there, the workmen are there, the records at NHC or Rural or Urban or Town and Planning or the Minister of Housing and Lands or whoever is responsible.

This needs investigating as soon as possible before it’s too late.

