There is, perhaps, no greater call upon citizens anywhere than to act with pride and industry. It is, therefore, a blessing that those words, pride and industry, consummate our national motto. Herein, we discuss the role ‘titles of honour’ play in spurring a country’s productive forces. Firstly, by discussing a seemingly small debate within legal circles with immense import for us today and our future.

Queen’s Counsel are Queen’s Counsel under the ‘Crown in right of Barbados’ whose artefacts are, for all practical purposes, grandfathered within Barbados’ constitutional fabric. Arguably, this great colonial “reservation” within our republican system allows Queen’s Counsel to retain said titles since they were conferred upon them personally at that time.

That time, however, is gone so it is difficult to plausibly argue for Queen’s Counsel becoming King’s Counsel now that King Charles III rules the United Kingdom since the Barbadian Monarchy has ended. Soon, Queen’s Counsel of the former Barbados Dominion, while retaining their titles like our Knights and Dames, must be invited into the new order of equal rank to an Attorney-General before the Courts and above the long-defunct Serjeant-at-law.

This resolution will please neither party currently claiming ‘correctness’ but it is, perhaps, the most logically consistent one we have. Moreover, if we leave this conversation at surface-level, we would all but have wasted our time for cause of apparent triviality.

Deeper thought exposes a seemingly trivial conversation about, “how many angels can dance on the head of a pin” as a meaningful conversation about the constitutional role ‘earned honour’ plays in promoting a country’s socio-economic development.

It may surprise many that there is a relationship between “pomp & circumstance” and the “rough-and-tumble” of socio-economic development. However, recalling that the State’s purpose is ‘to give us more together than we have apart’; we see why ‘honour’ lies squarely within a country’s productive foundation.

Human dignity

To quote Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Myanmar’s former State Counsellor (Prime Minister), Aung San Suu Kyi: “Respect for human dignity implies commitment to creating conditions under which individuals can develop a sense of self-worth and security. True dignity comes with an assurance of one’s ability to rise to the challenges of the human situation. Such assurance is unlikely to be fostered in people who have to live with the threat of violence and injustice, with bad governance and instability or with poverty and disease.

Eradicating these threats must be the aim of those who recognize the sanctity of human dignity and of those who strive to promote human development. Development as growth, advancement and the realization of potential depends on available resources – and no resource is more potent than people empowered by confidence in their value as human beings”.

The concepts of ‘methodological individualism’ and ‘the invisible hand’ – that man is the homo-economicus always seeking the most efficient means of benefiting himself and his self-interested pursuit redounds to collective benefit respectively – bring us to observe that ‘the pride of titles is filled with the work of industry’.

A title is not a play-toy to be doled out on a whim. It is the capstone of a lifetime’s achievements; often fraught with trials and tribulations of unimaginable proportions. We should, therefore, be extremely reluctant, for example, to address judges by anything other than what befits their office and, in turn, those in Offices of Honour should, as a matter of course, enforce the status quo once it does no harm. The same applies everywhere.

Herein, we come to a common understanding befitting this Independence season; with national spirit in full bloom, our title as ‘citizen’ is possibly the most the important developmental tool after ‘parent’, ‘guardian’ and ‘mentor’. These titles go beyond honour; giving meaning to our humanity, which left unfilled, would be a useless mental abstraction.

This point of meaning requires us to consider the work of industry we must pour into our fount of honour to fortify our pride of independence and spirit of republicanism against the onslaught of global forces which, every day, seek to remove from our children and generations to come from their rightful inheritance.

We must, therefore, remember that our work, actions and volunteerism, more so than our consumption, enjoyment and self-satisfaction, are the things which, under command of our title citizen will ensure our true freedom and independence from the very material conditions and institutions which, if left unchecked would subjugate us once again, to the deepest of slaveries.

Dr William M. A. Chandler is a published political economist, legal scholar and business consultant. Email wma@auxomni.com.

