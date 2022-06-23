Regional Transportation a Bane

Posted on by 2 comments

For as long as BU has been around there has been concern expressed about the shamble state of travel in the region. The HoGs are quick to remind us CARICOM/CSME is contingent on free movement of people. To be fair, some progress has been made by amending entry requirements to allow citizens from member states to visit for leisure and work, however, facilitating physical movement whether by air or sea remains a hindrance. The financial weight and mismanagement of LIAT finally caused it to crash. Today the region is without a viable and dependable means of regional transport for people and cargo.

It was interesting to listen to Minister of Tourism uttering words this week about a “high-level- vision for Barbados’ tourism sector with special mention the role of aviation. There is talk about creating a Barbados Aviation Centre of Excellence leading to Barbados being a cargo hub along with repair maintenance and other related activities. The eye opener was when she mentioned of a vision to establish a regional carrier using Singapore Airlines as a model. It goes without saying Barbados will have to push to acquire CAT 1 designation, something BU has posted on for many years. Without CAT 1 designation an airline based in Barbados would not be able to acquire permissions to land in US and other key countries important to flying important air routes. 

The blogmaster agrees conceptually Barbados and regional governments must do a better job to smooth the environment to encourage transportation solutions from private sector. With the demise of LIAT it has brought the matter to a head and there must be a sense of urgency IF the HoGs are committed to a working common market. Maybe the leadership of CARICOM lacks the vision to mirror the OECS who has demonstrated the benefits of a working union. It is ironic the OECS are members of umbrella group CARICOM. The attraction of being a big fish in a small pond continues to feed the megalomania of leaders in the region.

In the OECS ferry services have been used as a transportation option for years. Why has the region been unable to enhance the model to include other countries with a view to create a viable sea transportation option? It is 2022 and what can be honestly stated about the state of regional travel?

Here is a perspective from BU family member Artax:

After the demise of the ‘Windward,’ which used to sail between BGI and SLU…… BGI and SVG, ‘every other week,’ there has been several discussions about a ferry service that would include other regional territories.

In 2018, the World Bank recommended a ferry service that would transport people, vehicles and goods from North to the South of the Caribbean, after completing a preliminary study.
The Bank was also recommended private sector participation be sought in developing the ferry service.

In August 2016, the Daily Nation reported ,that a company registered in Barbados called, ‘Caribbean Ferry Service,’ was in the process of finalising paperwork to operate two vessels, ‘The Dream Jet Express’ and ‘The Opal Jet Express,’ for travel and cargo through the region,
The service was supposed to be initially accessible to passengers from BGI, SVG and SLU. And, eventually, other islands would’ve been added to the itinerary.

I can understand ferry services between Antigua and Montserrat; St. Lucia and Martinique; St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius; Dominica and Guadeloupe…… because those islands are in close proximity to each other.

However, I question the viability of operating a service between Barbados and Anguilla, for example. Or, from Trinidad to Jamaica.

Artax
tagged with , ,

2 comments

  • David
    June 23, 2022 5:51 AM

    Negotiations begin on fast ferry service but won’t be reality for about two years

    Article by Marlon Madden
    Published on
    June 22, 2022

    Barbados and some of its Caribbean Community (CARICOM) neighbours could be inching closer to having a fast ferry system that would see faster and more affordable transportation of cargo and people and help put a dent in the region’s food import bill.

    However, the initial investment is estimated to be a major one – in the region of about US$100 million (BDS$200 million) – and the plan could take close to two years to materialise.

    Chairman of the CARICOM Commission on the Economy Professor Avinash Persaud told Barbados TODAY that officials were making headway with plans for a new ferry service.

    “We are currently in negotiations with some potential private partners who will deliver that if governments provide some support, but it is early days yet,” he disclosed.

    Persaud explained that the discussions included examining the possibility of two specially-built vessels.

    One passenger vessel would be similar to the one that operates between Port of Spain and Tobago, while the other would be a smaller one to transport cargo.

    In April last year, Trinidad and Tobago welcomed a new passenger fast ferry, Buccoo Reef, with a capacity for 1 000 persons. The price tag on that vessel, which was built in Tasmania, Australia, was US$72.9 million. The twin-island republic has other cargo and passenger vessels.

    “They are really big boats. They cost US$75 million and we also need a secondary boat that is more cargo-focused. So, to make a smoother ride for passengers and a fast ride for cargo, you are probably spending out US$100 million,” said Persaud.

    Even after governments agree to the new service, vessels would have to be built, and regulatory and other issues would have to be ironed out to ensure smooth operation between countries.

    “So, people are putting proposals to us. Even let’s say we like one of these proposals and go through a tender process, once we have decided that is an idea worth getting a tender over then it will take about 18 months to build the boat. So this is not happening around the corner, but it is a critical long-run to the food bill,” said Persaud.

    CARICOM states are aiming to reduce their collective US$6 billion agri-food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

    Barbados alone has an annual food import bill of over $600 million, with fruits and vegetables accounting for roughly 10 per cent of that.

    The bill is expected to increase even further this year due to several issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and supply disruptions which are driving up costs.

    Noting that climate change was also a factor that was impacting costs, Persaud told Barbados TODAY that achieving food and nutrition security across the region was extremely critical.

    “To make sure that we have nutrition security and access to cheaper food, transport is actually one of the most important things,” he said.

    “Ultimately, we are too small to feed ourselves continuously. We can improve the amount of nutrition security we have but we can never get there completely. And it wouldn’t make sense when we are next door to Guyana and Suriname and part of the same region as Belize – three countries with tremendous agricultural potential that can always deliver food at a greater quantity and lower cost than we could. “So we need to be strategic and niche. But for the region, we need these other countries to be exporting food across the region and it requires transport,” he explained.

    Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced earlier this year that Bridgetown and Georgetown would be establishing a Barbados/Guyana food terminal, a mechanism that would enable swifter transportation of food produced in the region.

    For this, Guyana would serve as a main food production hub while Barbados would act as a hub to transport agricultural produce between the island and CARICOM member states.

    A part of the plan will include some seven acres of land in Lears, St Michael which will have a purpose-built facility to accommodate about 40 containers at a time, a reservoir holding 20 million gallons of water, and land for crop production.

    The Report of the CARICOM Commission on the Economy speaks to the freer movement of people and goods, with a recommendation for the speeding up of the movement of people and goods by facilitating a private sector-led initiative to establish a fast ferry network.

    It further recommended that the same ease of immigration for international cruise ship passengers should be applied to CARICOM residents moving on the fast ferry, and that CARICOM citizens from one state should be able to carry their vehicles on board with them and drive off at another member state for short stays.

    The report also suggested a fast dispute resolution mechanism to deal with situations where goods are not allowed to flow freely within the region or contentious levels of duties or charges are applied.
    marlonmadden@barbadostoday.bb

    Like

  • David
    June 23, 2022 5:52 AM

    Cummins suggests private-public sector partnership to create regional airline

    Article by Anesta Henry
    Published on
    June 21, 2022

    Minister of Tourism and International Transport Senator Lisa Cummins has suggested that the Singapore Airlines model be emulated to create a regional carrier and that a private-public sector partnership be used to fund it.

    She said during Monday’s Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) first Visit Barbados Industry Forum at the Hilton Hotel, that, in the absence of a national carrier, as the island works on building out an aviation centre of excellence, a regional airline is needed that is able to service all Caribbean destinations and then extend its services throughout the globe.

    Cummins, who called for a “high-level” aviation industry, explained that Singapore Airlines began servicing two countries in Asia before eventually expanding its routes to international destinations.

    “They were able to launch a dedicated regional service called SilkAir, which built on the international brand which dominated the regional market.

    “The Caribbean needs new innovation and it needs new investment to be able to expand on its capability not just intra regionally, but I need us to think big,” the Tourism Minister said.

    She expressed concern about the blow to regional travel from the restructuring of LIAT two years ago, as she stressed the need for a public-private partnership solution to fill the void.

    “Certainly in the last two years, with the loss of LIAT, we have seen significant challenges in the region. I philosophically have a difficulty, and I have always had a difficulty, with the idea of travelling outside of my region in order to be able to travel within,” Cummins said.

    “We have also seen that other airlines have come to the table, they are all private sector led, but do they have the capacity as yet to fill the void left by regional carrier LIAT? We have Caribbean Airlines. What do we require as a region to carve a space out for ourselves in the aviation space?”

    LIAT was restructured in March 2020, resulting in employees being placed on the breadline and the airline’s services significantly reduced.

    “Is that time right now where the private sector and the public sector and academia can come together to create the aviation sector of the future?” Minister Cummins questioned, suggesting that such a solution would involve “private sector capitalisation, government injection of funds, regulatory management and transformation, and the development of an academic partnership with tertiary level institutions to create the skills and the job for the future”.

    As recently as Sunday, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves announced that he had a plan in mind for regional travel.

    Gonsalves, who served as chairman of LIAT’s stakeholder governments, did not disclose details of his plans. However, he said he faced opposition from regional stakeholders who are now calling for the revival of the airline, owned by his government, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and Dominica.

    Recently, regional entertainers took to social media to vent their frustration about the challenges they have been experiencing travelling throughout the region due to LIAT’s limited service. anestahenry@barbadostoday.bb

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s