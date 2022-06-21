Here Ye Hear Ye – Barbados Bar Association Proposes to Increase Fees at Special General Meeting!

Pursuant to Rule 11 of the Rules of the Barbados Bar Association NOTICE is hereby given of a SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING of the Barbados Bar Association to be held on Friday 1st July 2022 at 3:00 PM Via Zoom. The main agenda item is “Scale of Fees”.

AGENDA

1. Welcome and establishment of quorum.

2. To consider and adopt the Report of the Costs Fees Committee for the amendment of the Legal Profession (Attorneys-at-Law) Contentious Business Rules

3. To approve the submission of the said Report and new draft Rules to the Rules Committee of the Supreme Court for consideration and approval pursuant to Section 35 of the Legal Profession Act, Cap. 370A of the Laws of Barbados.

NOTE : The Report and the relevant proposed resolutions are attached.

Dated the 20th day of June 2022

By order of the Council

Raquel R. Gilkes

Hon. Secretary