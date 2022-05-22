The Ageing and Elder Abuse…relationship between social security – Pensions
We continue our focus on elder abuse in Barbados – Blogmaster
Submitted by Cheurfleur
Pensions are paid to old people from the NIS Fund which is financed by contributions from the employed. That group of able persons ages 18 to 60, originally, i.e 42 years by 52 weeks plus plus 7 years by 52 weeks, i.e 67 years now.
With a population of 1000 able bodied persons paying $100 for 42 years or 49, using annuities calculation the pot makes X to support Y in 1900s but Z currently.
I shall leave the actual calculations to Mr Annuity. I am only concerned with elder abuse.
https://www.ssa.gov/history/pre1935.html
At its inception there weren’t that many people living far beyond 60 years of age. What we had was more contributors and less gobblers. By the turn of the 19th century with better health services, vaccinations and greater production and higher income people began living longer. No problem.
Then came the 20th century with women’s lib and all the other ‘liberations’ and fewer children were born ) per woman/family) thus fewer worker/contributors 20 years later vis a vis elders migrating out of the system plus more more men on the ‘block’. (It’s worse in Japan).
There is a dilemma now. How to balance this imbalance? Have governments done anything constructive to balance it?
They have raised contributions and extended the age of retirement by 7 years.
But contributors are actually living until retirement (originally 60s) and surviving way beyond 80s (not the prayer request) at time of conceptualizing the ‘scheme’. With the ‘rich man diseases’ prevalent, the plight of the fund managers is grave and great. This was not how it was supposed to be. You aren’t supposed to be there to get back 40 years of contributions. Never mind the presumption of interest gained from your investments. Ask Rockefeller or Rothschild.
Mr Annuity can tell you that there isn’t enough money to do business for these long-life, now ‘good-for-nothing’, ‘resource sucking’ retirees. Albeit some have worked and put aside extras in private pensions and endowments to make a better nest but they still have to give back what they took earlier. Mathematicians nor Actuaries can fix this.
Every man for himself and God for us all. Stay clear of hospitals
Forget your children and relatives who will prey pon yuh fuh yuh li’le pension and other valuables. The real abusers are the vultures who first took the contributions and are taking again. Notice how many of the aged population died during 2019 to 2020 and are still the most vulnerable.
What goes?
I have to ask questions from here on.
- What profit it is to anyone faced with this quandary to put policies in place to protect you – old work horses?
- Why fight to save a life that is costing you on the down side when there is no income from the up side to make it feasible?
- Why expend resources on a population that is not giving any returns (at point) when the resource can be invested on a population to bring up resources?
If it would save some lives, won’t someone just propose that those who can fend for themselves, economically, do so and relieve the burden so that no one would want to move them out of the way, earlier?
It is not only family and the nearby public that are abusing the elderly.
Source: Nation
LikeLike
The fact of the matter is, to minimize Elderly abuse which generally consist of physical, financial and neglect, government and the private sector have to do more in the way of ameliorating the facilities for the Elderly, when they’re at a point where they cannot take care of their personal needs. Also tougher laws need to be implement to deter persons who are contemplating taking advantage of the vulnerable population.
LikeLike
There is obviously a serious problem in Barbados when families aren’t getting the kind of assistance they need or are burdened with the reponsibility of providing care for their Elderly family members that they are forced to abandoned them at the QEH.
LikeLike
Not even a jubilee which removes all debts owed from the system will fix this one.
Certainly not a reliance on old people homes amongst other foreign systems to warehouse the elderly will save us, pun intended.
Maybe a rediscovery of the Ancient Afrikan family values system could be a social ‘antidote’ but that is neigh impossible for most elders are not who they should be and the young are as misguided.
Let us accept that all these pension systems throughout the world are going broke. That money purchase plans, which are now the main, cannot replace defined benefit plans.
That none of these phenomena are happening accidentally.
All of the forced contributions this writer has made are considered taxes which the authorities can keep as the proceeds of thief.
Let us accept and embrace working until the day of death for retirement or rotting while alive or warehoused is far less desirable.
Coming from someone who ain’t there yet.
LikeLike
None is
LikeLike
I seldom say a prayer. But there are times when I turn to Jesus …
Father in heaven, what have I done to be punished so harshly this Sunday. Please take this cup away from me. Didn’t you promise no more than I can bear?
And 555 😃has not even arrived…
LikeLike
Have a great day Barbados.
LikeLike
Chefluer got of to a rocky start. The point she was trying to make was obvious, but the mathematical snacks she provided were more confusing than clarfying. After the preamble, she develops a strong stride and made her point.
She asked a number of questions, but I do not like where she was going. Looks as if she wishes to use a guillotine once you have reached a certain age.
LikeLike
Has it become norm in societies to read day after day the numbers of COVID deaths associated to the elderly and the question of why so many is not being heard asked or mentioned
Have society become so desentized that the elderly becomes collateral damage and there is no reason for causes of concerned to be heard
So frigging sad 😔
LikeLike
“Let us accept and embrace working until the day of death for retirement or rotting while alive or warehoused is far less desirable.”.
Have we already reached this point? My son sees it this way for his generation, but he is in his early twenties.
I certainly agree that things will get worse. Perhaps even worse than described, but this is in the future.
No! No! The future is not here.
LikeLike
“We don’t have to warehouse the Elderly”
(1) If the Elderly wish or desire to stay in their houses, then government can implement a program gear toward this by simple training young people to come to the house of the Elderly and provide that basic care.
However, government must offer financial assistance to the Elderly, so that their family members can apply for this financial assistance to help foot the bill for their care.
LikeLike
The stories surrounding the elderly COVID deaths in Barbados is a hushed secret
Truth unlike milk does not sour there will.be that one case who has the power and influence to.meet wrong head on
When those stories are told the images attached in the minds of the listener would be worst than what is being said at GIS
LikeLike
Have you realized that the thumpers and their opposites both share the same view. The difference on how we will get there. On group believes that some mysterious force will do the cleansing and the other group believes we will wipe ourselves out.
There are other groups. Some who believe we will figure things out and become as Gods.
.
My second departure… Have a great day
LikeLike
The concept of warehousing the Elderly is antiquated concept; House Care in the new concept, however, when the Elderly reached the point where they will require more intensive care ( such being wheelbounded or bedridden), then they will obviously need to be warehouse.
LikeLike
It is ease to run off your mouth when you haven’t the slightest idea what caring for the Elderly involves …. besides the personal hygiene etc … the caregive must administer that care to the Elderly person who may probably be suffering with dementia and other related geriatrics chronic medical conditions.
LikeLike
@Dompey
Can you pause for a minute?
The focus is how economically can we support an ageing population in Barbados. To those of you of the view Cherfleur has fallen short here is the opportunity to constructively advance the discussion. It is easier to criticize than be creative to suggest.
LikeLike
Simple activities such as walking, swimming in a pool or the sea, dancing, and tai chi could be done by the elderly to make their legs stronger and improve balance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The usual simple-minded brass bowl baloney from the usual suspects…
The way to prepare for old age is to start at as young an age as possible to develop an active lifestyle, sensible eating and hygienic habits and a positive, non-stressful attitude. That way, ‘old age’ becomes a matter solely of chronology.
The expectation that we can spend our lives doing shiite and then somehow develop ‘good habits’ when the chickens come home to roost is fully in keeping with the usual brass bowl philosophy that drives modern society.
So we…
Eat convenient and addictive ‘fast-foods’ because it is easy… we can always take some pills and eat a salad when diabetes strikes
Sit all day with a shiite tablet watching utube, ….cause we can take up line dancing after we get the first stroke
Spend our whole life chasing money and wutless women… then we can always ask forgiveness when we are no longer able (like Dompey)
lotta shiite!!
Whatever we SOW (from early), our donkeys will reap (at the harvest)
Given our endemic levels of brassbowlery, Those ‘helpless old folks’ (like Bushie) who are targets for abuse are very unlikely to have been beacons of virtue, who are now DESERVING of royal treatment at their harvest time.
So while it would be to our collective merit to provide comfort in their time of weakness, the real solution is for our CHILDREN and YOUNG citizens to plan SENSIBLY for their OWN damn salvation, …by the seeds that they are planting NOW.
…of course it is much sexier for shiite talkers to offer some pill, vaccine, or exercise to ‘solve’ the problem AFTER the horse has bolted…
LikeLike
Dompey May 22, 2022 6:26 AM #: “It is ease to run off your mouth when you haven’t the slightest idea what caring for the Elderly involves…….”
~~~~~~~~~~~
Do YOU “have the slightest idea what caring for the Elderly involves?”
LikeLike
@Bush Tea
A lot of truth in your assessment but we are here now.
LikeLike