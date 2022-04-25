Many Dreading Retirement

The thought of retirement for many rather than a period of life to look forward with a grand expectation; to enjoy with family, by experiencing activities the humdrum of a working life precluded, this group in society is finding our more and more expectations for a post work life is being severely compromised because of how governments across the globe have mismanaged respective economies. Some say the capitalist system employed by Western countries is no longer fit for purpose and is in terminal decline. The struggle is real – Blogmaster

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

Cannabis spiked soda or beer. Gambling in casino’s or on your phone legally. Every mall seems to have a cannabis retailer in it. Beer, Wine or Liquor available seemingly everywhere. Our local governments have their hands in our pockets like never before, taxing, regulating us, and now they seem to control the many vice’s they once prohibited. What is going on here? Are there morality police available to investigate and police this situation?

Casino’s and Gambling online. 78% of all patrons going into a casino are very near the retirement age. Online gambling has attracted many young people into a vice they did not consider previously. Many opportunities have been presented to our population, offering both entertainment while they maintain a relationship with casino bandits throughout this nation. While @ 55% of Canadians and 64% of Americans cannot afford to retire, their governments are introducing them to creative ways to gamble their savings away.

You have a right to gamble, drink and be merry, but a future secured financially, not so much.

Our governments have amassed a huge public debit because of the pandemic and their attempts to assist their citizens. Canada has a trillion dollar debt, costing @ $4,531.00 a second to the Canadian tax payer(Canadian Taxpayers Federation)..

America’s infrastructure program has escalated to 2.5 Trillion and going up. These are real costs that need to be repaid. Much of this debt is owing to foreign lenders as well. What can the government do? They could tell us what these debts truly mean to us and the nation, but they will not do that. We probably will not be able to handle the truth and its consequential effects upon our economies. Much like the stories about traveling to the moon(did we really do that?:), our government’s will couch their explanations in empty terminology and tell us all is well. Oh by the way your taxes and living costs are going to increase due to inflationary causes. More money collected by our representatives.

I dread the thought of retirement. Not because I would have nothing to do, but because I cannot afford to retire any time soon. Reasons come to mind, such as the Canadian dream, the children’s future, Moms senior care, our health, financial demands unending parade in my mind. Tax time is a horrible time to experience. My costs never go down, but my expectations must. No wonder so many drink and gamble away their precious time on this earth. Their governments seem to encourage it.