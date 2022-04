Enclosed are updated graphs. The daily numbers seen this week look bad on face value but they are showing some signs of beginning to peak, especially as the Ro 7-day Reproductive numbers are staying relatively static at around 1.1 this week and Deaths are fluctuating at a relatively low level while Positivity numbers are relatively high, reflecting high Covid-19 levels in the persons who are being tested. Official Isolations are also gradually increasing but at a much lower rate than was evidenced in the earlier Omicron peak which took over from the Delta variant. The new Omicron BA.2 sub variant has now been confirmed to have taken over from the earlier BA.1 as I had conjectured in an earlier post. Its official status here was reported in the Press yesterday. Perhaps the high replacement level might be a blessing in disguise as it might hopefully portend a relatively rapid peaking and subsequent plateauing reduction as Barbados’ Covid status transitions to that of a low level Endemic disease- Source: Lyall Small