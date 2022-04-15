NATO’S WAR ON RUSSIA – THE RISE OF THE ‘NEW WORLD ORDER’ – THE LOCATION OF COUNTRIES OF THE GLOBAL SOUTH THEREIN – AN IMMINENT NUCLEAR HOLOCAUST.

Submitted by Pachamama

We write at a time when the Teutonic dawn goddess of fertility, Eastre, was worshiped through sexual debauchery and as symbolized by the rabbit, as the sacred animal, and the egg, as the symbol of life, by Europeans. Combined with the notion that an unholy Eucharist (Eucharistos), separately developed, where the Greek Ptolemies in celebration of their conquest of Kemet eat human flesh and drank human blood, are now combined to form part of the intellectual framework currently under-girding what some now call Western civilization even as a nuclear holocaust becomes more and more unavoidable by the day. These barbarous acts were to be centralized but the logic of a Jubilee represents no historical memory.

But Barbados and the other countries of the Global South could be destined for an enforced jubilee after decades of un-repayable, odious and forever mounting debts; being satraps in empire’s re-recycling of a growing mountain of debt; a degenerative subservience to the IMF, the World Bank and other ‘multilateral” institutions which act as proxies for American empire. These will end when real financial sovereignty is restored to all national currencies within an equitable international arrangement. This is what the Eurasian planned New World Order will mean for us. This is what the Biden propaganda about democracies verses autocracies, as missive, aimed to foreshadow while keeping financial imperialism in place by sleight of hand.

For millennia the countries of the global south have been firmly located under the jackboot of one form or another of domination by imperialist forces from the north Atlantic and North America countries. NATO’s war on the Russian Federation will come to represents a watershed in the history of mankind. For it will have succeeded in unleashing a set of centrifugal forces which shall not be denied.

We have long known that the sanctions wars, the kinetic wars, the cold wars, the hybrid wars, the proxy wars, the propaganda wars, the diplomatic wars, the humanitarian wars, the wars to steal the resources of nations, the trade wars – the sanctions wars which are just as deadly, if not more, than hot wars, and the currency wars were only possible because of the inordinate power given one country to print useless paper and under the threat of force demand that world nations use it as the leading international medium of exchange, store of value.

The New World Order birthed in Eurasia will end this. And yes, lots of people have previously spoken about some ‘new world order’. These three word mean different things to different people. George Bush, the elder, saw it as a continuation of American dominance through the neo-liberal project beginning in 1980 (circa). Fukuyama, postulated in terms of an end of history as the USSR dissolved and a uni-polar world emerged, he was wrong. More recent American political figures interpreted this as the capture of the twenty first century for continued White domination, exceptionalism.

Yet today, the Russian Federation, and its Eurasian allies, are mounting an invincible challenge to the dominance of Atlanticist forces. And in the same way the collapse of the USSR opened up countries of the Global South to further exploitation within a uni-polarity, the Russian Federation has now unreservedly embarked upon a project which has the potential to create seismic changes within the dead-ended, debt-ridden, faith-based Western economic architecture as slavishly followed by most of the countries of the Global South. Tectonic shifts or nuclear war are afoot.

The big brains in the Kremlin have spent decades planning for these eventuality, along with their Eurasians partners. Some of which have long been opposed to neo-liberalism and the exploitative nature of unbridled capitalism, more generally. Of course, there are significant outliers. Like Barbados, the Kremlin, similar to most of the world’s central banking establishments, are still largely peopled by those who genuflect to the faith-based economic doctrine of the West – the IMF, the World Bank – even as its generalized systemic failure becomes more and more obvious. Chinese institutions too, except the military, are thoroughly infiltrated by the intelligence agencies of Atlanticist countries – USA, EU, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Vladimir Putin, was never a one-man show, as the propaganda in the West will have us believe. Even in the current war with NATO in Ukraine he’s currently contending with a range of forces from within. These include his senior military generals who are arguing that a more forceful application of violence should be applied, should have been applied. Or Russian public opinion, which in their 80 percentile support the war in Ukraine, but are now demanding the same as the generals, as evidenced by letters to Putin and other forms of critical support.

Sergey Glazyez has been a leading geo-economic thinker and is currently with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He has just been speaking about what a New World (economic) Order will look like. And with the permission of readers, we wish to summarize his thinking. Readers will see that the entirety of the pronouncements by President Putin and Russian government officials so far, including Western-minded Russian Central Bank (RCB) governor, Elvira Nabiullina, are now saying precisely what Glazyez and others have long been writing/speaking about. Readers can expect to arrive at a deeper understanding about why countries like India, China, Venezuela, Turkey and others, are not likely to oppose Russia and soon China as the neo-cons in Washington, in violations of all previous agreements, are today sending a high level delegation to the Chinese province of Taiwan, as explicitly determined by Beijing as a matter of the violation of its national sovereignty. America is now acting as if seeking to engage both Russia and China at once in a two-front war. A two-front war which cannot be won by the West. And with the stakes this high the gravest of consequences cannot be excluded from serious consideration. The West’s desperation now demands it to fight, tooth and nail, to reassert a fast waning global financial hegemony. We are in a world of trouble. Instead of jubilee it may very well be nuclear holocaust. Either way,

White domination is history.

The main features of the New World Order as proposed by the Eurasian Bloc will Include:

1) A synthetic trading currency based on an index of the national currencies of all member states – a currency basket.

2) Underlying the currency basket will be the supplementation by twenty (20) exchange-traded commodities.

3) This expanded basket has been modeled mathematically and has shown resilience and stability. It benefits from the critical combination of central planning ideas and market economy principles.

4) It relies on state control of monetary and physical infrastructure and entrepreneurship development.

5) Promotes the increased common well-being of all citizens

Within the First Stage

6) The use of national currencies or gold to settle international accounts – given that there will be a reference to the USD at this stage. This is happening now.

Within the Second Stage

7) New pricing mechanisms un-anchored by the USD – will likely lead to increased overhead in the beginning.

8) More attractive pricing for goods and services than in un-anchored currencies like the USD, Yen, Euro and Pound.

9) That the Chinese yuan cannot replace un-anchored currencies because of its in-convertibility and the restricted access to the Chinese capital markets.

10) A given that gold bullion as the price reference is limited by inconvenience of use in settlement of transactions.

Within the Third Stage

11) The creation of a new digital payment currency as founded through an international agreement and based on transparency, fairness, goodwill and efficiency.

12) This digital currency is to be issued by a pool of currency reserves of BRICS countries in the beginning, with other countries able to join.

13) Digital units could be weighted proportionately to the GDP of each country which becomes a member; on purchasing power parity; share of international trade; the population size of the member countries. Small island states may need to add a different set of metrics.

14) The digital currency basket may contain an index of prices of exchange traded commodities – gold, precious metals, industrial metals, hydrocarbons, grains, sugar, water, other natural resources.

15) To be exclusively used in cross-border payments. Based on a predetermined formula.

16) The creation of international resource reserves to provide backing making it more resilient.

17) Participating countries will use national currencies for credit creation, the financing of national investments, industrial development and sovereign wealth reserves.

18) Capital account cross-border flows governed by national currency laws.

Glazyez argues that the transition to the New World Order, as proposed by the Eurasian Bloc, is likely to be associated with:

1) Mass refusal to honour odious obligations in USD, Yen, Euros and Sterling – to service such loans so issued. Similarly to how the reserves of Libya, Iraq, Iran, Venezuela, Afghanistan and Russia as issued in these currencies, and held in Western banks, were stolen.

2) No obligations under the old system will be considered for participation in the new. This critical to the countries of the Global South.

3) All countries of the Global South can be full participants regardless of debt levels under the old system.

4) The nationalization of extractive industries will represent no disruption to full participation.

5) Should countries reserve a portion of their natural resources to back the new monetary unit their relative weighting within the currency basket increases, raises their level of reserves, credit capacity.

6) Bilateral swap lines to provide adequate funding for co-investments, trade finance.

7) A payments and settlements system in national currencies.

We have tried to capture the thinking of a significant personage behind the financial economics of the New World Order. We cannot say that this is a complete picture. Maybe this can start to help to explain why the economic war of 6000 sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation by NATO members have so boomeranged. Indeed, Russia is currently the most sanctioned country in the history of mankind.

A country like Iran has had less than 4000 sanctions over 40 years, for example. These are only possible because of the financial imperialism of the Atlanticists. While some here would like to believe that economic sanctions are better that kinetic war, people who study these issues professionally, like Scott Ritter, suggest the reverse.

This writer cannot be completely sure that this project will enable the Global South in resetting the paradigm, achieving a more just world, reversing the inequity of Africa, for example, the richest continent on Earth while African peoples everywhere are the poorest.

The forces against which we contend are mighty, well-entrenched and determined that Whiteness must rule the world forever. On the other hand, the Russian Federation has no way back from its decoupling, absent a successful regime change in Moscow, in China. For the West to now back down and agree to Russia’s terms is unlikely, even via an international agreement with this, the leading purveyor of evil in our world, because this is a liar which has broken every treaty, agreement, promise, its ever made. for the Russians no longer trust this Great Satan.

This battle for real economic freedom for the peoples of the earth, total annihilation maybe far more likely than the continuation of life on our knees. This is the only calculus White people and their criminal leaderships are most likely to understand.

Lastly, we call on the Barbados government, and particularly Mia Mugabe Mottley, to convene a group of experts to study these geo-economic developments – not the regular ‘shareholders’, they are not known to have an aptitude for such matters. Those experts will report within 90 days as to what this New World Order may mean for Barbados and how the country could best respond, even if as a mere though experiment.

We have no illusions given the conservative nature of the country, its institutions, its people, thought leaders. Both scenarios, economic freedom from USD hegemony and perdition, may very well end up being a waste of time even as the ‘correlation of forces’ seem destined to escalate to the discharge of nuclear weapons. And even if one is used either in the South China Sea, in the Black Sea region, or a Western capital, all bets are off.