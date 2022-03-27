Pandemic Levy Misery
Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced in the recent budget that a 15% pandemic contribution levy will be charged to companies deemed resilient that earned net income greater than 5 million dollars in 2020 ad 2021. Companies operating in telecommunications, retail sale of petroleum products by dealers, commercial banks, general and life insurance were targeted. The years 2020 and 2021 as we know were the pandemic that wreckrd havoc on global economies, some more than others.
The blogmaster understands the challenging job the government has to manage a fragile economy, one that was in a precarious state before Covid 19 pandemic. Not to forget Hurricane Elsa, Soufriere volcano ash and of recent the effect the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Managing an open economy cannot be easy EXCEPT to armchair pundits.
Understandably spokespersons from the business community effected by the levy are not pleased. Coming relative soon after the debt restructure in 2018 when many of the companies effected by the pandemic levy had to take haircuts, the recent decision will not help to improve confidence level of doing business in Barbados. What other options did the government have to shore up finances?
There is the saying if you [WE] made your [OUR] bed, you [WE] have to lie in it.
Listen to Prime Minister Mia Mottley explain the Pandemic Levy:-
https://www.erienewsnow.com/clip/15304122/prime-minister-mia-mottley-announces-pandemic-contribution-levy
Government BROKE AND FINANCES HAVE COLLAPSED. Beggars of LAST RESORT now extremely reluctant to advance additional financings. Government now borrowing from some very dubious sources, results will be disastrous.
Government has for 50+ years stumbled along financially, now a whole host of issues have come on their finances all at once and there is NO SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY PLAN, that is other than raise taxes, bring in levies etc which are all non starters. Good thing is that BARBADOS can feed itself, he, ha.
