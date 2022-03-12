No Respect for Police Officers

The following note was received from a member of the BU family. This is a vodeo making the rounds on Bajan social media.

I received the attached video yesterday depicting police involvement with a crowd during an apparent arrest. What struck me was the total disrespect shown for the authority of the police and the blatant attack on them in the execution of their duty. No fear whatsoever was shown toward the fact that the police were armed, and with an imposing looking firearm. This caused me to arrive at the conclusion that the weapon was not fit for purpose. That gun was as useless as a condom in a maternity ward. Can you imagine the outcry and repercussion had someone been shot by the police? So my question is, why are the police not provided with non-lethal means of controlling this type of behavior when confronted in this manner. I speak specifically of pepper spray and the latest in tasers. Either of these options would have subdued the aggressors without physical harm and restored the authority to the officers without them having to be subjected to the indignity of scuffling with ruffians.

BU Family member