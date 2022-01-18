Difficult Conversations – Mene, mene

Submitted by Grenville Phillips, President of Solutions Barbados

The word among those who claim to know, is that the BLP will win a sizable majority on Wednesday’s Election Day. Across Barbados, there is a sea of red posters that appear to support that view.

The established media are playing their normal role by suggesting that a BLP result is obvious, and the only unknown is how little the number of successful DLP candidates will be. I am hearing different words. They start like this.

MENE, MENE.

Mene: By forcing Barbados into a Republic, without the peoples’ consent, the BLP administration has come to an end.

Tekel: By formally establishing thrones over Barbados for every demon under heaven, the BLP administration has been weighed in the balances and found wanting.

Peres: For discriminatingly dividing Barbadians into vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the new Government will be a coalition of several political parties – that will have to learn to work together.

START RIGHT.

The BLP administration started in the most excellent manner. They promised Barbadians that all ideas must contend. So impressed were we by this refreshing promise of leadership, that we laid our political swords at the feet of our political competitors.

We made ourselves available to be deployed to fight the enemies of Barbados outside of a general election season.

END WRONG.

The BLP’s promise of allowing all ideas to contend would consistently be broken. That resulted in a absence of any balance, to the worst possible economic advice that the BLP continually received – and tragically for us, accepted.

Barbadians are encouraged to vote for Solutions Barbados Candidates, and Solutions Barbados Endorsed Candidates. The list of Solutions Barbados Candidates in this General Election, who are all WEALTH CREATORS, are:

Ms Jacqueline Alleyne in St Andrew Mr Fallon Best in Bridgetown Mr Robert Toussaint in St Michael Central Ms Angela Edey in St Michael West-Central Ms Patricia Cox in St Michael South Ms Victorine Wilson in St Michael West Mr Kenneth Lewis in Christ Church West-Central Ms Susan Corbin in Christ Church East Mr Ronald Lorde in St Philip South, and Ms Karina Goodridge in St Philip West.

ENDORSED CANDIDATES.

The growing list of Solutions Barbados Endorsed Candidates, who have also agreed to immediately revoke the Charter, and allow Barbadians to consent, or not, to a Republic in a referendum within 3 months, follow.

St George North – Ms Melissa Taitt

St George South – Ms Alison Weekes

St Joseph – Mr Antonio Gittens

St Thomas – Mr Philip Catlyn

St James Central – Joseph Jordan

St Michael South-East – Patrick Tannis

St Michael West-Central – Andrew Cave

Christ Church South – Donald Leacock

St Philip North – Omar Smith

All candidates and Solutions Barbados policies are described in SolutionsBarbados.com

Grenville Phillips II is the President of Solutions Barbados. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com