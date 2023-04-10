A Cloudy Economic Vision : The Barbados Dollar and it’s Sovereign Risk

The strategic strength of the BDS dollar has been eroded by the lack of growth in the local economy, overall drop in GDP, rapid increases in foreign debt, an inability of the Barbados market to generate increases in foreign income, the external debt restructuring, foreign debt default & being barred from international capital markets along with a continued spiral in oil and good and services. The commitment to the 2:1 peg requires a widening commitment to borrowing larger than usual sums of foreign debt to fill the gap thus continuing to drive up inflationary prices which will then be passed onto local consumers and later collected via indirect taxation. The present BDS dollar was created after the establishment of the Central Bank of Barbados (CBB), which was founded by an Act of parliament in May, 1972. The Barbados dollar replaced the East Caribbean dollar at par in 1973.
Since 5 July 1975, the Barbados dollar has been pegged to the US dollar. Since the Erskine Sandiford IMF experience, the IMF officials hold a view that the 2:1 currency peg needs to be softened or devalued in order for Barbados to attract substantial foreign direct investment/income. The Mottley administration’s most recent move to benefit from the foreign exchange circulating in the banking system is the Exchange Control Amendment Act 2020 which provided for the continuation of the collection of a foreign exchange fee implemented by the Stuart Administration in 2017. However the IMF recommened that it be repealed.
It is public knowledge that any country that defaulted on its foreign debts and entered into IMF programs eventually devalued their currency. Countries with greater productive and earning capacities such as Jamaica, Trinidad, Mexico and Guyana all have had currencies based on strategic resource based growth underpinned by a currency peg similar to the BDS / US 2:1 peg but now they have floating currencies. Despite Barbados’ reserve strength no comfort can be found in a small open economy where a widening foreign exchange gap exists; the current account deficit is $1B in loss per year for 2 consecutive financial years.
Barbados is now a republic with no republican constitution in place and in finance & risk management parlance, sovereign risk is any risk arising on a government failing to make debt repayment or not honoring a loan agreement where such actions can be resorted to by a government in times of economic uncertainty, political uncertainty or even to portray an assertive stance misusing its independence. To determine misuse of Barbados independence, on display was the ministry of finance overpaying fees to White Oak Advisory at $54 M . The parliament passed the debt restructuring act with a collective action clause which states that only 75% of creditors need to agree for future restructurings to be legal; 4 government ran istitutions can own 75% of debt , the debt settlement bill which pays all liabilities of government in bonds including payment for lands and medical injury, arbitrary use of the Land Acquisition Act where government has taken lands of owners then to tansfer ownership to private developers.
The direct purchase between owner and developer could have occurred without governmental intervention. The write off of $1.6B owed to the Central Bank and $1B from NIS
There was always only one possible ending to the folly that defines our national approach to financial management.
It is amazing, with an expensive FREE university, whose graduates have been mostly lawyers, economists and political scientists (whatever the Hell THOSE are), that these have become the areas of most obvious failure, indeed of folly, for the country.
Any grassroots single-parent KNOWS that the simple key to economic planning is to live within your means.
You can either CREATIVELY minimize expenditure of any meagre income that you are able to eek out…
.. OR you must CREATIVELY seek to maximize the income that you are able to earn by being MORE PRODUCTIVE, INNOVATIVE and RESILIENT than everyone else…
This shiite about borrowing from all and sundry IS KNOWN to result in having to bend over to some unscrupulous lender eventually – and hopefully to have access to vaseline when that time comes…
The time for Brassbados is now imminent…
By mid-year, when the BRICS global currency is launched, and when the USA is FORCED to retreat to digital currency, the resulting chaos will be CATASTROPHIC for small indebted economies such as ours – with ZERO productive capacity, almost total import exposure, and massive debt burden…
The COST of all the shiite borrowing will become VERY evident VERY quickly to all and sundry ….especially to sundry white elephant hotels and other idiotic capital projects used as excuses to access borrowed money.
Sir Cave Hilary should be called to defend the RESULTS of his stewardship on the hill above the cave.
Bushie hereby appoints Pacha as judge and (if needed,) executioner….
@Bush
Agree, cost management and charting a path for sustainable earning goes hand in hand BUT the contradiction is a political directorate who lives on being popular by feeding their addiction. A no win?
Bushie
What is that quaint concept about “living within one’s means”?
You must be 150 years old in trute. For such a dated saying is there properly located.
For neither capitalism, neo-liberalism, the plantation economy nor anything else to which this country has been exposed has ever centred living within anybody’s means.
There you should identify such an epoch. It certainly cannot be at the height of the plantation economy for obvious reasons.
Otherwise, per usual, we tend to agree with your general meanings. Especially when forced-riped, faux intellectual widgets, as no doubt a product from the hill, like this Kemar Staurt, could with “facetiness” continue to regurgitate the same failed thinking as best located within another long past epoch.
At least such people should be smart enough to analyse our persistent even chronic failures within current external realities.
Failure to so do but possessing the temerity to subject readers to such shiiite, a lot could be said about.
One would have though that at a time when everything this fool thinks he knows is being upended his intuition would have suggested an insight which deviates from this dead thinking.
Then again, everybody around him is like minded.
No Sir!
Not ‘no-win’…. No-Brain!!!
“Leaders” are those who are CAPABLE of educating, inspiring and LEADING the masses to a BETTER place…
ANY jack burro can ‘check the polls’ and quickly run to the front of the shiite pack. Don’t you see why Petra Wicky is so popular…?
Somehow, ‘wisdom’ is deemed to be the ability to quickly determine what the majority of brass bowl clowns are thinking… and rush to the lead.
Steupsss … only ONE possible ending….
Clearly is is BEYOND our capability to identify persons of CHARACTER, VISION and INTEGRITY to conceptualize and articulate where we need to go as a country. Therefore we are destined to be guided by the statistical analyses of clearly misguided and mis educated brass bowls…. as computed by a warped Petra..
It this your argument…?
@Bush Tea
This is where our so-called democracy versus a dictatorship, benevolent or otherwise enters the conversation. There is a lot of downside in our system of governance that requires politicians to prioritize being popular that often conflicts with relevant national interests and imperatives.
I am wondering with the new policy recently put forward to use local currencies for trading purposes regionally …not the greenback anymore….who will be the clearing houses…unless am missing something here..
“The direct purchase between owner and developer could have occurred without governmental intervention.”
Cant generate any bribe from that…it’s the whole point..
“arbitrary use of the Land Acquisition Act where government has taken lands of owners then to tansfer ownership to private developers.”
But can from this, the misuse and century old abuse of eminent domain.
@ Pacha
What is that quaint concept about “living within one’s means”?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Boss… Some concepts are timeless….
However Bushie offered TWO options.
EITHER find a way to survive within the limited means….
OR
Find a way to EXTEND the boundaries of your means.
EITHER WAY, unfortunately, requires creativity, innovation, self-confidence and honesty…
WE have failed in BOTH approaches for lack of the needed qualities – which attributes were charged (at great expense) to be facilitated by the Cave on the Hill.
Instead, their focus has been on cricket (which took a nose dive since they got involved) and reparations (which requires going around begging and seeking pity from people who proved over the last 5 CENTURIES how they feel about us…)
When the Hell do you plan to convene the damn court Boss…?
Bushie
We are at loss.
Has the USA ever lived within its means?
And are we not merely an imperial outpost of theirs?
If empire would not let us feed ourselves then how would it be so possible, to live within means?
Don’t you see that the entire Western world, which some claim to be part of, has always been about the opposite of living within means, everything around you?
Do you presume that this cultural dead end could have been avoided by living within means, bucking the externals, damping down on internal desires, wants?
That this is the first time we’ve been here economically, in history.
@ Bushie; Pacha
It seems we are all intellectually dated.