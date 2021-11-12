Where is the Trust

We live during a time there is a lack of leadership being observed in ALL spheres of endeavour.

ALL of the aged old structures of governance established to regulate the quality of life of people continue to be compromised and eroded. It is a global occurrence, those who confine critique to local affairs are being dishonest or live in a fish bowl.

Recently the blogmaster read about the ongoing Yorkshire racism scandal playing out in Britain. This comes after the Windrush scandal and George Floyd #blacklifesmovement episodes. We have allowed parochial interest to derail initiatives designed for the good of ALL human beings existing on the planet.

The following clip resurfaced in the blogmaster’s newsfeed featuring the late Colin Powell. As is customary, many commenters will proceed to attack the man for his politics, colour and past misdeeds, forgetting to dissect the message.