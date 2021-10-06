Difficult Conversations – An Open Letter to the unVaxxed – Part 1

Submitted by Grenville Phillips

Dear unVaxxed Barbadians:

Congratulations. You have been selected for persecution. Please do not be alarmed. From the historical record, every generation had a set of persons who experienced oppression. It is simply your time.

Please do not blame yourself – you did nothing wrong. Whenever politicians mess up, they look for a group to blame to divert attention from their mistakes. The Government rejected good advice, resulting in our low economic growth, and a record number of COVID-19 cases. You, the unVaxxed, are simply a convenient target.

THE DIVISION IS COMPLETE.

Historically, politicians targeted persons with different ethnicities, religions, and political views. It would normally take years to coach political supporters to oppress the targeted group. The rate at which the current oppression is being achieved is alarming. The Government’s massive public relations efforts cannot explain this unprecedented rapidity.

We are now dangerously divided into the Vaxxed and the unVaxxed. People of all ethnicities, religions, ages, sexes and political views comprise both groups. The main thing that separates the two groups, is the threshold of knowledge required before a critical decision is made.

TWO TYPES OF QUESTIONS.

Two types of questions have been asked by Barbadians. The first type was in the category of, “will it hurt?”. The Government’s public relations response was, “Are you afraid of a little juck?” That answer was sufficient to convince many Barbadians to be injected.

The second type was, “is it safe?” The Government’s public relations response was to claim that the mRNA and DNA type injections were the same as what Barbadians were given as children, and willingly took as adults. Tragically, that answer was the lie that deceived many into getting injected.

THE TRUTH AND THE LIE.

The truth is that the mRNA and DNA injections are new technology. The rapid spread of COVID-19 meant that the normal long-term clinical trials, which are necessary to identify long-term side effects, were never done. The injections were approved for emergency use only. That is completely understandable.

The Government’s responsibility was to simply tell the public the truth. Each person could then decide whether they wanted to risk the known consequences of getting COVID-19, or the unknown consequences of taking the injections. There is no deception with that approach.

RADICAL AND THE RADICALS.

The secret agreement with Radical Investments Ltd, which even the Minister of Health and Wellness claimed that he did not know, is alarming. Radical claims that it was a US$10M scam, while the alleged scammers claim otherwise. What the Government appears to have confirmed, is an agreement to pay Radical US$24 for each injection. Do these injections not cost US$3 each?

The Government keeps reminding Barbadians that procuring injections is like the “wild west” – an unregulated environment where we must go outside of normal channels. All radicals embrace an end-justifies-the-means philosophy. That is a reckless philosophy, where the normal collateral damage is safety.

MORE SCRUTINY OR LESS?

Given the Radical fiasco, is it not entirely reasonable to request at least basic scrutiny on the manufacturing quality of the injections? This is the great divide. Expectedly, the unVaxxed say yes. Interestingly, the Vaxxed generally say no.

I wrote an open letter to Mr David Ellis, requesting the basis on which the imported injections were declared safe. If they came through COVAX, then COVAX manages a quality inspection of the manufacturing facilities.

DUMPING GARBAGE.

If they did not come through COVAX, then there are independent international agencies that typically certify such manufacturing plants. Manufacturing plants that fail to meet basic quality standards may, in this “wild west” environment, off-load their sub-standard products on countries that do not know any better.

I simply asked whether the Sinopharm injections Barbados obtained, came through COVAX. If they did not, I asked whether the Government received the critical quality certificate from the manufacturing facility. It seems that no one thought to verify whether the manufactured injections were safe – and they have the gall to talk about hesitancy.

GIVE ME HONESTY, OR GIVE ME ….

If they would give me an honest answer, then I would probably take the traditionally developed Sinopharm. I think that it has significantly lower safety risks than the mRNA and DNA types. So why is the Government withholding that critical information that can immediately remove my hesitancy?

The Government’s public relations response to COVID-19 never made any logical sense to me. But this last insult forced me to analyse evidence that was hiding in plain view. Now, for the first time, everything makes perfect sense.

To be continued next week in Part 2.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com