Difficult Conversations – An Open Letter to the unVaxxed – Part 1

Submitted by Grenville Phillips

Dear unVaxxed Barbadians:

Congratulations. You have been selected for persecution. Please do not be alarmed. From the historical record, every generation had a set of persons who experienced oppression. It is simply your time.

Please do not blame yourself – you did nothing wrong. Whenever politicians mess up, they look for a group to blame to divert attention from their mistakes. The Government rejected good advice, resulting in our low economic growth, and a record number of COVID-19 cases. You, the unVaxxed, are simply a convenient target.

THE DIVISION IS COMPLETE.

Historically, politicians targeted persons with different ethnicities, religions, and political views. It would normally take years to coach political supporters to oppress the targeted group. The rate at which the current oppression is being achieved is alarming. The Government’s massive public relations efforts cannot explain this unprecedented rapidity.

We are now dangerously divided into the Vaxxed and the unVaxxed. People of all ethnicities, religions, ages, sexes and political views comprise both groups. The main thing that separates the two groups, is the threshold of knowledge required before a critical decision is made.

TWO TYPES OF QUESTIONS.

Two types of questions have been asked by Barbadians. The first type was in the category of, “will it hurt?”. The Government’s public relations response was, “Are you afraid of a little juck?” That answer was sufficient to convince many Barbadians to be injected.

The second type was, “is it safe?” The Government’s public relations response was to claim that the mRNA and DNA type injections were the same as what Barbadians were given as children, and willingly took as adults. Tragically, that answer was the lie that deceived many into getting injected.

THE TRUTH AND THE LIE.

The truth is that the mRNA and DNA injections are new technology. The rapid spread of COVID-19 meant that the normal long-term clinical trials, which are necessary to identify long-term side effects, were never done. The injections were approved for emergency use only. That is completely understandable.

The Government’s responsibility was to simply tell the public the truth. Each person could then decide whether they wanted to risk the known consequences of getting COVID-19, or the unknown consequences of taking the injections. There is no deception with that approach.

RADICAL AND THE RADICALS.

The secret agreement with Radical Investments Ltd, which even the Minister of Health and Wellness claimed that he did not know, is alarming. Radical claims that it was a US$10M scam, while the alleged scammers claim otherwise. What the Government appears to have confirmed, is an agreement to pay Radical US$24 for each injection. Do these injections not cost US$3 each?

The Government keeps reminding Barbadians that procuring injections is like the “wild west” – an unregulated environment where we must go outside of normal channels. All radicals embrace an end-justifies-the-means philosophy. That is a reckless philosophy, where the normal collateral damage is safety.

MORE SCRUTINY OR LESS?

Given the Radical fiasco, is it not entirely reasonable to request at least basic scrutiny on the manufacturing quality of the injections? This is the great divide. Expectedly, the unVaxxed say yes. Interestingly, the Vaxxed generally say no.

I wrote an open letter to Mr David Ellis, requesting the basis on which the imported injections were declared safe. If they came through COVAX, then COVAX manages a quality inspection of the manufacturing facilities.

DUMPING GARBAGE.

If they did not come through COVAX, then there are independent international agencies that typically certify such manufacturing plants. Manufacturing plants that fail to meet basic quality standards may, in this “wild west” environment, off-load their sub-standard products on countries that do not know any better.

I simply asked whether the Sinopharm injections Barbados obtained, came through COVAX. If they did not, I asked whether the Government received the critical quality certificate from the manufacturing facility. It seems that no one thought to verify whether the manufactured injections were safe – and they have the gall to talk about hesitancy.

GIVE ME HONESTY, OR GIVE ME ….

If they would give me an honest answer, then I would probably take the traditionally developed Sinopharm. I think that it has significantly lower safety risks than the mRNA and DNA types. So why is the Government withholding that critical information that can immediately remove my hesitancy?

The Government’s public relations response to COVID-19 never made any logical sense to me. But this last insult forced me to analyse evidence that was hiding in plain view. Now, for the first time, everything makes perfect sense.

To be continued next week in Part 2.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com

  • David
    October 6, 2021 5:21 AM

    The irony is that Hill is one of those retail outlets to have consistently maintain price points that cater to the lower income. One suspects this call will not affect the business.

    Marshall: Time to boycott Hill businesses

    PROFESSOR DON MARSHALL is advising Barbadians to boycott Hill Milling and Lionel C. Hill Supermarket, and any other business place that insists on using coercive tactics to vaccinate its staff.
    “If ever there was a time for organised worker resistance, it is now.
    This is an assault of the highest and unkindest order. It is about time that people in Barbados with influence come right out and say, ‘This is not how Barbados works or has been run’.
    “If the Government of Barbados is afraid to say so, I will say so as a public intellectual that I will wage moral outrage against this. This is not on. I am not going to be somebody who remains safe behind UWI (University of the West Indies) walls in a professorship and just be part of any echo chamber. I am going to use my voice and say this is wrong. It is in defiance of the Social Partnership, it is a disrespect to the people of Barbados, as citizens and as consumers and residents who live and pay taxes here,” he told the MIDWEEK NATION.
    Termination letter
    Marshall was referring to managing director of Hill Milling and Lionel C. Hill Supermarket, Richard Ashby, who declared that all staff had to be vaccinated by September 30 to remain working at the two entities. For those who opted not to take the COVID-19 vaccination, Ashby said they could collect any outstanding monies and a termination letter on payday.
    Since then, Chief Labour Officer Claudette Hope-Greenidge instructed Ashby to withdraw his memo, but Ashby said he was not about to do that and was prepared to go all the way to the High Court if necessary.
    Following publication of Ashby’s comments, Marshall posted on his Facebook account that it was time to boycott Hill Milling, the supermarket, and any other business of which Ashby was a principal founder, chief executive officer or manager.
    Highly offensive
    “I find this highly offensive, but particularly Lionel C. Hill’s approach has demonstrated a high degree of contempt for the Labour Department, and by extension the Government and people of Barbados. That is why I responded in the way I did. Now, if this is a shot across the bow, hopefully, consumers can start to make Hill Milling and associates recognise a dent in their profits,” he said.
    The political scientist said he was not going to disagree with any civil society groups or any other initiative undertaken by consumers to act on other employers as well.
    “These are unconscionable acts at a time when people are experiencing levels of precariousness, hitherto and not experienced since Independence.
    I think we need to make a definitive stand, largely because the Prime Minister has indicated quite clearly that she does not prefer to go the route of mandatory vaccination.
    The laws are still in place which do not allow any company to make vaccination mandatory for its employees, and the way in which Richard Ashby reacted, I think that enough is enough,” he said.
    Marshall added Ashby was quoted as saying that even with the request from Hope-Greenidge, he
    was not going to heed her warning.
    “No part of that message by Ashby suggests to me that he, or employers of that kind, understand what it means to be a part of a Social Partnership. All the partners have a moral obligation, not just the Government and the union.
    The employer class have a moral obligation to live up to the highest ideals of the Social Partnership, which was established in 1993,” he explained.
    Memo
    Recently, Rubis Caribbean sent a memo stating that all unvaccinated staff needed to present a negative PCR test and were advised to seek permission to attend the office.
    Similarly, Digicel sent out a mandate to all staff across the Caribbean that they should be vaccinated by October 15, or submit a negative PCR test every two weeks. Minister of Labour Colin Jordan said they were investigating the claims, as he only had second-hand information on the development.
    “The Government needs, through the Labour Department or through the Office of the Prime Minister, to be definitive on the point, because we’re going to see a situation which is going to lead to all kinds of breakdowns in the social compact and understanding of what we have come to know and appreciate to be quite a reliance on a Social Partnership model,” Marshall said.
    The professor noted that if the trade unions were compromised and corporate Barbados was not going to “be minded” by the cues sent out by Government, then the time had come to signal the end of the Social Partnership.
    “If these institutions are going to be breaking down and corporate Barbados is going to fend for itself, expect workers will fend for themselves. Shame on Digicel, shame on Rubis, shame on Hill Milling!” he said. (RA)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    October 6, 2021 5:23 AM

    Learn to live with Covid-19

    by GORDON SEALE

    I FEEL COMPELLED to comment on some of the misunderstandings and fake news circulating, especially on social media, about COVID-19 and especially the vaccine. As United States President Joe Biden puts it, “this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated”.
    Fake news circulates six times faster on social media than factual news.
    In the United Kingdom, at least 100 000 lives have been saved by the vaccines so far. A very small fraction have had complications from the vaccine, but this is like one in 250 000. Balance this against the likelihood of dying from COVID-19 if you are unvaccinated and it’s a clear choice to vaccinate.
    A most important and too often neglected fact is that the vaccine will not prevent you from catching the COVID-19 infection. But it is highly effective in preventing you from getting so ill that you need to be hospitalised.
    This brings us to the point of lockdowns and restrictions. These are not designed to stop COVID-19. Lockdowns are in fact delaying the spread, thus prolonging the active virus among us.
    This is not to deny that lockdowns and restrictions allow medical facilities to accommodate those who become seriously ill.
    However, lockdowns have zero to do with solving the long-term problem.
    This brings me to the point of isolation and vaccinated people. We need to stop sending vaccinated individuals who get “breakthrough” COVID-19 to hotels, schools and Harrison Point. We can’t afford it and it’s not necessary.
    It is scientifically proven that vaccinated persons who contract COVID-19 are much less likely to spread the virus.
    The majority who get COVID-19 after full vaccination get mildly ill with some fever for a couple of days. We should allow these people to self-isolate in their homes or hotel rooms and to inform the authorities via email or WhatsApp.
    COVID-19 will be with us for many years and probably decades to come. Many Western countries are learning to live with it and we need to follow suit. The approach is to open up to cinemas, clubs, gyms and events to vaccinated individuals via a COVID-19 passport. This rewards people for taking vaccination, while drastically reducing the risk of serious illness amongst patrons but allowing the businesses to survive.
    Allowing life to return to normal is critical for mental health as well as the economic recovery.
    There are only two choices – get vaccinated or eventually get ill.
    Huge debts
    Governments are running up huge debts, and this will reduce their ability to supply social services. They will also be looking to reduce these debts through higher taxes, which will fall mostly on productive businesses – the private sector. Why – because tax on individuals
    will eventually come from the productive sectors. This will have the knock-on effect of increasing already very high costs of living and doing business. The result will be many businesses will close and people will lose employment.
    Our Prime Minister and the Minister of Health have been doing an excellent job appealing for everyone to get vaccinated. It is the only solution.
    Those who choose to remain unvaccinated must accept that the world is moving on. Social distancing and mask wearing are being reduced or eliminated in Western Europe and the United States.
    Several businesses can’t afford to be opening and closing to cater to the personal choice of some employees not to get vaccinated.
    Our laws have not been written with a pandemic in consideration. Government should consider adjusting the law to deal with COVID-19 and other pandemics to the mutual benefit of employees, employers and the public.
    Employees and employers who come into direct contact with the public should be required to vaccinate for their own and the clients’ protection. And to help the economy survive this.
    Yes, some vaccinated employees and clients will get flu symptoms even after nearly everyone is vaccinated but there will be no closing of departments or entire businesses as a result.
    The new normal is living with COVID-19 as we do with annual flu. It will mean annual vaccinations update to deal with new strains, so get accustomed.
    We need to transition to showing the most important daily figure – that is the number of people in intensive care.
    We don’t publish daily figures of people who have flu or chickenpox.
    We should also publish what percentage of those who are dying were unvaccinated.
    Worldwide COVID-19 deaths are approximately 98 per cent unvaccinated. Publishing these figures daily would be the best incentive I can think of.
    To live with this virus, we need to understand that the mildly sick are just that and not send the military around to rush them to isolation facilities all at public expense.
    Gordon Seale is a former president of the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association.

    Source: Nation

  • John
    October 6, 2021 5:47 AM

    … or, fix the problems with water and sewage and eradicate it.

    Vaccines will become irrelevant.

  • angela cox
    October 6, 2021 5:58 AM

    Mia should resist taking to the PR Covid podium
    Her trust worthiness has no value but has been depleted and downgraded by her many actions which have been called into question by the people

  • angela cox
    October 6, 2021 6:01 AM

    Btw I noticed that the new COVID advisor takes to his old stomping ground on local media to answer questions from his old counterparts
    Which begs the question why did he leave the job when after doing he seems to be spending much of his time on that station via airwaves

  • David
    October 6, 2021 6:45 AM

    Barbados is battling a pandemic like all countries across the globe and all you lot can do is to bring trivial positions to the table.

    Where is Barbados ranked in the world?

    https://covid19.pemandu.org/Barbados

