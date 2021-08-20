Red Bag Politics
Less than one month after the Phillip J. Pierre’s St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) won the government in St. Lucia from Allen Chastanet’s United Workers Party (UWP) the Deputy Governor General read the following in the Throne Speech:-
My Government in recognition of the widespread, unprecedented reports of alleged corruption during the term of the last administration will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of corruption and Government. This appointment is expected to be completed soon. My Government will strengthen the integrity commission to return our country to a system that respects our democratic norms and the rights of the people. My Government will reactivate the bipartisan parliamentary committee to review Justice Suzie d’Auvergne Constitution report and the parliamentary recommendations, with a view to adopting final recommendations for implementation.Extract from Throne Speech (St. Lucia)
The appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate charges of corruption by the former Chastanet government delivered on a key campaign promise by the SLP. In less than one month the SLP has started the ball rolling in a tangibly and visible manner. Time will tell if the special prosecutor will be able to discover evidence of the corruption hinted on the campaign platform.
The decision taken by the SLP government in St. Lucia contrast starkly to what occurred in Barbados post 2018 general elections. The Mia Mottley led government after three years in office has made no tangible or visible attempt to deliver on a similar promise made on 2018 general election campaign to prosecute corruption. Thousands of Barbadians were ‘mamaguyed’ into a belief that there was a mountain of evidence safely stored in the RED BAG by then Opposition Leader Mia Mottley. After three years it is safe to say Barbadians were given a ‘big rock’, the RED BAG was a prop in a well designed melodrama called – Geh Muh de Vote and Watch Muh.
Some will suggest former minister Donville Inniss suffered the ignominy of being the first minister in a Barbados Cabinet to be incarcerated, therefore the incumbent government must receive some credit? The irony is that Inniss was incarcerated in the USA because of a transaction that originated in Barbados. It was reported in the case notes local authorities cooperated with US law agencies, however, to date no charge has been made against Inniss by local authorities. The electorate geh dem de vote and watching dem like a hawk with 2023 quickly approaching.
All manner of reasons have been shared with the public by Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Attorney General Dale Marshall why they have been unable to deliver on expansive promises about corruption made in 2018. One does not have to do scientific polling to deduce that the 30-0 mandate the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) received was because a large segment of the electorate bought into the promise that corrupt behaviour would have been exposed and actors held accountable by this government. Three years later it is fair to surmise we are having more of the same.
The government will proffer that it has had to grapple with an economy in unprecedented decline, followed by the pandemic made worse by ash fall from La Soufriere- the result of which the economy loss 2 million dollars in economic activity. A reasonable question must be asked and answered – why has St. Lucia been able to initiate a formal process to investigate corruption suspected of the Chastanet government in less than one month?
POLL: Millions lost, Government seeking to ‘purge’ corruption
Zazeannah Walker October 14, 2018 06:33 PM ET
Attorney General Dale Marshall and Prime Minister Mia Mottley spoke in a joint address to the nation this evening.
The Government of Barbados is meticulously gathering information to “purge” the island from the “stain of corruption”.
Word of this comes from Attorney General Dale Marshall, who joined Prime Minister Mia Mottley in an address to the nation made this evening at her official residence, Ilaro Court.
The Attorney General said that while the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) was not totally aware of the levels of corruption in the island while in opposition, they have begun to uncover “startling” information:
“It was difficult for us to make a clear assessment being in opposition at that time… We’re gone through file after file and have found a number of startling things.”
Giving a range of examples of such findings, he condemned the previous Democratic Labour Party (DLP) government for the lost of “many millions of dollars because of corruption. Using the case of a million dollar invoice which was settled in one day, which fell on the eve of the general election, he asserted that the previous administration only sought to cater to a “chosen few”:
“In many instances, contracts were awarded without any tender… There was another glaring set of circumstances and it related to the matter of exorbitant professional fees and legal fees which could not be justified by any reasonable measure…
“It was clear to us that this was all part and parcel of a whole attitude where Government was there not to benefit large numbers of Barbadians, but a chosen few.”
He stressed that a variety of efforts are being utilized to address this issue, including allowing persons to provide whistleblowing information.
“The Prime Minister has already stated that we are going to give Barbadians the opportunity to come forward,” he said while adding that they want people to “come forward, speak to the authorities, admit their part in the misdeeds and hopefully be able to purge themselves from the stain of corruption.”
Related Article
By Kerri Gooding
While Prime Minster Mottley spoke to a variety of topics, she also added her voice on the mismanagement of funds, stressing that Barbadian administrations before 2007 placed great emphasis on being “fiscally discipline”:
“Even in those early days we never had governments that spent more than they earn… and never more than 20 million.”
She went on to reinforced her government’s position on the issue by urging Barbadians to play their part in ridding the island of corruption:
“We will need to be disciplined, we will need to engage in sacrifice… because corruption is a cancer that literally takes away money and resources, that takes away from spend on those people who actually need it.”
LikeLike
Source: Nation
LikeLike
Well Well
It took u almost three years to openly state that the country was pelted a big rock by Mia Mottley
Oh and made I add not one big rock but several
Just look at the state of the economy and the biggest joke no passage of what is yet to be Integrity legislation
Meanwhile Mia gallivants smiles and all on magazine covers surrounded by bananas
LikeLike