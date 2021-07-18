Dots, Dots, Dots and More Dots

Posted on by 2 comments

Sitting in a vehicle trapped in traffic on the highways and byways of Barbados any hour of the day has become a permanent inconvenience. The inability of authorities past and present, public and private, to effectively implement and enforce measures to address this and other woes. The problem of chronic gridlock on our roads is symptomatic of a crisis of governance.

Does the National Productivity Council still exist? How many hours are flushed daily because of idle time spent sitting in traffic by citizens who are gainfully employed?

Is the oil import bill still north of 700 million dollars? How many millions of dollars can be saved were an efficient transportation system to be implemented?

How many of the fossil powered vehicles are registered and what percentage represent electric or hybrid vehicles? How does this translate to Barbados becoming a 100 percent green and carbon neutral island by 2030?

There is the challenge to repair one of the most dense network of roads in the world made more challenging by more than 100,000 registered vehicles. This is not sustainable given limited foreign exchange resources.

The Barbados Court System was described as in danger of collapsing under its weight by Attorney General Dale Marshall. Is it fair to suggest to whom it should concern that the chaos on the roads is accentuating the problem?

The pandemic has forced providers to change how products and services are being delivered to the public. Eighteen months later the Barbados Licensing Authority and Barbados Revenue Authority are good examples of two government agencies responsible for administering road traffic being overwhelmed by the volume.

Insurance companies have reported to be paying out over 25 million dollars annually in claims. The number does not include unreported damage below the deductible or from non insured vehicle owners. Car parts are imported.

The decision by successive governments to pass on increases of the price of petrol to consumers has been a contentious issue given the inflationary impact on the economy. Recently an attempt – originating in the social media space – to buy petrol one litre at a time failed but it highlighted the thirst for fossil fuel is real.

If the analogy is borrowed to define how affairs of state is managed to compare with a system which is defined as – an interrelated set of components working together for a purpose – then the consequences of connecting the dots as it pertains to our dysfunctional transportation system is clear. It is a useful exercise to connect the dots for yourself.

What did you conclude?

tagged with

2 comments

  • David
    July 18, 2021 4:47 AM

    17.2% JOBLESS

    BSS first-quarter report worries private sector

    By Shawn Cumberbatch shawncumberbatch@nationnews.com

    There were 22 000 Barbadians unemployed at the end of March, a figure the head of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) finds worrying.
    This tally was captured in the Barbados Statistical Service’s (BSS) recently released first-quarter Continuous Household Labour Force Survey and indicated that 17.2 per cent of the country’s working population did not have a job when the first quarter closed.
    At the end of December, the BSS calculated an estimated 18 500 Barbadians were unemployed, which represented a 13.6 per cent unemployment rate.
    While the period examined included the last national lockdown that started on February 3, and with the BSS scheduled to issue its second-quarter report next month, BPSA chairman Edward Clarke said there was still insufficient economic activity to keep everyone who wanted to work employed.
    22 000 not working
    “The unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2021 stood at 17.2 per cent. The unemployment rate for males was 16.9 per cent. For females, the unemployment rate was 17.6 per cent. The actual number of unemployed persons totalled 22 000.
    “The total number of employed persons was estimated at 105 700. On the other hand, the total number of inactive persons was 89 900 persons. As a result, the total labour force is now estimated to be 127 700 persons,” the BSS said in its report.
    Inactive people are those who “who may be at school, retired, incapacitated, keeping house, and do not want work, although they can work”.
    The BSS said the labour force participation rate for January to March 2021 was estimated at 58.7 per cent, adding that “the unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.6 percentage points more than the rate of 13.6 per cent recorded for the 4th quarter of 2020 [while] the labour force participation rate was 4.6 percentage points less than the figure of 63.3 per cent recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020”. Clarke told the Sunday Sun that a fully reopened economy, stimulated by a tourism rebound was necessary to reverse the current unemployment situation.
    “We have still got 20 000 people probably out there that are unemployed and that is a significant amount of people. This country can’t go on so, we need to ensure that we can get tourism back here, get business activity moving again and get people back to work,” he said.
    “We can’t just operate like this and be under curfews and be under shutdowns, that is not the way to get out of this and I am hopeful that we can see the Government succeed in sourcing more vaccines and get a wider vaccination programme going across the island as soon as possible.”
    Clarke said businesses “are trying to open back and get people back to work”.
    However, he explained that “the problem is there is still not enough activity to keep people gainfully employed in many cases”.
    “That’s the situation that we are monitoring, we really need to get the tourism to pick up, we are hopeful but the rising COVID-19 cases and now the curfew hours again doesn’t help us because it then starts to put a damper on what activity takes place in the entertainment sector with tourism and the spend at that time,” said Clarke.
    “But we are still optimistic that we can get COVID-19 back under control in the country pretty quickly and people start doing what they need to do and try and stay safe.”
    The private sector leader also reiterated that the country’s economic improvement depended on more Barbadians becoming fully vaccinated, including private sector employees.
    “I think more people have [been vaccinated] but nowhere near the numbers that you need. If you have got a hundred and fifty employees and you have got fifty of them vaccinated and the other hundred come to work unvaccinated and then there is a COVID case, all hell breaks loose,” he said.
    “So you are asking people to get vaccinated but then you have employees that simply don’t want to be vaccinated. It’s their personal right but my thing is that you can’t then put everybody else at risk in the society.”
    While not calling for COVID-19 inoculations to be made mandatory, Clarke asserted that “at some stage a harder stance is going to have to be taken on how we treat our employment and our safety for our own staff and our families and our businesses”.
    “Something is going to have to give and that is my feeling. I do not think we can go on as a country with an unvaccinated population that is putting the others at risk,” he stressed.

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    July 18, 2021 5:04 AM

    Global system ain’t changing just so
    It’s hard to hear about all of this right now. It’s a sad day for the community. All I can say at this point is to advise the young men to stay away from crime. I will continue to do my best as the MP to organise whatever relief I can, whether through social support or trying to encourage more jobs.
    – Parliamentary representative for the Tunapuna constituency, Esmond Forde, as reported in the Nation this week, speaking in relation to a spate of murders along the west corridor of Trinidad and Tobago.
    I feel as though I can hear the desperation in the Trinidadian Member of Parliament’s voice.
    Or is it resignation? It is possible that Esmond Forde reflects a growing mood among Caribbean peoples.
    Our economies are being devastated by lockdowns. Crime rates that were spiralling before COVID are seemingly picking up momentum, and the education of the next generation of Caribbean citizens is under threat from disruptions in the educational system. “What to do now?” is the billion-dollar question.
    Guy Ryder, director-general of the International Labour Organisation, is reported as saying, “It’s been 15 months since the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic and it’s not just been a public health crisis, it’s also been an employment and a human crisis as well.” In fact, in many places like the Caribbean, a public health crisis has not hit. It has solely been a crisis of human livelihood and social well-being.
    While many wealthier countries are beginning to show signs of recovery, the writing on the wall is not so clear for so-called “less developed nations”. Just like in the last global recession, when the big-up countries turn the corner, the not-so-well-off nations will still be struggling to get control of the steering wheel.
    It would be easy to blame this on poor governance. And that is a part of it for sure. But it is time we face up to the fact that this is how the global system is designed to work. And it ain’t changing just so. One of the reasons the global system is not changing is because the big-up nations aggressively fight to keep it as it is. Nations that seek to operate differently are punished. Sometimes militarily, sometimes economically, but always violently. Through embargoes, economic sabotage and the instigation of social unrest, suffering is induced and exacerbated. Leaders of nations under siege, who seek to step away from the global system, then have to also deal with the growing discontent of their own citizens and the further disintegration of internal social systems.
    China has managed to divert from the confines of the established order through a strong cultural foundation, military might and stringent social controls. Nations like Cuba and Venezuela are constantly under pressure and are meant to serve as warnings to others who would dare defy the global system.
    Haiti has never been allowed to catch itself after daring to resist global power. It is also true that these nations have at points suffered from poor and even brutal eadership. But even with the best leadership, the question comes, “Wuh tuh do?” And then also, “How to do it?” It is not only what you do but how you do it. Whatever our governments do, the people must be brought along, patiently, with openness and as much involvement as possible, step by step.
    I unreservedly support Barbados’ step to republican status. That is what to do. Now comes the “How.”
    To continue being the kind of satellite of others that we are means forever drifting dangerously in space.
    However, to step out too boldly when the people are still psychologically tethered or have great and valid reservations about the process of letting go could also be detrimental.
    A republic that does not rest on the rock of the support of the consciousness and culture of the people is built on sand. It is a great target for destabilisation, from within and from without.

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s