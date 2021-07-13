Barbados Fuel Price Change July 2021

Submitted by caribbeansignal.com

From mid-night July 7, consumers in Barbados paid more for diesel and less for gasoline. The retail price of gasoline fell from $3.88 BDS per litre to $3.87, a decrease of one (1) cent / -0.3% from the previous month. The retail price of diesel rose from $3.10 BDS per litre to $3.12, an increase of two (2) cents / 0.6% from the previous month (Source: Barbados Government Information Service).

