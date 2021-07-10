A Government Dedicated to Making Announcements

Submitted by Paula Sealy

The Barbados Statistical Service (BSS) has launched its new website bearing several new features, including a page designated to provide updates on the National Population and Housing Census, scheduled to begin August 1, 2021.

https://gisbarbados.gov.bb/blog/census-updates-among-features-of-new-bss-website



Minister of Education, Santia Bradshaw, says her ministry will be constructing a new school to accommodate the staff and students of the St. Mark’s Primary School.

https://www.barbadosadvocate.com/news/new-school-coming



A national census is used to gather information which will guide the provision of services such as housing, health, education etc, and the resources which will be necessary.



How does education manage to determine there is a need for primary schools in any particular parish or parishes?



What other decisions is the current government making based on figures from the 2010 national census?



What purpose is the 2021 national census to serve when government is committed to its plans to continue to be driven by 11-year-old data?



We know there is a problem with implementation in the public service. Public officers take the blame. But they are not the policymakers who push through decisions and policies before a national census is completed. It is this type of policy-making which yields fewer benefits due to poor decision-making.



Why not wait until the info is collected in the census? What is the hurry? Is it all about making announcements? Are the decision and policy less important?