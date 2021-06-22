CARMAX: ANSA MOTORS (Barbados) RESPOND to ACCUSATION of FRAUD

Barbados Underground posted two blogs highlighting a concern of a CarMax customer the gist of which:

In 2014 the Barbadian purchased a pre owned Kia Sportage 2000 cc diesel 4WD Engine# D4EA5H112253 . Within the first year of purchase the vehicle had begun to ‘hard start’ and overheat. Despite changing air, oil, diesel filters, radiator, thermostat and hose, as well as all parts recommended by a mechanic the problems persisted. After an exhaustive process the mechanic discovered that the engine D4EA9H903688 mounted in the vehicle conflicted with the number on the sale contract, invoice, insurance, and road tax.

Today Barbados Underground received a copy of correspondence sent to the CarMax customer from law firm LEX Caribbean acting on behalf of Ansa Motors/CarMax. In the interest of what is fair and transparent a copy of the letter is shared with the BU family which has already solicited a response from the CarMax customer Mr. Blackman.

Reply by CarMax customer (Blackman) to the letter from Lex Caribbean.

Mr. Jose Oseguera

General Manager-CarMax

Dear Mr. Oseguera

You have not to date offered me any kind of satisfaction to the misrepresentation carried-out by CarMax Manager in a sales contract. You have tried to intimidate an old man to remained silent, and not to say anything publicly, about such wrongful action by CarMax that has unjustifiably deprived me of my private transportation. You have not reconsidered the factual matters in the sales contract. It seems you are continuing to prolong, overlook and deny that wrongful actions occurred.

You have offered me no alternative but to take legal action for damages against the Directors of Ansa Motors Barbados/CarMax. The Manager of CarMax Mr. Gordon Spencer. The Sales Executive of CarMax Ms. Suzan Smart. I am advised to state here you have 7 days to offer satisfaction.

In 2014 I purchased a 2005 Kia Sportage in good faith after Sales Executive Ms. Suzan Smart explicitly stated to me that the vehicle was good, well maintained and used by a MQI Manager and owned by MQI. Ms. Smart’s statements turned out to be a misrepresentation, her failure to do due diligence or insist on due diligence has resulted in her not finding out that the vehicle she was selling had a different and defective engine installed in 2009. Ms Smart resorted to or was forced to typed an incorrect number, resulting in an incorrect engine number typed on a proforma invoice. Either way, Ms. Smart presented me a pro-forma invoice with an engine number D4EA5H112253 that enabled me to get third party Insurance. CarMax official carried out the registration of the said vehicle at the Barbados Licensing Authority

The vehicle engine became problematic, very faulty, failed and was removed and discovered to be a different engine number D4EA9H903688 from the engine number D4EA5H112253 on all the sales contract documents. An engine number is one of two numbers that legally identify a vehicle. At the time of purchasing in 2014, CarMax Manager, had the capability to order due diligence to make sure that the number of an engine installed in the pre owned 2005 Kia Sportage vehicle was exactly the engine number D4EA5H112253 documented in the sales contract.

Mr. Spencer knowingly carried out, or allowed misrepresentation to be carried out in a sales contract. Mr. Spencer affixed his signature to the sales contract of the said vehicle knowing of the discrepancy in engine numbers. Mr. Spencer had knowledge of a defective engine that was repaired and installed in the said vehicle in 2009 for a previous owner. He did not disclose such to me at the time of purchasing when I inquired about the condition of the engine in 2014. Mr. Spencer knowingly resorted to or allowed a previous engine number D4EA5H112253 recorded before 2009 in the Dealers Management System to be used for the selling of a vehicle in 2014 even though he knew a defective engine replaced a defective engine in 2009.

My complaints by emails to CarMax management from April 14, 2021 were always about a different number found on the removed defective engine that MQI concealed in the said vehicle. Mr. Spencer and you confirmed that an engine was removed, rebuilt and reinstalled in the said vehicle by MQI in 2009 for a previous owner. It doesn’t matter how good that problematic engine was when repaired and installed in 2009, the faultiness reoccurred. It doesn’t matter how, when, or by whom maintained the engine after I purchased the vehicle. What really matter is the misrepresentation by CarMax Manager who knowingly sold a vehicle with a defective engine. What really matter in legal actions are the evidence to prove that wrongful, false, and illegal actions were carried-out in a sales contract by CarMax Manager.

Regards

Alden Blackman