Happy Birthday George Lamming

One of our most illustrious sons of the soil is celebrating his 94th birthday on this day. For avid readers and even for those who are not, In the Castle of my Skin is highly recommended by the blogmaster.

Unlike developed societies, Caribbean people are loath to give acclaim to home-grown literary talent.

We thank you for showing that a native of the soil, from humble origins, raised on a tiny island is capable of performing on the global stage with distinction.

Happy Birth Day Sir.