BIG MISTAKE, NO CORRECTION
It is no secret to the BU family and elsewhere the man behind the Barbados Welcome Stamp is Peter Lawrence Thompson. To his credit he thanked the BU family for helping him give birth to the concept.
The Barbados Welcome Stamp is a work programme which establishes a visa to allow people to work remotely in Barbados for a maximum of 12 months. The visa is available to anyone who meets the visa requirements and whose work is location independent, whether individuals or families – see Barbados Welcome Stamp FAQs.
It is with regret the government implemented Peter’s idea which has been quickly copied by several countries in the region. To date Peter has not received official recognition from the Barbados government. The refusal by government to give Peter his due is immoral and unethical, take your pick. To rub salt in the wound he was not selected to sit on a face saving panel to come up with a new brand slogan after the Little Island, Big Barbados campaign was jettisoned by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. In the same way the prime minister has intervened in this matter and others before it, she needs to remove this stain from whatever legacy she is building for herself and the country. Also political and NGO voices must speak up for what is right.
We will never know if the reason Mottley shelved the campaign is based on political considerations with an eye on a 2023 general election. What the blogmaster knows is Peter Lawrence Thompson should have been asked to sit on the so-called Destination Reboot Panel. The truth is if he was asked it would be an admission of what is blatantly being denied.
1. Sir Hilary Beckles – Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, historian, Chair.
2. Most Honourable Anthony Gabby Carter.
3. Gayle Talma – hotelier.
4. Renee Coppin – hotelier – Infinity on the Beach and Pirates Inn hotels.
5. Mark Kent – hotelier, Butterfly Beach Hotel.
6. Stedson Red Plastic Bag Wiltshire – entertainment industry professional.
7. Rorrey Fenty – entertainment executive.
8. Dillon Atkinson – hotel worker.
9. Krystal Griffin – hotel worker.
10. Abraham Norville – water sports operator.
11. Tyronne Best – Airport Taxi Association.
12. Josea Browne – Book Barbados.com and formerly from Expedia.com.
13. Aisha Comissiong – creative industry professional.
14. Anthony Walrond – former chairman of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).
15. Dean Straker – entertainment industry professional.
16. Carol Roberts – CEO, NCF.
17. Andrea Franklin – country manager, Harrison’s Cave.
18. Wayne Cummins – World of Water Sports.Destination Barbados Reboot Panel
wuh since they have been stealing the creative work of children sitting CXC for decades, selling it out for millions of dollars, don’t give the children recognition or a dime of the money received for their work, you really believe they are going to give a Black man recognition, let alone a dime for his concept for helping save their sorry, uncreative, no nothing, nobody useless lives…dream on.
PLT will always be remembered for saving the island in 2020, while they will ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED AS THIEVES..and LIARS…
this is proof how they operate with anyone of African ancestry, they don’t believeryou deserve to have anything even if it’s yours, they don’t value Black lives and believe you should sit and take the discrimination, disenfranchisement and human rights violation they dish out and have for decades, they are the lowest form of life, and RABID anti black negros.
and that’s what everyone needs to know about every negro who crawl into that parliament.
LikeLike
this is proof how they operate with anyone of African ancestry, they don’t believe you deserve to have anything even if it’s yours, ……
LikeLike
@ David
Agree totally. However, @ PLT has always been a supporter of people receiving recognition for their work. The question remains: For one who is known for being heavily critical of those in government who circumvent proper ethics etc, I find it more than passing strange, that he has refused to expose the government and especially the Prime Minister for this misdeed.
He has repeatedly stated that his fortunate circumstance , financial and otherwise , is not threatened or in anyway inhibited by him not getting the recognition for his idea.
I am of the firm opinion that it is this same “ fortunate circumstance” that informs his stance of refusing to expose Mottley because PLT and Mottley enjoy similar fortunate circumstance.
In other words this may very well be Peter protecting one he considers to be of his privileged and socially prominent background.
It’s mind boggling however we choose to look at it.
LikeLike
Jeremy Stephen’s is absolutely correct for calling out govt bias and flagrant ingratitude
David you are late in your condemnation but better late than never but this i say
Xxxx.
It is really shameful and disgraceful that govt would opt to.overlook PTL efforts with a simple offer on the committe as a token of appreciation by which to recognize him selfless efforts in helping to save the Tourism industry
Govt actions towards PTL are shameful enough causing for the asking of why
Also actions which can be described as closing the door in a person face that lift the dying tourism industry out of COVID death grips
This is the type of story that speaks of a govt who is callous meanspirited and down right ungrateful
What all needs to understand that whether PTL wants recognition for his efforts or not
Govt in return must show some measure of gratitude towards
citizens whose action were founded on giving of them self unselfishly
Simply put Arrogance beyond anyone’s imagination
LikeLike
@Wiliiam
Peter will have to address your concern. A view from this simpleminded blogmaster is that he maybe reluctant to allow a personal recognition to overshadow a greater good. You
LikeLike
The story broke across Jeremy
Stephen’s social.media platform
He was livid about govts attitude
But this should be no surprise as this govt only sees things in a political lens that bears interest for itself (MOTTLEY)
If after 2 years PTL was not given the recognition due
For govt to do so (now) in their mind putting PTL on the committe would akin of giving up their rightful ownership to the Welcome Stamp as word would leaked out that he was the owner of the project
However this too has backfired and the truth which was hidden was told across Jeremy Stephen’s fb platform
Truth unlike milk does not spoil
LikeLike
It is called a reality check…
LikeLike
However Carol Robert’s made the committee a name now associated with the disastrous Creative designs Project
But as bad minded Mottley actions might be towards PTL
The outburst on PTL behalf would be enough to see what lies within Mias character
Many words across social media are painting an ugly picture
LikeLike
“I am of the firm opinion that it is this same “ fortunate circumstance” that informs his stance of refusing to expose Mottley because PLT and Mottley enjoy similar fortunate circumstance.
PLT worked for his fortunate circumstance……people are saying hers is questionable..
.i would leave her too, unless she goes anywhere near any creative work belonging to any of my grandchildren, then all bets are off and they don’t want to see me really pissed off, they are already on my shit list for trying to TIEF WHAT IS RIGHTFULLY MINE…..
it was PROMINENTLY displayed in the New York Times that the welcome stamp concept is PLTs…..that type of advertising cannot be erased…she would look like a thief and a fool WORLDWIDE, just as Ezra does now…trying to change that narrative….or they can try to sue him for saying that it’s his and see how well that works out…
LikeLike
@WURA-War-on-U
“PLT will always be remembered for saving the island in 2020…”
+++++++++++
Thank you. The plain fact is that the acknowledgement of ordinary Bajans like Jeremy and you and the many other folks on BU is worth much more than that of political figures.
LikeLike
They are famous for being bullies…and NOTHING is beneath them..
LikeLike
You are welcome PLT..i know first hand what they do. They screwed up recently and inadvertently targeted a family member of mine, when i go on the WAR PATH, they will be sure to know, they wont be able to miss it…
and still tell themselves they will make me one of their thousands of Black victims using their corrupt supreme court….let them keep it up..
LikeLike
@William Skinner May 31, 2021 5:52 AM
“I find it more than passing strange, that he has refused to expose the government and especially the Prime Minister for this misdeed.”
+++++++++++++++++
I have never shielded the Government or Prime Minister Mottley from criticism for their failure to recognise me as the instigator of the Welcome Stamp program. I have been thanked personally Kerrie Symmonds, who was Minister of Tourism at the time I sent my memo to Cabinet at the request of a member of the Barbados Jobs & Investment Council.
I gave the idea away, I did not submit it with an invoice, so in that sense there is no question of monetary theft… however, we teach even toddlers to say “thank you” when they are gifted something that they want.
That lack of common courtesy does hurt my feelings, but my feelings are a very small consideration alongside the economic survival of so many communities in Barbados. The much deeper hurt is that I am not allowed to contribute further to the development of this innovation at an official level while I see them making all sorts of avoidable implementation mistakes.
LikeLike
@ David
The theft of intellectual property is a serious offense. Mottley certainly will not bring a case against herself and her government. The onus is on Peter, His refusal to expose and even take legal action against the administration runs counter to everything he writes and if you and others don’t find this strange it means that Peter is being given a pass.
I expect the backlash from a view that I have written already on this same BU.
But I am fully aware the ball is in Peter’s court.
However, I will go further and state that if what has been done to him was done to anybody else, he would be the first to stand up for their rights.
The question that must remain is : why his only excuse for not speaking the truth to power is that he is financially and otherwise fortunate to not want “ anything”
He has therefore left the door open for speculation and suspicion. He is way too smart to expect not to be put under the microscope on this one.
The only “common good “ we need from Peter is to use his local and international influence to ensure that as @ WURA states, the theft of citizens intellectual property rights is not continuously given the green light. By refusing to expose this shameful act, he is contributing to such deviancy. Peter is giving Mottley a pass. Why ?
LikeLike
William…don’t let that bother you too much….they have gone to far in my direction, just don’t feel sorry for any of them when am done.
LikeLike
Last week the New York Times published a major feature about the tourism industry across the Caribbean.
They understand how important remote work innovation is to the industry. They framed Barbados as the leader in adapting to the economic crisis in tourism primarily because of the Welcome Stamp innovation. This is what they wrote about Barbados:
LikeLike
@ Peter
You are a true gentleman but on this one , I would have to say that we continue to let these vagabonds “ hurt our feelings “
When I read that sophisticated political master manipulator Ezra Alleyne actually praising the government ad being the” first “ to implement your vision gleefully stating that everybody was copying their “ master stroke “ , I was inflamed because I know you took the gracious step of thanking those on BU who brainstormed this idea with you. I don’t think any “ invoice”is needed to expose such bold faced theft.
We are a strange people. I used to pump gas and one day Sir Emil Straker drove in with his high end car. It suddenly dawned on me that his folk songs were affording him a very nice lifestyle and then I reflected on why other entertainers were catching their behinds;many have since expired in pure poverty .
I asked a lawyer why this is so he said: “ “William the Merrymen is get their royalties.” I was a mere lad and that was my first introduction to copyright/ intellectual property etc.
It took another fifty years plus before successive governments started to talk about such things.
Nowaday, they talk about the creative industries and many creative industry workers are still being robbed as @WURA indicates.
I am yet to hear of any member of the Merrymen being poverty stricken.This is the complete opposite of the plight of many entertainers who look like @Peter.
We are gluttons for punishment.
LikeLike