Appropriation Bill 2021 – A Time to Discuss Money Matters of State

The Appropriation Bill 2021 will be debated in the House of Assembly starting Monday 15, 2021 at 10AM. It is one year since Covid 19 occupied the attention of countries on planet earth with the impact on Small Island Developing States (SIDs) obviously the most affected. There is no doubt the debilitating impact on the economic and social well being of earth dwellers has not been fully felt. The blogmaster has not forgotten that before the pandemic showed its head the economy of Barbados was precariously perched.

Read the Appropriation Bill 2021 designed to “provide for the grant of a sum of money [$1, 682,795,117] out of the Consolidated Fund and to appropriate the same for the service of Barbados for the Year ending 31st March, 2022.

Appropriation Bill 2021Download

    Education, Health still big two
    EDUCATION AND HEALTH will again have the largest share of public spending when Government’s new financial year starts on April 1.
    This was outlined in the Appropriation Bill 2021, which Attorney General Dale Marshall told Parliament would be debated by members of the House of Assembly from Monday at 10 a.m.
    Meanwhile, Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment Marsha Caddle said public sector investment and competitiveness would be key pillars of the 2021-2022 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure.
    The Estimates, which detail Government’s expenditure and revenue for the next 12 months, were to be laid in Parliament yesterday, but the document was not available last night at the time of writing.
    Spending
    However, the
    Appropriation Bill,
    which deals with the spending aspect of the Estimates for the next financial year ending March 31, 2022, detailed that the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training would have a budget of $313.1 million next financial year, down from 2020/2021’s $320.4 million.
    With Government expected to spend more money responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposed budget for the Ministry of Health and Wellness is $272 million, up from the current financial year’s $207.7 million.
    Based on the bill to be debated, the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, which includes the Welfare Department, is also getting more money – $86.1 million in the new financial year versus $71.7 million in the current one.
    In a statement released yesterday evening, Caddle indicated that the Estimates would offer more support to Barbadians while seeking to boost key areas that would prepare the economy for a return to growth.
    Commitment
    “As was the case pre-COVID, but is even more so now since COVID has been with us, Government’s first commitment in its expenditure, alongside public health, is to the social safety net and making sure people are able to survive,” she said. “The allocations you will see, therefore, continue to strengthen support to the work of the Welfare Department, Child Care Board, Household Survival Programme and other key agencies responsible for people’s well-being and for helping those who have been most impacted by the COVID crisis.”
    The minister added: “This capital works programme, while initially slow to get off the ground, is now starting to come into its own and the Ministries of Housing, Transport, Works, Water and Environment in particular will be executing an ambitious but critical set of capital projects which will drive job-led economic activity in the coming financial year.”
    Caddle also said that in the new financial year work would continue on initiatives intended to make Barbados more competitive. These included the national payments system, digitalisation and modernisation of the public sector and sustained efforts to improve planning and licensing.
    Supporting the productive sectors and small business through Fund Access and other key work of the Ministry of Energy, Small Business and Commerce, as well as through a revitalised Enterprise Growth Fund Limited was also on the agenda, the minister said.
    “We expect that with the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme and once those related protocols are eventually established, some level of economic activity will return. We want to make sure all Barbadians are well placed to participate in and benefit from this recovery,” she said. (SC)

    Source: Nation

    Minister Caddle outlines key pillars of 2021-2022 Estimates

    Article by
    Barbados Today
    Published on
    March 9, 2021

    Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment Marsha Caddle today highlighted the critical activities and commitments of Government that are driving the Estimates, as the Appropriation Bill 2021 was laid in Parliament this evening.

    The Minister explained: “As was the case pre-COVID, but is even more so now since COVIDhas been with us, Government’s first commitment in its expenditure, alongside public health, is to the social safety net and making sure people are able to survive. The allocations you will see therefore continue to strengthen support to the work of the Welfare Department, Child Care Board, Household Survival Programme and other key agencies responsible for people’s well-being, and for helping those who have been most impacted by the COVID crisis.”

    Caddle also discussed Government’s role in substituting for the economic activity that was lost as the private sector contracted. “In a case where the private sector has had to stand still, not because they want to or because of an absence of demand but because the public health protocols and the preservation of life require it, Government must then step in. And we have. We have maintained public sector employment and are investing in the Barbados Employment and Sustainable Transformation (BEST) Programme and an intensified programme of capital works through our Public Sector Investment Programme, which this Ministry coordinates so that people’s incomes are protected.”

    “This capital works programme, while initially slow to get off the ground, is now starting to come into its own, and the Ministries of Housing, Transport, Works, Water and Environment, in particular, will be executing an ambitious but critical set of capital projects which will drive job-led economic activity in the coming financial year.”

    Making further reference to another area being coordinated by the Economic Affairs Ministry, she explained that the competitiveness agenda underpins the successful delivery of Government programmes as well as the capacity of the private sector to emerge ready for growth. “Work on the national payments system, digitalization and modernization of the public sector and sustained efforts to improve planning and licensing are key. We have always said that good governance goes beyond tax and spend, but is also about the legislative and regulatory powers of Government to make citizens’ lives easier.”

    “In the end, it will all be about implementation. We are confident that the key Ministries are each day becoming better organized to deliver their programmes, and where implementation support is needed, it will be given.”

    A final but essential pillar of the economic programme to which Caddle referred relates to supporting the productive sectors and small business through Fund Access and other key work of the Ministry of Energy, Small Business and Commerce, as well as through a revitalized Enterprise Growth Fund Limited.

    “We expect that with the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme, and once those related protocols are eventually established, some level of economic activity will return. We want to make sure all Barbadians are well placed to participate in and benefit from this recovery.”

    Debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure begins on Monday, March 15, 2021.

    Source: Barbados Today

    Suite of corruption bills by Easter
    ATTORNEY GENERAL Dale Marshall says a full suite of anti-corruption legislation will be presented to the House of Assembly by Easter.
    Government’s attempts to legislate against corruption have often been stalled, with bills like the Integrity In Public Life Bill failing to get past the Senate and being sent back down to the House for reconsideration.
    Yesterday, Marshall said Government had accepted all the concerns “and we have taken the opportunity to try to find the mechanism to try to deal with some of those concerns in a way that is open; that represents the highest traditions of any Parliament” because he acknowledged “a government should never be embarrassed to take counsel from the people on views that vary slightly from ours”.
    The Attorney General said whistleblower legislation drafted and sent to Integrity Barbados, the local watchdog on corruption matters, had since been returned and “is now being refined”. In addition, he advised that the Anti- Corruption Bill also sent to Integrity Barbados for comment and their consultation had been returned and was currently being “tweaked.”
    The Attorney General gave the assurance that: “By Easter I will be able to present the full suite which will round out the statutory and legal framework for dealing with the issue of corruption.”
    The update on the set of legislation to address corruption issues, a matter which the Barbados Labour Party administration had promised to address in its 2008 manifesto, was given when Marshall introduced the Anti-Corruption and Anti-Terrorism Agency Bill, 2020,
    designed to put the institutional framework in place by the time the various pieces of proposed legislation become law.
    The Anti-Corruption and Anti-Terrorism Agency Bill provides for the establishment of an Anti-Corruption and Anti-Terrorism Agency to investigate acts of corruption and terrorism.
    Marshall told the House the current unit in the Royal Barbados Police Force which deals with such investigations did not have the capacity to handle all the matters that were anticipated once the law went into force. He also pointed out the objective was to have a well set up independent agency, free from any semblance of Government interference.
    The bill makes provision for input in investigations by the Director of Public Prosecutions; the Chief of Staff, Barbados Defence Force; the Commissioner of Police; the Revenue Commissioner; the Comptroller of Customs; the Chief Immigration Officer; the Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit; the chairman of the Integrity Commission; the Registrar of the Supreme Court and the Superintendent of Prisons. (GC)

    Source: Nation

    Like

