Computer Misuse – growing threat or the price of progress?
The following submitted by social commentator and environmental activist Kammie Holder – with the message “computer misuse as interpreted by Judge Birch” – Blogmaster
INTRODUCTION
In previous years, the use of words and images to inflict damage, create menace or discomfort to others lay in the province of defamation, whether criminal or otherwise. Such cases were relatively few in number and occurred with remarkable infrequency, although it must be said that many potentially defamatory actions tended to end in a quiet settlement and an apology posted far from the front pages where much of the libel and slander began.
With the advent of the World Wide Web in the early 1990s, the instance of computer misuse arose very slowly, largely due to the lack of computers and connectivity for the general public in those early years. The increasing sophistication and lowering of cost allowed the connectivity of computer users to increase exponentially in obedience to Moore’s Law1, which posits that computers double in power and capacity and halve in price approximately every 18 months.
Naturally, this led to the increase in sharing of ideas and knowledge at an astounding rate. However, this also led to the dissemination of defamatory images and text in a manner that penetrated the human consciousness in a manner not seen since the creation of the printing press 300 years before. Messages that once had to rely on print and television to be shared now began to move at light speed to computers. The muttering crank in the basement and the conspiracy theorist now had the means to lie, spread the lie, and yet cower in anonymity behind the keyboard.
“Price” is a keyword as computer telecoms tech industry is a big money scam. Income is generated by making kit redundant after 5 years requiring more purchase of new and latest products and technology. IT Tech has been abused by Government spying where each individual has their own database permanently recording random thoughts used as psychometric indicators that can be analysed long after individuals have any memory of saying something (which can be forgotten instantly). It has overtaken whole industries like manufacturing of tangible products such as cars etc and has replaced job tasks like calculating figures with automation and has drastically changed areas in arts like filmmaking music and design. The internet is a forum for people to voice and vent their bitter disgruntled inner racial misogynist hate and prejudice anonymously and say things they cannot say in public without getting slapped or punched in a beat down. Politics now triggers the hurt inner child in people subliminally stirring up irrational demagogues as false leaders.
