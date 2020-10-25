Say Something Nice

It has not taken long for some political candidates to behave badly. Even when their political party starts their meeting with prayer to our Creator, they still manage to find their way into the gutter.

Perhaps things may improve if Candidates started their meetings, by saying something nice about their fellow candidates. Since the suggestion is mine, I will start.

Every interaction I have had with Toni Moore has been a pleasant one. She listens to other views, and gives practical improvements. I can understand why the Prime Minister would want to include her when developing national policies.

I have had far less interactions with Floyd Reifer; but those interactions have also been pleasant. The man is clearly a leader, and with the right support, may significantly benefit Barbados politically.

Ambrose Grosvenor is a fellow member of the Wesleyan Holiness Church. He is a trusted Treasurer in his Church, and I have not heard of Ambrose being involved in any scandals. He pays attention to details, which may prevent issues from falling through the proverbial cracks.

David Walrond is a fellow old scholar of Combermere School, and a pleasant man. He has ideas, and a willingness to implement them.

Alex Mitchell is a serious man. He hates injustice with the same passion that I hate corruption. He does not compromise if that compromise causes him to violate his principles. There is no pretence with Alex – he is the real deal.

I love God unashamedly, and with only one life to live, I spend it pursuing truth, even if the truth is inconvenient to discover. I try not to judge other people, because no one is perfect, and we all learn by failure. But I try to show options, and the likely consequences of choosing each option, and let each person choose the path they wish to follow.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer, and the Solutions Barbados’ candidate for St George North. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com