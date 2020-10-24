Arresting Crime @Source
In the Friday Nation newspaper of October 23, 2020 Commissioner of Police Tyrone Griffith AGAIN revealed to the public that “guns are still coming”. His comment comes in response to public concerns about gun crime. The COP remains adamant that although there has been a tightening of the security at the Barbados Port, unfortunately it has not arrested the problem. The blogmaster understands that a system is only as good as the integrity of the operators of said system. We also have other ports of entry where the security is questionable and there is the additional headache that Barbados is an island with many many areas that allow those willing to take the risk to land contraband. This is an enforcement issue BUT there is the systemic issue we have also failed as a society to even scratch the service..
Listen to the following exchange between Social Scientist Corey Layne and Community Practitioner and Veteran Journalist David Ellis from 4 minutes into the clip.
Barbados finally have to do something serious about these WHITE BAJANS AND INDIANS. They are ruining civil society. They don’t really care because its BLACK PEOPLE that they don’t like. Most of the GUNS come in the the PORT . The Chief Of Police said so many occasions without any form of help from the Politicians who are suppose to pass laws to help protect the Society.
They are their friends and they do want want to offend them No matter what the human cost is. How long are we going to take this ??????
When are we going to help the police??? When are going pass to pass modern day laws and stop relying on antiquated laws?????Companies are taking things out of warehouses without the present of Customs Officers.
When are we going to investigate the wealth of Custom Officers?????
It seems the clip is not loading. Will have to work on it.
