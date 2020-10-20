Solutions Barbados Press Release – The Author of Confusion

Canvassing in St George North is getting congested.  There are now six political parties canvassing across the constituency.  Each party’s canvassers are known by their party colours, as is the norm in Barbados to avoid confusion during an election.

The BLP wears red, the DLP wears yellow, Solutions Barbados wears green, the UPP wears Orange, and the BFP wears black.  All of these parties contested the 2018 general election, and the different party colours avoids confusion among voters.

When Mr Atherley was appointed Leader of the Opposition, he promised the public of Barbados that he would not start a political party.  He broke that promise.  However, rather than select a colour to distinguish his party from the other political parties, Mr Atherley’s party chose the colour green.

Two parties canvassing with the same colour shirts, creates unnecessary confusion among St George North voters.  Yet this farce has been allowed to continue over the past two weeks.  There must be better management of the election process over the next 3 weeks, to allow it to be fair.

Who is the author of this confusion?  According to the Bible: “God is not the author of confusion” (1 Cor 14:33).  So, it is the other fellow.  The solution to the confusion is also found in the Bible.  “Therefore submit to God.  Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7)

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer, and the Solutions Barbados’ candidate for St George North.  He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com

 

  David
    October 20, 2020 1:29 AM

    Here we go again with the tit for tat, monkey see, monkey do arguments.

    Covid-19 concern at political rallies

    by STACEY N. RUSSELL

    THE NATURAL IMPULSE to connect with supporters is making it difficult for some politicians and members of the public to comply with COVID-19 protocols on the campaign trail of the St George North by-election.
    This was the explanation president of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Verla De Peiza, offered yesterday to the DAILY NATION on efforts by her party to ensure the strict wearing of masks and social distancing at political meetings in the run-up to the November 11 poll.
    Meanwhile, the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) says it has been giving out masks to supporters who turn up to meetings without, while the COVID-Monitoring Unit states it will deal with political meetings in the same way it has dealt with all other events.
    While acknowledging that she and DLP candidate Floyd Reifer had been spotted in DLP-promoted photographs in close proximity to members of the public and sometimes without their masks on, De Peiza charged that the BLP and other parties were also breaching the two main protocols of wearing a mask and people keeping three feet from one another.
    “If you are having a photo op, it is less likely that you will be three feet apart. And I’m seeing that on both sides. I’ve seen the Prime Minister in photographs in close proximity to persons. I’ve seen that for other parties as well,” she said. “It is not necessarily the best thing, but we are in a moment of photo opportunities.
    “If you’ve been looking, you’ve also seen photographs with the Prime Minister and Toni Moore, their candidate, similarly.”
    On whether the breaches on other sides of the political divide gave everyone a free pass, the DLP president said: “Laws are there to be obeyed. I think, my understanding is, I stand corrected by the COVID-19 Unit, that outdoors is different from indoors. And I’m not aware that they have had an issue with any of the political meetings. I certainly have not received any call.”
    She revealed that the DLP had critiqued its sanitisation etiquette for those on the main platform at political rallies.
    “Actually, we were discussing only today our on-stage protocols. You would appreciate that it is harder to manage the persons who come, but we were reviewing our on-stage protocols today in terms of wiping down the mics and lectern and things of that nature,” she said.
    She said she hoped that pictures and footage had not skewed the reality of the DLP’s efforts in spreading the message of the importance for attendees to political activities to wear their masks and remain socially distanced.
    Meanwhile, BLP campaign coordinator Pat Parris said they distributed masks at their political meetings.
    “We do mask distribution at public meetings. We don’t have resistance from persons when we give them a mask. Actually, persons have welcomed the idea of distributed masks and they are not only Toni Moore-branded masks. Persons are compliant; they are taking the masks and they are wearing them,” she said.
    She said some people in the crowds without a mask and not socially distanced could be from the same household.
    “For example, last night (Sunday) we had some persons from the St George North branch who came to the meeting and they came backstage and got masks before they actually went into the meeting. They
    forgot [their] masks at home. There were about five of them,” Parris noted.
    Cautious
    When contacted yesterday, deputy director of the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit, Alison Elcock, was cautious about divulging any plan to shut down political meetings for breach of public health rules.
    “In terms of the wearing of masks and physical distancing, that applies to all events and all events are monitored. Obviously, it is not possible to get to every event on every occasion, but all events are monitored and we respond to the situation as we observe it when we do the visit.
    “I’m not going to go into details of what our strategies will be for any event or any situation, but we have had a track record of performance and that speaks for itself,” she told the DAILY NATION.
    Elcock said she could not speak directly to any photographic or other evidence of violations at political meetings, but added that all events were monitored with the same level of scrutiny by the unit.
    “It is outdoors, which is a good thing, and because it is outdoors that is less of a risk than indoor events. Persons are still expected to wear their masks and physically distance.
    “I have not seen any footage of it, but what we will do is continue to monitor them and visit them as we would with any other event,” she added.

    

