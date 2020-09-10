George Orwell Versus Ralph Gonsalves

Submitted by Nathan ‘Jolly’ Green

This fine Sunday morning while strolling along the Villa boardwalk. I was thinking about all the horrible sayings that Ralph Gonsalves has said about people. I often read the phrases of famous people from the past. So, decided to compare the famous George Orwell with the infamous Ralph Gonsalves.

When I got home, I looked up some of the George Orwell sayings I had previously downloaded.

Thinking about the up coming elections, I decided to see what George had to say about elections.

“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims… but accomplices” ― George Orwell, 1984.

“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” ― George Orwell

“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.” ― George Orwell

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” ― George Orwell

“Now I will tell you the answer to my question. It is this. The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently. We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites. The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal. We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.”

― George Orwell, 1984

“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.” ― George Orwell, 1984

“The object of terrorism is terrorism. The object of oppression is oppression. The object of torture is torture. The object of murder is murder. The object of power is power. Now do you begin to understand me?” ― George Orwell, 1984

“One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship.” ― George Orwell, 1984

There are hundreds of quotes and sayings by George Orwell; he wrote among other things Animal Farm in 1945, one of the most brilliant books ever.

I have heard people compare Ralph Gonsalves to characters in Animal Farm. I have read most of Georges quotes and can imagine Gonsalves saying them or being akin to them. But perhaps they are just that little too intelligent to be his.

So, what kind of quotes can we compare from Gonsalves? Not much really, lots of nastiness against others. Spiteful and malicious words and sayings designed to hurt whoever he aims them. Further considering what he said there is actually masses, not a little, Gonsalves has said so much nastiness I am surprised someone has not taken revenge, God forbid.

To the Media; “they are Chattering nabobs, All Vincentians are from the Chattering class. Wash “ yo foot” before you come to my Palace. The Women of Mespo know their men are thieves and they’ll never say. Mr Eustace is useless. Mr Eustace will always remain a servant [slave]. People like Mr Eustace [Civil Servants] can be bought for a dime a dozen. SVG People are untutored. SVG People are unlearned. SVG People are uncultured. We are on the cusp of an economic takeoff. Dinkie Balcombe is nothing. Members of the NDP is a minority rump. NDP members are asses. SVG people are voting cattle. Mr Eustace is doltish. Mr Eustace suffers from foot in mouth disease. PM pushes up his middle finger to all Vincentians. Vincentians are terrorists. The shaker Religion usually overeat, Rounce will ride them, but they would wake up and say they get a vision. Vincentians are the lowest common denominator. Son Mitchell is a Windbag. Vincentians are malignant. Only if you are a potogee, you can get funds. Mr Eustace is roast breadfruit. Patel Mathews is a yam boy. Junior Bacchus is an Idiot boy. Keith Joseph is a refugee. All Mr Eustace creative juices are dried up. Bush will not see Eustace in the night he is too black. Bassy Alexander is a stinking dirty dog. Nurses and Doctors at the Hospital are thieves. The once noble Farmers [the Rastas] in the hills are vagabonds. To the Civil Servants, he said they wanted to come to the trough, (Pigs eat in troughs). All NDP people are backward. Eustace is a Jackass in a Lion Skin. Anesia is a dry head Girl. Anesia is a Donkey. Vincy PPL can’t read, they use reading material to wrap up Fish. Vynnette Fredericks is a snotty nose Gel. The Officials at the Ministry of Education are clueless and superfluous. Vynnette Fredericks is a Gad Fly. No one would read the NEWS NEWSPAPER it is a rag only fit to wrap up FISH. Doctor Frazer is a lazy lacklustre man. Anesia Baptiste is in a CULT. Dougie Defreitas never bother the examiners, he walks with pliers in the pocket daily. Mr Eustace is a servant [slave]; he would never be a Leader. Mr Eustace is not in the class of my Woman. Vincentians read up stuff on the WWW and feel they know; they are all clueless. All who voted NO in the Referendum are backward and dunce. Castro is the greatest man to walk the face of the Earth [insult to Lord Jesus]. Vincent Beache is a coconut bat. Milton Cato, the worst oppressor. Milton Cato is a sucrofile. PR Campbell is a cocobay. Renwick Rose is not fit to be a leader of anything. Vincent Beache is just an electrician. Hendricks Alexander is the Worst Speaker of the House ever in SVG. Vincent Beache, dirty beach. Matthew Thomas is a dirty stinking dog. Barbados’ two main parties are so similar that differences will have to be manufactured to keep the party faithful happy. Chastanet talks a lot of rubbish when it comes to regional air transport. Alan Chastanet is among “a species of brown people in the Caribbean with money who are not loyal to anybody. The Chastanet‘s are “Castries mulattos”, who believe they are “oracles” and represent a “break in the social advancement in the Eastern Caribbean. You cannot use general economic theories with countries such as SVG. Margaret Hughes Ferrari was cynical in her view that so-called Western nations used the human rights issue selectively. Show me a liar, and I will show you a thief. I tell lies sometimes. Shouting across the Caribbean waters is not leadership. Even opposition supporters love and adore me. A statesman is a dead politician. Snotty nose Vynette Frederick. She xxxx xxxx x xxxx xxx xxxx xxxx x xxxxxx. I was not the one who threatened to make the country ungovernable after the 1998 general elections. Some of the public servants in the agricultural sector dropped the ball on the issue of black Sigatoka and should have ordered the materials earlier. Those who accuse me of racism are like roast breadfruit, black outside white inside. I am the Blackest Prime Minister St Vincent ever had. Blackness is a philosophy, not a colour. Black Democrats are brainwashed. You cannot please people by doing what they want. Do you really think Chastanet cares about poor black people? If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance baffle them with Bull Shit. No one else can run SVG. I have given you the truth, and there it is as always. I am here to finish the work of Maurice Bishop. Cornibert said, people completely misinterpreted an earlier communication. We have to lift our quality and on an on-going basis. An old lady tell me to take off departure tax for Bequia. The IMF is schizophrenic. Argyle Airport “the folly many people utter, completely reflective of their inability to engage in independent thought and action. Argyle Airport “the same bogus nationalists who parrot these inanities, they are the ones who are among the most backwards, colonised and un-emancipated minds in the country. Vynnette Frederick is not now a spring chicken. About Vynnette Frederick: when she talking the impression yo’ get is like – yo’ know like if a mango drop before it ripe and it force ripe? About Vynnette Frederick: “xxxx xxx xxx xx x xxxxxx. Ah, mean, Bayliss would be a very unfortunate fellow if he send a daughter to study law, and came back and get a son, … a tomboy,” You know, I don’t want to say anything against Vynnette, but I have said elsewhere in the constituency, there are three types of mangoes: ripe mango, green mango and fluxy mango. You take your choice.” She not ready yet. I am the blackest PM. If I work Obeah, I only work Obeah for the Lord. I have advised my son to keep “a dignified silence”.

“It’s not like I’m Bill Cosby,” “What have they got me down for? Five rapes in total? Bill Cosby is accused of 57! Where is the justice in that? I am a graduate of Manchester University in London.”

Now if any of that belongs to a member of our top intelligentsia, I will be a monkey’s uncle!

Sorry, George Orwell, I know it is no comparison, but it shows your brilliance and his dunceship.

PS. The redacted text is some of the most wicked and nasty things one human being can say about another. Written by Ralph Gonsalves to try and destroy Vynnette Frederick. I refuse to repeat them if someone had written such stuff about one of his daughters; God only knows the results.