Adrian Loveridge Column – For the Sake of Covid 19, Waive Taxes!

Like I would imagine, along with thousands of other small businesses we have spent the last four months trying to find creative ways of meeting our financial obligations, without any source of earned income. Where possible we have deferred actual payments to essential services by using credit cards, but there eventually remains a day of reckoning

Our bank has ceased to issue and mail printed statements, while at the same time making it almost impossible without additional cost, to produce them online. From the last physical document received, it shows interest rates of 22.5 per cent annually for purchases and a staggering 25 per cent for cash advances. Under the current dire economic circumstances and considering the miserly interest paid on deposits, this appears to be an almost obscene scenario, when in many cases the banks have dramatically reduced services offered while maintaining pre-Covid-19 monthly service fees.

In some cases certain banks have also unilaterally closed branches, forcing thousands of regular customers to travel to often inconvenient locations, only to be met by staffing levels clearly unable to cope with demand.

Should we reasonably expect more?

With the majority of our banks forced into accepting substantial ‘haircuts’, perhaps the Government feels they have no moral authority to intervene?

While the financial institutes may counter by stating they have deferred loan and overdraft payments, have interest rates been reduced to allow many small enterprises to even stand a chance of survival, let alone recovery?

In our own case, we are completely up-to-date with all Government dues payable by us, but are still owed tens of thousands of Dollars in outstanding VAT refunds dating back from February 2013. To compensate for this deficit we were forced to take a short term unsecured bank loan at 12.25 per cent annual interest.  As and when and if we finally receive these monies, will the administration and its agencies add compensation to cover this added cost?

One thing for certain, is that with no immediate end in sight into anything approaching the return to normality of the restoration of airlift in terms of arrival numbers, we cannot simply rely on our overseas market to stop many small tourism players going out of business.

There still remains a substantial domestic market and while many will argue that this source is also under enormous fiscal pressure, it may currently be the only game in town. Once again, I make an passionate plea for Government to consider waiving some of the overbearing taxes levied on this industry, at least in the short term, so that when recovery is finally imaginable, we at least have sufficient players still in business.

  • Wily Coyote
    July 27, 2020 5:50 AM

    Adrian, living in a TURD WORLD COUNTRY is a bitch, suck it up and move back to one of your available first world countries. Corruption in Barbados is rappant and it trarts at the highest government levels, sets srandards with which all business operate. You seemed to florish in the semi good times, however when the going gets rough, the rough should be going. Suck up your losses and move on like many of us have had to do.

    Like

  • David
    July 27, 2020 5:53 AM

    @Wily

    Has the government where you live issue an indefinite moratorium on paying taxes to businesses?

    Like

  • David
    July 27, 2020 6:04 AM

    An appropriate Jamaican saying

    JAMAICANS WHO LIVE in Barbados would be familiar with the saying, “What sweeten goat mout does run im belly”.

    You would remember that when we were facing a serious inability to pay our debts, we took the decision that “sweeten goat mout”. We decided not to honour the bonds that our Government had issued to the banks that the banks had indeed been forced to support by law. The banks had used the savings of Barbadians who had trustingly invested in their banks for safekeeping. They had to replace those savings. The banks had to swallow the reversal of faith and use their investment of profits and shareholding in order to legally stay alive. But that sweetened goat mout!

    Now to the running of ‘im belly’. We desperately need the banking fraternity to get on board with our efforts to support the mostly insolvent hotel sector that has seen most of its profitable season ruined by the coronavirus and in some cases the failure of the overseas booking agents to remit payment for guests for which they had provided services.

    We now want the banks to buy into our efforts to rescue and retool the hotel sector with an ambitious $200 million package. While in the case of sweeteninggoat mout the Government held the upper hand as it was able to refuse payment for bonds already invested in by the banks,this time it has to ask the banks to invest. But as you know there is a saying, ‘Once bitten twice sh…’ Do you not think that the banks would have already seen an opportunity to lend? After all they have been in the business since before the invention of Adam. In any case the banks today have moved on and are not relyingin the same way on loans

    and investment for their profitability – just ask small depositors and small businesses that pay through their noses in sundry circumstances.

    Not only that, we are seeing people who do not understand the complexities of banking and who may be schooled in other disciplines encroaching on this specialisation. This is sad and reminds me of years ago when the Barbados National Bank was first set up. The Wild Coot remembers where bad loans were given against his advice and he was asked, “Why did you not agree to the loans in the first place so that they had to be referred to ‘higher authority’?”

    Proposed loans

    No one could understand my answer – “I had a gut feeling that the proposed loans were bad.”

    This is not the only troubling issue. You have heard me riling against the Fund Access set up. While it is a giveaway to small businesses, no problem, but as I have been saying, to continue, it is a drain on the taxpayers. My years of experience in Dominica working for USAID on a system that was proliferated throughout the Caribbean expressed the opinion that the system should only continue if continuing help was available as it necessitated continuous support. My advice was taken.

    The next worrying problem is the reluctance of small businesses to buy intosmall business loans from Government of which the head of small businessassociation Mr Willock spoke. Do you tell a man hustling to sell vegetables from a tray or lunch from the back of a van thathe has to get his TAMIS number or show that his NIS or PAYE payments are up to date for staff before

    he is eligible for a loan? If I had done that, I could not have increased my bank’s profitability.

    As long as these strictures are insisted on, there will be few approaches from the small businesses. Here again the lack of experience is showing and perhaps my recommendation to read El otro senderoby Hernando de Soto may be helpful.

    “But Wild Coot you are advocating mayhem, we are trying to bring order into doing business.” Well the belly is still running.

    It is sad about the running of the belly because there is an urgent need to support the small businesses, the small hotels and restaurants. The loss of the Barbados Development Bank that used to fill this gap is regretted. That bank had access to outside funds at concessionary rates. I signed one in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Maybe it is a good thing that we do not have a National Bank now, because there might be undue pressure on whoever is in charge for some sweetening of goat mout. But we have a Central Bank that we are asking to set charges for the commercial banks. How?

    Harry Russell is a banker.

    Source: Nation Newspaper

    Like

