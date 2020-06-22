Unhappy Father’s Day

LET ME SHOUT OUT LOUD: THIS POST IS NOT ABOUT DELINQUENT, THREATENING, NON-SUPPORTIVE FATHERS. WE ARE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE FATHERS WHO HAVE NO TIME FOR THE KIDS. Please let good fathers have their say, please!

Sorry, but do not wish me a happy father’s day. I have not heard or seen my daughter in 5 months. Many other fathers are in similar positions. Met a man who told me last week he was told weeks ago a 7-month-old baby is not his after another man turned up at hospital claiming the child is his. #WhoCares

What about the father with 3 children, who was unable to have his kids over, due to the curfew and the mother dismissed the father`s request for video calling as she needed to get permission from her lawyer for the kids to call their father. Oh, it never happened. #WhoCares

How does anyone justify a dying man`s children getting denied the opportunity to visit with their cancer-stricken father? #WhoCares

#WhoCares It would appear that the BLP administration seems to have EXTREME apathy for the concerns of men and perhaps is of the belief only women will vote in 2023 or whenever elections are called in Barbados. Equally puzzling, is the two main men`s groups seem uncertain of themselves and find more interest in mooting for duty-free sanitary napkins for females…unbelievable but true.

Thus, spare a thought for the many fathers who will be sad and depressed today. While the government chief legal advisor draws a salary, unemployed men due to Covid-19 are running up arrears and are in breach of court-ordered Maintenance orders. How will they pay if unemployed? Taxi drivers and every Sam Pouchie and Duppie getting payment relief or payment moratorium.

#WhoCares Sadly, the organizations purporting to represent men`s interest are uncertain of their role.

Perhaps, #NOW should have affiliate membership for emotionally abused men as a way of the de-escalation of gender conflict. NOW, must be commended for seeking equality and justice for females and they do have my support.

The Attorney General of Barbados needs to do right by men and make the piece of Support In-Kind legislation drafted by the DLP administration law. Do not give me the uninformed retort of men should go back to a clogged court where murderer, ganga smoking, and petty thieves charges are given priority hearings. #WhoCares

A father is still waiting 18 months for custody of his child from an abusive environment thanks to a clogged court system.

What has happened to the proposed Family Court?

The financial interest of mothers are taken into consideration but never the emotional interest of the child. Support In-Kind as a Maintenance allows the extended family to get involved in the raising of the child and the value items will most often be more than most pittance offered as court-ordered maintenance. Actually, the issue of access will automatically disappear. #WhoCares

Unfortunately, lawyers run Barbados and many cases that could be solved via mediation are made contentious by some manipulative lawyers just seeking another payday. Whose interest thus the legal system serve when it comes to matters of children? #WhoCares

Who cares than our young men who are criminalized over a marijuana cigarette and future destroyed. Unfortunately, courts were reminded publicly that they are to interpret and enforce thus they hands may be tied. Broken boys lead to broken homes. Where are the fathers, we will continue to ask until we eliminate #Gynocentricism. Akil Ramiah Kahlil Ifill Edward John Eric Springer

How do we get the government Chief Legal Advisor to have a caucus with fellow legislators to give power to the courts to have Support In-Kind as a legislative option of maintenance? #WhoCares

How can it be a Happy Fathers Day for many Erased Fathers? No apology or remorse for those who offended by an unpalatable truth, for I will not live my life walking on eggshells!.