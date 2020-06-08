Why Intelligent People Demonstrate Partisanship

One of the questions the blogmaster use to be unable to answer based on observations displayed on the blog – is why individuals sacrifice a dispassionate mindset and instead exhibit partisanship DESPITE being highly educated. It should be logical to assume that acquiring an above average level of education was the best counter to irrational and bias decision making. Over time the blogmaster learned the condition is not restricted to members of the BU community. It is a global condition.

What made the blogmaster offer an opinion at this time?

Several examples of irrational responses can be found in the interactions of commenters on the blog in recent hours whether about BOSS, appointment of a second Deputy Commissioner of Police, the current racial unrest in the USA and a few others.

The following video of 5 minutes and 15 seconds duration is highly recommended by the blogmaster for viewing by the BU community.