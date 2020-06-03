To Reopen Schools…

The government has taken – some are saying – the bold decision to announce a date for children to return to physical classrooms in Barbados. Some parents have expressed concern why the rush especially for a ten or eleven year old preparing for the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination. 

If the world has to live with Covid 19 until there is a treatment or vaccine, in an effort to protect the vulnerable should attending physical classrooms be suspended indefinitely?

Is it a risk worth taking for the good of progressing as a nation by demonstrating toughness and resilience?

Should we expect our teachers and those with young minds to demonstrate the discipline required to execute Covid 19 protocols to protect themselves?

 

