He Was Born With a Vampire on his Back

Submitted by Ras Jahaziel I Iktor Tafari

HE WAS BORN WITH A VAMPIRE ON HIS BACK, so he believes that God put it there.

Moreover, he was schooled and churched to see his landless-ness as normal.That is why today’s X-Slaves do not recognize the fundamental injustice that is inherent in their landless-ness.

What lesson might be learned from the Covid-19 Curfew if you happen to be a landless X-Slavewhose fore-parents were robbed and worked to death,and therefore left you WITH NO INHERITANCE except the name of the Slave-Master that raped them on a daily basis?

