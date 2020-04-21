The Chinese Doomsday Virus

Submitted by Nathan Green



Recent accusations from the US government is that China knew there was a released virus problem as early as September 2019. They had hoped to control it and hide it, but it is so aggressive it is now attempting to wipe out the World. Even if it does not achieve that, the World will not be the same afterwards.

COVID – 19 was very likely a SARS Corona virus manipulated in the Wuhan laboratory where the Chinese military have been experimenting with biological warfare. It really is too much of a coincidence that COVID – 19 originated in the very same city where the Chinese have their biological laboratory specializing in research of the SARS Corona type virus’s.

We all know that the world is full of mad scientists and more so in Communist China. Scientists in such places as China and North Korea are dealt with severely if they fail to bring the results expected by the rulers. Unlike the Western scientists who have also been working on biological weapons of mass murder for years, who get huge salaries, and no punishment for failure or mistakes.

The Russians were almost certainly conducting a joint parallel program with the Chinese on the Corona virus. The Russians passed laws in the Dumar in early December allowing them to close their borders with China. The Russians closed down their border with China almost immediately the COVID – 19 was identified in China as a possible epidemic and before it was identified as a pandemic by WHO. The Russians closed their border with China before there was a single instance of COVID – 19 anywhere in Russia. They most likely knew what was coming, in the early day of the virus the Chinese even sent samples to Russia of the virus gathered from Chinese patients, and the Russians immediately started to work on a vaccine.

In China a whistle blower, Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who knew how deadly the virus was. At the hospital in Wuhan sent out a warning to fellow medics on 30 December but police told him to stop “making false comments”. He was issued with a written warning, a notice to cease and desist in his warning of fellow colleagues, or anyone else.

Dead Men Tell No Tales

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-51403795

Dr Li, an ophthalmologist, posted his story on Weibo from a hospital bed a month after sending out his initial warning.

The 34-year-old had noticed seven cases of a virus that he thought looked like Sars – the virus that led to a global epidemic in 2003.

On 30 December he sent a message to fellow doctors in a chat group warning them to wear protective clothing to avoid infection.

Like in most communist countries one or more of those doctors sneakily reported him to The Communist Party and four days later he was summoned to the Public Security Bureau where he was told to sign a letter. In the letter he was accused of “making false comments” that had “severely disturbed the social order”.

He was one of eight people who police said were being investigated for “spreading rumours” Local authorities later apologised to Dr Li.

But what the Chinese authority were really worried about was Dr Li telling the truth.

The Authorities had little to worry about from Dr Li thereafter because on 10 January 2020 he started coughing. The next day he had a fever and two days later he was in hospital, he was diagnosed with the corona virus on 30 January, by the 6 February he was dead.

Within a further few weeks it had spread all over the world and started a pandemic of the likes never seen before, since the Black Death ravaged the world.

This was no normal virus, it has no cure and there is currently absolutely no way of stopping it. The Chinese say it is zoonotic which it may very well have initially been. But this virus almost certainly escaped from the Wuhan laboratory where it had been manipulated for biological warfare use.

The British newspaper ‘Mail on Sunday’ made a report “Did coronavirus leak from a research lab in Wuhan? Startling new theory is ‘no longer being discounted’ amid claims staff ‘got infected after being sprayed with blood”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8188159/Did-coronavirus-leak-research-lab-Wuhan-Startling-new-theory-no-longer-discounted.html

The Mail went on to say

“Senior Government sources say that while ‘the balance of scientific advice’ is still that the deadly virus was first transmitted to humans from a live animal market in Wuhan, a leak from a laboratory in the Chinese city is ‘no longer being discounted’.”

“One member of Cobra, the emergency committee led by Boris Johnson, said last night that while the latest intelligence did not dispute the virus was ‘zoonotic’ – originating in animals – it did not rule out that the virus first spread to humans after leaking from a Wuhan laboratory.”

If this is correct then President Trump should well be questioning WHO officials about what they knew, when they knew, and why they helped China to hide the numbers and ultimately the virility of COVID – 19.

As one would expect there are conspiracy theories and stories that say that China and Russia set the pandemic in motion to bring about the downfall of the Western society as we know it, or perhaps as we once knew it. Because I doubt it will ever be the same again. What benefit one may ask would that be to China and Russia? A lot I suppose, because both their economies were spiralling downward under the weight of US trade sanctions. They had both been working on ways to destroy the dominance of the US dollar in all financial markets. They had every reason to try and destroy our current civilisation. It is a way of waging war without using conventional weapons. Wipe out all the older generation who cost every country so much to keep in their old age, among them many old senators in the US, and all the oldies in the armed forces.

But would anyone really do such a thing? I suppose if we look at Russia under Putin they have waged a dirty war all over the world murdering hundreds of individuals inside Russia, and in other Sovereign countries. They recently attempted to murder Russians living in exile in Britain, using deadly nerve chemicals. They also murdered a Russian political fugitive in Britain by lacing his tea with radioactive substances. So we know certainly Russia would not think twice about dirty behaviour.

Did this doomsday virus get away prematurely? Well that is something we can all consider. But why did the Russians and Chinese have on hand huge amounts of protective clothing, masks, gloves, respirators, and other critical items? So much so that in March the Russians sent 14 massive airplanes loaded with such items, along with hundreds of specialist staff to Italy. Then both they and China sent masks and gloves to the USA. The Chinese and the Russian are selling container loads, in fact ship loads of protective commodities worldwide. No other countries in the world had these commodities on hand, stored in massive warehouses, just in case.

COVID 19 test kits as well, in three months the Chinese have sold several billion of dollars worth of test kits throughout the world.

The other thing is why has every outbreak of these SARS type killer viruses which have traversed the World since 2000, each and every one started in China.

After it escaped in Wuhan, did they then decide to run with the project as originally planned? Sending runners all over the world to introduce COVID – 19, and start what we now have “The Chinese Doomsday Virus”? Unless it was helped on its way. How did it accelerate with such speed?

Circumstantial evidence you may say, perhaps not quite so, consider the evidence in the two articles below.

http://www.mnialive.com/articles/is-a-nation-or-a-man-responsible-for-unleashing-a-biological-war-on-the-world

https://www.ieyenews.com/opinion-covid-19-%e2%97%bc-a-chinese-russian-conspiracy%e2%97%bc/

March 29, 2020. · British Govt Furious Over China’s Virus Lies, ‘Reckoning’ Expected Post-Pandemic The British government is reportedly furious over the coronavirus misinformation campaign conducted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), leading to calls for the relationship between the two powers to be re-evaluated after the pandemic subsides.

March 25, 2020. A suit has been filed in a Texas District Court in the US seeking compensatory damages of over $20 trillion US Dollars against China for the “creation and release, accidental or otherwise” of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a biological weapon in violation of China’s international obligations.

April 04, 2020. Britain and France to sue China over Covid 19 virus escape.

April 19, 2010. The very latest today is that the German Government has issued China with a writ to sue for $130 billion. Germany sends China £130billion bill for ‘coronavirus damages’ – sparks fury in Beijing. Berlin has called out Beijing’s responsibility for the global pandemic.